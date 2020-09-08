Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a paid sick plan in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 3, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 in NY



We are now entering a post-Labor Day phase

Activity increases (schools, businesses, traffic)

People encouraged to take public transit

Flu season is starting

Daily numbers in NY



445 hospitalizations

Infection rate: 0.96% (below 1% for over a month)

COVID-19 fatalities: 5 on Monday

Special conditions NY is watching



Non-compliance in bars Over Labor Day weekend, SLA and NYS Police observed 4,824 establishments, issued violations to 37 establishments. Cuomo: A rule is only as good as compliance.

Visitors from out of state

Colleges (Cuomo: they will continue to be a problem) 108 colleges have reported more than 100 cases each. Several colleges are in NY, including Hofstra, Buffalo, SUNY Oneonta.

NYU Washington Square Park party: Administrators should have stopped it, sent security to break it down. NYC enforcement should have stopped it.

K-12 schools

Voting

Dept. of Health will be issuing regulations to require colleges to notify the state when they have 100 cases and would have to transition to remote learning.

Tri-state travel advisory



35 states and territories must quarantine. READ MORE.

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia added

Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands removed.

School reopening



State will publicly disclose a COVID report card for every school. READ MORE.

Will disclose how every school is doing with their COVID reopening plans and updates

Dept. of Health will get information from three different sources.

Data available: Positive cases by date of students and staff by school and district Whether school/district and student/staff are remote, in-person or hybrid. Number of students/staff in on site Percentage of on-site students and staff who test positive. Number of tests administered by the school, test lag

Cuomo signs executive order to ensure schools, local health departments, labs and all testing properly collect and disclose data.

Website: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/

Restaurants in NYC



We are aware of the economic pain

We have seen that opening bars has created an enforcement and compliance nightmare.

From experience upstate, opening indoor dining caused issues

Opening indoor dining in NYC would double the number of sites that require compliance.

Local government must provide an enforcement mechanism.

Federal response



Trump is not funding NY

He is basically telling NY to “drop dead”

Not funding Second Avenue subway expansion, won’t rebuild Amtrak tunnels, won’t fund LGA Airtrain, stopped FEMA funding to clean schools and trains.

“Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” Cuomo said.

Trump’s incompetence allowed COVID to come to America, and now they won’t fund the country.

The national economy depends on it.

We have to be smart in the interim.

Q&A



What makes NYU crowds at Washington Square Park different from protests at Washington Square Park? Not much different, but NYU students are not just from the city. They’re from across the country. Testing following protests showed it didn’t show a spread.

College closures: More than 100 cases would be reported in two-week period.

More than 100 cases would be reported in two-week period. NYC schools and testing: It’s optional. Cuomo: Why are schools not doing if it’s not optional?

Cuomo: Why are schools not doing if it’s not optional? Any consideration on fans returning to games, etc. No. We reopened bars, and there was a lack of compliance.



10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

NYC travel



If you travel to of from one of 33 states and territories, you are required to quarantine for 14 days.Click here for full list.

to quarantine for 14 days.Click here for full list. NYC Sheriff’s office will go on buses and talk to passengers, handing out forms to be filled out.

Schools in NYC



All 1,485 buildings have been inspected.

About 96% of 64,550 classrooms passed.

Full inspection data can be found online.

Child care in NYC



Learning Bridges: Free child care program on remote learning days for preschool and K-8 students enrolled in blended learning

30,000 seats available on first day of school

Over 70,000 seats by the end of October

100,000 seats by December

Families who previously expressed interest will automatically go into enrollment process

Others can call 311 or visit schools.nyc.gov/learningbridges

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 56 (11 positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 231

Percentage tested positive: 1.49%

Q&A



Kathryn Garcia resigns Mayor: I wish her and all those running great luck.

Ventilation not passed: How many classrooms haven’t passed and still need adjustments? 96% is a good number. We’re still working to fix the rest. 96% is more than 61,000 classrooms ready to go. The 4% is about 2,000 classrooms. Vast majority are “minor” things.

Learning bridges: Will students be in the same pods as kids they are in school with? The goal is to maximize group stability. We recognize that every class and group will be exact with those in the Learning Bridges program, but they will be in close coordination with schools.

Reopening in NYC We’ve been trying to keep the numbers down. New Yorkers have been compliant, but we’re also careful on what we reopen. The next months and weeks are crucial. We need to move our test and trace resources effectively. Dr. Jay Varma: There are areas of concern. We also know that during winter months, there’s the overlap of other respiratory illnesses and shift to indoor activities.

Shooting arrests: There’s only been about a 20% arrest rate. NYC had additional burdens on the NYPD. We’re now putting the pieces back together.

School buses: There will be comprehensive school bus service announcement later this week.

What is the number of teachers requested, staffers, etc. The number of students and staff changes as parents change from hybrid to remote learning. City has already identified underlying teaching credentials and how many sub. Teachers are needed etc.

Classroom spaces, When will parents find out what will be used? There are a number of private and parochial schools that are closed for good or closed for the season that we are using as well as working with CUNY to utilize rooms.



Happening today:



The majority of New York City teachers return to schools Tuesday, except at 10 buildings where ventilation issues persist. Read more here.

Students at dozens of Long Island schools return to classrooms Tuesday. See how schools prepared for the first day.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 440,021 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,361 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

