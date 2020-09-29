Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on the state’s reopening and schools. Watch in video below.
Current state infection rates, by region:
- Western NY: 1.3%
- Finger Lakes 0.9%
- North Country 0.2%
- Capital Region 0.9%
- Long island: 1.2%
- New York City: 1.3%
- Mid-Hudson: 2.0%
Brooklyn, Orange, Rockland have targeted clusters
- Activity in the cluster is very different than what’s going on in the rest of the state, Cuomo says
- These are the largest cluster(s) the state has seen yet.
- We must aggressively target these clusters, in specific zip codes
- Local governments are first line of defense – They must respond, Cuomo says
- Rapid testing made available to public and private schools in areas
- Testing and compliance
- A cluster today can be community-spread tomorrow, the governor warns
- Compliance and enforcement is key
- Mask-wearing is a state law and local governments are supposed to be enforcing it
- We have targeted many more targeted resources in these clusters, Cuomo says
- Cuomo will be meeting with religious leaders of the Orthodox community and local officials
Daily indicators
- 20 “hotspot” zip codes positivity: 5%, or 5x the statewide positivity rate
- Statewide positivity: 1.1%
- COVID fatalities Monday: 2
- Hospitalizations Monday: 571 (147 in ICU, 61 intubated)
New York City updates
- Cuomo says COVID has been very disruptive and caused anxiety statewide and in NYC
- We’re seeing substance abuse up, mental health issues up. We’re going to see PTSD after this for months and maybe years, Cuomo says.
- Governor says the treatment for anxiety around COVID includes facts, logic and action
NYC Stabilization + Recovery Strategy
- Schools
- If the schools are not safe, I’m not going to allow them to operate. – Cuomo
- Crime
- NYC shootings with victims are up over 100%, with 86% of victims Black and brown, according to Cuomo.
- Crime problem in NYC is real. Denial is not an option, Cuomo says.
- Jurisdiction must resolve police/community issues and redesign public safety by April 2021, or state funding will be withheld.
- 146 other jurisdictions in NY are already doing it, Cuomo says.
- Economy
- Short term: Do no damage
- Federal government should pay. We are not liable for COVID’s effect on NY economy, Cuomo says
- Washington leadership must be established and must be held responsible
- Worst case scenario: If localalities borrow, we need a financial control board to ensure financial integrity
- Cleanliness
- If NYC Sanitation Dept. can’t clean up the city, Cuomo has offered to send in the National Guard to help pick up the garbage and clean up the city
- Homeless
- City’s homeless should be helped off the street, especially as colder months approach. Give them COVID tests and get them into shelters.
- 680 shelters across NY state, 350 in NYC
- Open shelters, Cuomo says
- State putting out guidance on how to make shelters safer amid pandemic
- Long-term NYC Recovery
- We must assess whether work habits and social changes and disruptions are short term or long term/permanent.
- Big question in determining NYC’s full recovery: When will there be a safe vaccine and when can it be administered?
- NY now has its own Clinical Advisory Task Force of doctors and experts to determine if a FDA-approved vaccine is safe
10:30 a.m.
NYC Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s reopening.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 71 (16% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 338
- Percentage tested positive: 3.25% (have not seen a day like this in quite a while)
- 7-day rolling average: 1.38%
Zip codes in NYC
- We need to focus on the nine zip codes with an increase in cases
- Areas of concern
- New ZIP code above 3%
- Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok [11367] — 3.04%
- Zip codes seeing increased growth:
- Rego Park [11374] — 2.49%
- Kensington/Windsor Terrace [11218] — 2.50%
- Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay [11235] — 2.63%
- Those areas of concern — testing blitz, more community outreach
- New ZIP code above 3%
- Dr. Mitchell Katz: We did extensive engagements in the communities. We handed out masks and spoke to people
- During High Holidays, we made sure people were social distancing and wearing masks at synagogues
New actions for face coverings
- Issuing fines for refusal to wear masks after being offered one
- DOHMH Commissioner’s Order: Private schools and child care centers to close if they don’t meet DOE standards
Testing in NYC
- Over the weekend, education efforts continued, we’re going to increase testing sites and capacity.
- Crown Heights and Fort Greene neighborhoods increased capacity.
- Increased rapid testing at three H+H hospitals (one in Queens, two in Brooklyn)
Health commissioner’s order:
- Dr. Dave Chokshi: The Health Dept. is taking steps to make sure neighborhoods have what they need.
- Commissioner’s order to non-public schools: Private schools and child care centers to close if they don’t meet DOE standards
- Order requires non-public schools:
- Maintain six feet distance unless it poses as safety hazard
- Wear face coverings at all times
- Follow protocols established by department for opening and closings of schools
- Any school found to be out of compliance will be issued a violation
- No evidence of herd immunity in any community
Schools in NYC
- Kids were ready to be back in school
- Teachers and staff are ready
- This Thursday, city will move to reopen middle and high schools
- Up to 500,000 students in-person this week
- It will take time to adjust. “It’s an unprecedented and massive endeavor.”
Schools chancellor: Today was the first day of in-person learning for K-5, K-8 students.
- “The excitement was unmistakable.”
- Over the past six months, we’ve come a long way.
- This week, students across NYC will walk around safe classrooms.
- We are keeping an eye on indicators.
- The health and safety of students and staff as well as the academics of students is a priority.
Learning Bridges
- 30,000 slots available this week for 3K through 8th grade
- 10,000 offers made tot date
- Over 200 DOE schools selected, adding hundreds more in coming weeks.
Testing NYC schools
- Monthly randomized testing in every school begins next week
- safe, free and easy (no long swabs)
- Family letter, FAQ and consent forms to be distributed this week.
Census countdown
- When is the deadline? It was supposed to be Sept. 30
- Waiting to see what happens at the court.
- This census must go on
- Fill out census: My2020Census.gov
Q&A
- Who will go into private schools in affected zip codes to make sure they’re in compliance?
- Dr. Chokshi: We have a multi-agency team (People from health dept., test and trace corps.) that will visit
- Is this starting tomorrow? Is there a grace period with compliance — who is handing out masks/fines
- Mayor: There’s been a lot of dialogue and information. Meetings with community leaders. Message has been sent clearly. There’s been an uptick in mask wearing and social distancing.
- On Schools: There’s been a lot of back and forth. As early as tomorrow, we may have to make other restrictions.
- What are the additional restrictions and what triggered them?
- Mayor: We are watching the numbers constantly and we want to see more and more testing.
- We’re watching the numbers by zip code.
- Additional restrictions: Business closures, closure on religious and education institutions, limit on gatherings
- Absentee ballots in Brooklyn: “It’s appalling.” I don’t know how many problems we’re going to see with the Board of Elections.
- Call board of elections and request a new ballot.
- Education and schools: There’s about 7 high schools that have moved to remote learning due to lack of teachers.
- I want to express deep appreciation for educators who have to deal with this.
- Everyone is working together to solve problems and move forward.
- Several schools have been reported to go “all remote.” Schools are getting the support to reopen.
- We will continue to send as many educators as needed.
- Chancellor on schools that need to go remote: We’ve given schools flexibility. Some schools have portions that are doing things virtually — students go to school, but learn virtually during some aspects. What you see on the first day is not what you’ll see in the next week.
- Quality of life in NYC
- We’ve had a long understanding in the city — you provide services to get people well. We cannot leave people on the street.
- We have to intensify those efforts.
- Restrictions in NYC
- Everything will be done on a step-by-step basis.
- Emphasize that compliance has increased during the weekend.
- What are you monitoring since testing hasn’t been conducted within schools yet?
- People in schools have been tested already, but we’re also offering testing and making it available.
- City Council subpoenaed DOE for info on attendance during remote learning
- Mayor: They never need to use a subpoena for anything. There was no need for a subpoena, we want to make the information public. It was a difficult circumstance, likely impacting attendance. We want them to get the information they need.
- Chancellor: Information has been released or will be released.
- UFT said you didn’t come to the table until July. Do you wish you started earlier?
- Mayor: The chancellor has had multiple conversations with the unions.
- Chancellor: We’ve been in constant conversations and work sessions with labor agencies since March. We’ll continue to do so during the entirety of this pandemic. As circumstances change, we have to pivot.
- COVID clusters
- Dr. Chokshi: The areas we’re looking at are broader than what was originally mentioned — focus is in parts of Brooklyn and Queens.
- Those cases account for 25% of city’s cases despite accounting for only 7% of city’s population
8:15 a.m.
- City Councilman and Education Chair Mark Treyger said thousands of teachers still needed as NYC students head back to classrooms. Watch interview here.
7:35 a.m.
- NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discussed the first day of in-person learning for elementary schools. Watch interview here.
Happening today:
- NYC students from grades K-5 and K-8 return to schools across the city. Read more.
Happening this week:
- Wednesday: Indoor dining returns for NYC restaurants, but capped at 25% capacity. Read more.
- Thursday: NYC students from middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to schools. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 456,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,468 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
