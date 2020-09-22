Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Signs outside a grocery store alert customers to keep a six foot distance and wear masks at all times as a worker returns shopping carts to the street in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, Monday, May 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held a COVID-19 briefing. Watch in video below.

First day of school



Seeing everything was “uplifting”

Students will be temperature checked on a daily basis

Sending home free thermometers for any parents who need it

Testing in NYC



Get Tested Tuesday: Get a free COVID-19 test. Call 212-COVID-19

Get a free COVID-19 test. Call 212-COVID-19 Locations across all five boroughs at different housing developments

Hyperlocal response: Ozone Park 681 tested 100% positive cases engaged 6,250 doors knocked

Neighborhoods of focus Borough Park, Kew Gardens, Midwood, Far Rockaway, Flatbush, Williamsburg

Continue to wear masks, stay home if ill and social distance

Register to vote



Deadline to vote is Oct. 9

Visit voting.nyc for more info

for more info Confirm registration status: nycvotersearch.com

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg



Rename Brooklyn Municipal building to be named after Supreme Court Justice

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 59 (10% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 333

Percentage tested positive: 1.14%

Q&A



Reopening comedy clubs and rest of the economy We’re continuing to monitor and continuing to work with state

More parents are opting for remote learning Parents likely want to see what’s going on and will make their decision in the coming weeks.

School staffing K-8 return on Sept. 29 and middle/high school on Oct. 1. We will be ready In-person learning will have teachers in person. We’re going to apply what we learned for next Tuesday and Thursday. “We’ll have the people we need when we need them.”

How did we get to a place where the president threatens NYC? It is a profound sign of danger. It means that our constitutional norms are under assault. Democracy is in danger.

What if we don’t get enough teachers in time? What we’re seeing more and more is fundamental confidence that we’re getting the people needed. “The numbers are coming in quite strong.” Many are coming from positions that weren’t teaching, but were with DOE, others are substitute teachers/CUNY adjunct teachers.

Is there an actual number of teachers needed for schools? 1,800 sites up and we have proper staffing. Models need to be altered. We finally have the design needed.

Outdoor dining in the winter — will there be a plan? It’s on the agenda. We’re working with the city and state to make sure our restaurants succeed and survive.

Reckless driving/speeding in NYC Message to NYPD and relevant agencies: We need to crack down on speeding. Get more speed cameras near schools. We’re also seeing slower traffic than a month ago because there are more cars around.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 450,473 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,428 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

