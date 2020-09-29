Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on the state’s reopening and schools. Watch in video below.

Current state infection rates, by region:



Western NY: 1.3%

Finger Lakes 0.9%

North Country 0.2%

Capital Region 0.9%

Long island: 1.2%

New York City: 1.3%

Mid-Hudson: 2.0%

Brooklyn, Orange, Rockland have targeted clusters



Activity in the cluster is very different than what’s going on in the rest of the state, Cuomo says

These are the largest cluster(s) the state has seen yet.

We must aggressively target these clusters, in specific zip codes Local governments are first line of defense – They must respond, Cuomo says Rapid testing made available to public and private schools in areas

Testing and compliance A cluster today can be community-spread tomorrow, the governor warns Compliance and enforcement is key Mask-wearing is a state law and local governments are supposed to be enforcing it We have targeted many more targeted resources in these clusters, Cuomo says



Cuomo will be meeting with religious leaders of the Orthodox community and local officials

Daily indicators



20 “hotspot” zip codes positivity: 5%, or 5x the statewide positivity rate

Statewide positivity: 1.1%

COVID fatalities Monday: 2

Hospitalizations Monday: 571 (147 in ICU, 61 intubated)

New York City updates



Cuomo says COVID has been very disruptive and caused anxiety statewide and in NYC

We’re seeing substance abuse up, mental health issues up. We’re going to see PTSD after this for months and maybe years, Cuomo says.

Governor says the treatment for anxiety around COVID includes facts, logic and action

NYC Stabilization + Recovery Strategy



Schools If the schools are not safe, I’m not going to allow them to operate. – Cuomo

Crime NYC shootings with victims are up over 100%, with 86% of victims Black and brown, according to Cuomo. Crime problem in NYC is real. Denial is not an option, Cuomo says. Jurisdiction must resolve police/community issues and redesign public safety by April 2021, or state funding will be withheld. 146 other jurisdictions in NY are already doing it, Cuomo says.

Economy Short term: Do no damage Federal government should pay. We are not liable for COVID’s effect on NY economy, Cuomo says Washington leadership must be established and must be held responsible Worst case scenario: If localalities borrow, we need a financial control board to ensure financial integrity

Cleanliness If NYC Sanitation Dept. can’t clean up the city, Cuomo has offered to send in the National Guard to help pick up the garbage and clean up the city

Homeless City’s homeless should be helped off the street, especially as colder months approach. Give them COVID tests and get them into shelters. 680 shelters across NY state, 350 in NYC Open shelters, Cuomo says State putting out guidance on how to make shelters safer amid pandemic

Long-term NYC Recovery We must assess whether work habits and social changes and disruptions are short term or long term/permanent. Big question in determining NYC’s full recovery: When will there be a safe vaccine and when can it be administered? NY now has its own Clinical Advisory Task Force of doctors and experts to determine if a FDA-approved vaccine is safe



10:30 a.m.

NYC Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s reopening.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 71 (16% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 338

Percentage tested positive: 3.25% (have not seen a day like this in quite a while)

7-day rolling average: 1.38%

Zip codes in NYC



We need to focus on the nine zip codes with an increase in cases

Areas of concern New ZIP code above 3% Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok [11367] — 3.04% Zip codes seeing increased growth: Rego Park [11374] — 2.49% Kensington/Windsor Terrace [11218] — 2.50% Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay [11235] — 2.63% Those areas of concern — testing blitz, more community outreach

Dr. Mitchell Katz: We did extensive engagements in the communities. We handed out masks and spoke to people

During High Holidays, we made sure people were social distancing and wearing masks at synagogues

New actions for face coverings



Issuing fines for refusal to wear masks after being offered one

DOHMH Commissioner’s Order: Private schools and child care centers to close if they don’t meet DOE standards

Testing in NYC



Over the weekend, education efforts continued, we’re going to increase testing sites and capacity.

Crown Heights and Fort Greene neighborhoods increased capacity.

Increased rapid testing at three H+H hospitals (one in Queens, two in Brooklyn)

Health commissioner’s order:



Dr. Dave Chokshi: The Health Dept. is taking steps to make sure neighborhoods have what they need.

Commissioner’s order to non-public schools: Private schools and child care centers to close if they don’t meet DOE standards

Order requires non-public schools: Maintain six feet distance unless it poses as safety hazard Wear face coverings at all times Follow protocols established by department for opening and closings of schools Any school found to be out of compliance will be issued a violation

No evidence of herd immunity in any community

Schools in NYC



Kids were ready to be back in school

Teachers and staff are ready

This Thursday, city will move to reopen middle and high schools

Up to 500,000 students in-person this week

It will take time to adjust. “It’s an unprecedented and massive endeavor.”

Schools chancellor: Today was the first day of in-person learning for K-5, K-8 students.



“The excitement was unmistakable.”

Over the past six months, we’ve come a long way.

This week, students across NYC will walk around safe classrooms.

We are keeping an eye on indicators.

The health and safety of students and staff as well as the academics of students is a priority.

Learning Bridges



30,000 slots available this week for 3K through 8th grade

10,000 offers made tot date

Over 200 DOE schools selected, adding hundreds more in coming weeks.

Testing NYC schools



Monthly randomized testing in every school begins next week

safe, free and easy (no long swabs)

Family letter, FAQ and consent forms to be distributed this week.

Census countdown



When is the deadline? It was supposed to be Sept. 30

Waiting to see what happens at the court.

This census must go on

Fill out census: My2020Census.gov

Q&A



Who will go into private schools in affected zip codes to make sure they’re in compliance? Dr. Chokshi: We have a multi-agency team (People from health dept., test and trace corps.) that will visit

Is this starting tomorrow? Is there a grace period with compliance — who is handing out masks/fines Mayor: There’s been a lot of dialogue and information. Meetings with community leaders. Message has been sent clearly. There’s been an uptick in mask wearing and social distancing. On Schools: There’s been a lot of back and forth. As early as tomorrow, we may have to make other restrictions.

What are the additional restrictions and what triggered them? Mayor: We are watching the numbers constantly and we want to see more and more testing. We’re watching the numbers by zip code. Additional restrictions: Business closures, closure on religious and education institutions, limit on gatherings

Absentee ballots in Brooklyn: “It’s appalling.” I don’t know how many problems we’re going to see with the Board of Elections. Call board of elections and request a new ballot.

“It’s appalling.” I don’t know how many problems we’re going to see with the Board of Elections.

Education and schools: There’s about 7 high schools that have moved to remote learning due to lack of teachers. I want to express deep appreciation for educators who have to deal with this. Everyone is working together to solve problems and move forward. Several schools have been reported to go “all remote.” Schools are getting the support to reopen. We will continue to send as many educators as needed. Chancellor on schools that need to go remote: We’ve given schools flexibility. Some schools have portions that are doing things virtually — students go to school, but learn virtually during some aspects. What you see on the first day is not what you’ll see in the next week.

Quality of life in NYC We’ve had a long understanding in the city — you provide services to get people well. We cannot leave people on the street. We have to intensify those efforts.

Restrictions in NYC Everything will be done on a step-by-step basis. Emphasize that compliance has increased during the weekend.

What are you monitoring since testing hasn’t been conducted within schools yet? People in schools have been tested already, but we’re also offering testing and making it available.

City Council subpoenaed DOE for info on attendance during remote learning Mayor: They never need to use a subpoena for anything. There was no need for a subpoena, we want to make the information public. It was a difficult circumstance, likely impacting attendance. We want them to get the information they need. Chancellor: Information has been released or will be released.

UFT said you didn’t come to the table until July. Do you wish you started earlier? Mayor: The chancellor has had multiple conversations with the unions. Chancellor: We’ve been in constant conversations and work sessions with labor agencies since March. We’ll continue to do so during the entirety of this pandemic. As circumstances change, we have to pivot.

COVID clusters Dr. Chokshi: The areas we’re looking at are broader than what was originally mentioned — focus is in parts of Brooklyn and Queens. Those cases account for 25% of city’s cases despite accounting for only 7% of city’s population



8:15 a.m.



City Councilman and Education Chair Mark Treyger said thousands of teachers still needed as NYC students head back to classrooms. Watch interview here.

7:35 a.m.



NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discussed the first day of in-person learning for elementary schools. Watch interview here.

Happening today:



NYC students from grades K-5 and K-8 return to schools across the city. Read more.

Happening this week:



Wednesday: Indoor dining returns for NYC restaurants, but capped at 25% capacity. Read more.

Thursday: NYC students from middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to schools. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 456,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,468 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

