Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a paid sick plan in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 3, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing with updates.

Daily indicators



About 80,000 tests given Tuesday, of which 631 were positive, or a 0.7% positive rate, Cuomo says. 12th straight day that New York’s positive-test rate is under 1%

6 coronavirus fatalities in NY Tuesday

48 COVID patients hospitalized Tuesday

31 COVID patients in the ICU Tuesday

60 COVID patients intubated Tuesday

Reopening updates



SLA and local police issued 5 new violations to establishments Tuesday

Cuomo sending letter to ask local health departments to show the state how they plan to juggle flu season (tests and vaccinations) and COVID-19 tests in the coming months.

Power outages after Isaias



State will investigate into PSEG after extended, widespread power outages on Long Island after Isaias

Cuomo proposing legislation on how to have an accelerated, fair license revocation process for utility companies.

Cuomo upcoming book about COVID battle



“I will be making a contribution to a COVID-related entity, but a lot of it depends on whether or not the book sells,” the governor says when asked if he’ll donate profits.

11 a.m.

The United Federation of Teachers, physicians, public school parents, elected officials and advocates make a school reopening announcement. READ MORE.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Uptick in cases in Brooklyn



Borough Park increase in testing

At least 16 cases linked to large wedding

Massive efforts to connect to Sunset Park community continues

BE NYC (Black Entrepreneurship NYC)



Only 2% of businesses in NYC are owned by Black New Yorkers (22% of NYC population is Black)

BE NYC launched with 1,500 Black business owners, academic sand community leaders, hoping to close the gap

BE NYC Accelerator — $3 million partnership with Brooklyn Navy Yard to support aspiring and established Black-owned businesses

Daily indicators



COVID admissions : 64 patients (8.7% are actually positive)

Reported COVID cases 7-day average: 320

Percentage tested positive: 0.24% (this is the lowest number we’ve had since the crisis began)

Q&A



Reports that Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia looking into mayoral run She is a qualified candidate, not sure if she’ll actually run, but she’s looking into it.

9/11 Tribute in Light City Hall is not involved in it. The notion of keeping people safe is most important, but glad they made the modifications.

Black-owned business plan The crisis existed long before the coronavirus

Estimate of people leaving the city, how will it affect NYC? Crisis has played out over six months, but it’s too soon to see the lasting impact.

The possible 22,000 layoffs, will it affect mayor’s staff? Yes, there will be layoffs in all agencies if no funding is given.



7:45 a.m.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney weighed in on the USPS and mail-in ballots. Watch interview here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 426,571 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,264 deaths in New York.

