Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10:15 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Flu shots



Protect yourself from getting the flu, especially during the COVID-19 crisis

Campaign launched to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated

Test and trace in NYC



Prevented up to 15,000 potential new COVID-19 cases. Read more.

Nearly 80% of all positive COVID-19 cases completing Test and Trace Corps’ intack

Surpassing initial benchmarks

The more people get tested, the more we can prevent the disease spread

New hyperlocal focus



Southeast Queens Focus on Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill Start Friday, Sept. 18 at Ozone Park Library

Borough Park 10,000 face masks distributed focus on back to school and Rosh Hashanah



Q&A



How would you rate changes of averting 22,000 layoffs? I try to stay out of the rating game, but I thank union reps for working hard. We’re not out of the woods at all, but work is being done to find other options

Flu — reports say it’s been crushed in the southern hemisphere. Will it be a factor here? Mayor: We are heartened by the news from the southern hemisphere, but have an abundance of caution. Dr. Chokshi: Abundance of caution focus on young children, elderly and those with other health conditions

UWS hotels: Contract expires October. What are you doing as the deadline approaches? They’re going to look at the whole picture and decide the next steps.

Layoffs: There’s a 30-day window, can you still “pull the trigger” to issue slips It’s still possible. Unions need to be notified 30 days out. Mayor: I don’t want to see anyone suffer. We need a big, strong public workforce to keep the city going, but there’s a budget I need to balance.

Disagreement with people wanting to return to buildings. Do you want to wait to see how schools go? It takes a couple of weeks to see impact and a little more after to see how secondary impact goes.

Bringing workforce back to offices All businesses need to start looking into how they’re going to bring employees back. “We want to make sure that this city comes back to life.”

Principal’s union said the 2,000 additional educators is only a fraction of the 10,000 they requested. It’s not surprising they’ve put in a big request. We need to make sure there’s a balance.

BDB was asked whether or not certain schools will reopen Monday, but UFT and some teachers say some schools aren’t ready Mayor: I understand unions will advocate and raise concerns. There’s one building (MLK building in Manhattan) that needs an alternate site. There are a few buildings that haven’t met inspection deadlines yet, but they should be done today.

Accommodation requests among teachers Dr. Varma — Requests are looked into and will inform teachers on whether or not they were approved.

Businesses bringing employees back Goal is to keep coming back, but safely.



Happening today:

9 a.m. – The executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade speaks to the PIX11 Morning News after news the parade will go virtual. Watch live here.

5 a.m.

At least 55 school staffers tested positive for COVID-19, raising more concerns as the start of in-person learning begins in less than a week. Watch video above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 444,948 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,394 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

