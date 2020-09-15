Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10:15 a.m.
Mayor de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
Flu shots
- Protect yourself from getting the flu, especially during the COVID-19 crisis
- Campaign launched to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated
Test and trace in NYC
- Prevented up to 15,000 potential new COVID-19 cases. Read more.
- Nearly 80% of all positive COVID-19 cases completing Test and Trace Corps’ intack
- Surpassing initial benchmarks
- The more people get tested, the more we can prevent the disease spread
New hyperlocal focus
- Southeast Queens
- Focus on Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill
- Start Friday, Sept. 18 at Ozone Park Library
- Borough Park
- 10,000 face masks distributed
- focus on back to school and Rosh Hashanah
Q&A
- How would you rate changes of averting 22,000 layoffs?
- I try to stay out of the rating game, but I thank union reps for working hard. We’re not out of the woods at all, but work is being done to find other options
- Flu — reports say it’s been crushed in the southern hemisphere. Will it be a factor here?
- Mayor: We are heartened by the news from the southern hemisphere, but have an abundance of caution.
- Dr. Chokshi: Abundance of caution focus on young children, elderly and those with other health conditions
- UWS hotels: Contract expires October. What are you doing as the deadline approaches?
- They’re going to look at the whole picture and decide the next steps.
- Layoffs: There’s a 30-day window, can you still “pull the trigger” to issue slips
- It’s still possible. Unions need to be notified 30 days out.
- Mayor: I don’t want to see anyone suffer. We need a big, strong public workforce to keep the city going, but there’s a budget I need to balance.
- Disagreement with people wanting to return to buildings. Do you want to wait to see how schools go?
- It takes a couple of weeks to see impact and a little more after to see how secondary impact goes.
- Bringing workforce back to offices
- All businesses need to start looking into how they’re going to bring employees back.
- “We want to make sure that this city comes back to life.”
- Principal’s union said the 2,000 additional educators is only a fraction of the 10,000 they requested.
- It’s not surprising they’ve put in a big request. We need to make sure there’s a balance.
- BDB was asked whether or not certain schools will reopen Monday, but UFT and some teachers say some schools aren’t ready
- Mayor: I understand unions will advocate and raise concerns. There’s one building (MLK building in Manhattan) that needs an alternate site.
- There are a few buildings that haven’t met inspection deadlines yet, but they should be done today.
- Accommodation requests among teachers
- Dr. Varma — Requests are looked into and will inform teachers on whether or not they were approved.
- Businesses bringing employees back
- Goal is to keep coming back, but safely.
Happening today:
5 a.m.
At least 55 school staffers tested positive for COVID-19, raising more concerns as the start of in-person learning begins in less than a week. Watch video above.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday afternoon, there were 444,948 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,394 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.
