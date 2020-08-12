Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
3:30 p.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference after touring Village Academy in Far Rockaway, Queens, with Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.
11 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 numbers and stats for New York.
- 87,776 coronavirus tests reported Tuesday, a new record high for tests in a single day.
- Of these tests, 700 were positive, or just 0.79%.
- Every region’s percentage of positive tests Tuesday fell below 1%, except the Mid-Hudson region, which was just at 1%.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday: 558, with 89 of those newly admitted
- ICU patients: 123
- ICU patients with intubation: 62
- Total hospital discharges thus far: 73,842
- New York reported 7 coronavirus fatalities Tuesday, bringing total death toll in NY to 25,218.
- NY has now seen 422,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total.
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.
COVID-19 in NYC
- Seeing an uptick in cases in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
- Calling on everyone to get tested
- Expanded outreach beginning Wednesday.
- Live calls to all from Test & Trace Corps by this Friday
- Robocalls all through next Friday
- Knock on all doors
New mobile testing units
- Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Expanding Testing capacity
- Extending rapid point of care testing to BK Army Terminal starting Monday, 8/17
- Expanded Urgicare Testing with AdvantageCare
- Call 866-749-2600 for appointment.
Heat advisory
- 200 cooling centers open
- Call 3-1-1 for locations or visit Nyc.gov/ChillOut
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 81
- H+H ICUs: 296
- Percentage tested positive: 1%
Q&A
- Lack of enforcement for masks, social distancing: Will we see an uptick in cases?
- We need to reach out to community and work hard to get it right.
- Sunset Park uptick: What may be causing increases?
- City is working to find out source.
- Layoffs: Could other cuts be done in the budget?
- We’ve cut the budget by billions. The overwhelming cost is personnel.
- “That 22,000 number is painfully real.” Calling on state for assistance.
- Fiscal situation + Layoffs: Do you expect 22K layoffs to be spread among all agencies, including NYPD?
- Every single agency will experience cuts and find a way to save money.
- How are you discussing with unions? Renegotiating contracts, etc.:
- City has been in contact with unions for months.
- Our job is to find savings.
- Best solution is to get borrowing authority to avoid cutting city services
- “Tens of thousands of families will be affected.”
- NJ to announce schools can do remote learning. How does NYC know that city will have enough teachers willing to go to the classroom?
- Educators are devoted to kids. Kids going to school will have more support (Mental, emotional, food, etc.)
- “We are here to serve our kids.”
- Teachers noted if they need special accommodations or cannot work in-person. The rest will come back. We will have resources to serve our kids.
The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 422,703 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,218 deaths in New York.
