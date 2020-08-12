Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3:30 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference after touring Village Academy in Far Rockaway, Queens, with Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 numbers and stats for New York.

87,776 coronavirus tests reported Tuesday, a new record high for tests in a single day. Of these tests, 700 were positive, or just 0.79%. Every region’s percentage of positive tests Tuesday fell below 1%, except the Mid-Hudson region, which was just at 1%. COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday: 558, with 89 of those newly admitted ICU patients: 123 ICU patients with intubation: 62 Total hospital discharges thus far: 73,842 New York reported 7 coronavirus fatalities Tuesday, bringing total death toll in NY to 25,218. NY has now seen 422,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total.



10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 in NYC



Seeing an uptick in cases in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Calling on everyone to get tested

Expanded outreach beginning Wednesday.

Live calls to all from Test & Trace Corps by this Friday

Robocalls all through next Friday

Knock on all doors

New mobile testing units



Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Expanding Testing capacity

Extending rapid point of care testing to BK Army Terminal starting Monday, 8/17

Expanded Urgicare Testing with AdvantageCare Call 866-749-2600 for appointment.



Heat advisory



200 cooling centers open

Call 3-1-1 for locations or visit Nyc.gov/ChillOut

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 81

H+H ICUs: 296

Percentage tested positive: 1%

Q&A



Lack of enforcement for masks, social distancing: Will we see an uptick in cases? We need to reach out to community and work hard to get it right.

Sunset Park uptick: What may be causing increases? City is working to find out source.

Layoffs: Could other cuts be done in the budget? We’ve cut the budget by billions. The overwhelming cost is personnel. “That 22,000 number is painfully real.” Calling on state for assistance.

Fiscal situation + Layoffs: Do you expect 22K layoffs to be spread among all agencies, including NYPD? Every single agency will experience cuts and find a way to save money.

How are you discussing with unions? Renegotiating contracts, etc.: City has been in contact with unions for months. Our job is to find savings. Best solution is to get borrowing authority to avoid cutting city services “Tens of thousands of families will be affected.”

NJ to announce schools can do remote learning. How does NYC know that city will have enough teachers willing to go to the classroom? Educators are devoted to kids. Kids going to school will have more support (Mental, emotional, food, etc.) “We are here to serve our kids.” Teachers noted if they need special accommodations or cannot work in-person. The rest will come back. We will have resources to serve our kids.



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 422,703 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,218 deaths in New York.

