Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

`11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released new daily numbers for the state.

Of the 76,997 tests reported Monday, 754 were positive (or a 0.98% transmission rate)

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday: 432

NY saw 3 COVID-19 fatalities Monday

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Schools in NYC



City delays reopening on in-person learning. READ MORE.

NYC reaches School Reopening Deal with teachers union.

We have a huge obligation to get right the health and safety part.

Must protect kids, educators, families, etc.

Make sure health measures are in place.

Make sure there is time for preparations among educators

Normal school year: Educators, staff typically return to schools the day after Labor Day.

Sept. 10, 11, 14, 15 will be dedicated to preparations

Starting Sept. 16Instruction to begin remotely for students.

Monday, Sept. 21 school buildings reopening “full strength”

NYC school reopening delayed amid deal between city, teachers union

United Federation of Teachers



Michael Mulgrew: Independent medical experts have stamped this plan. We now can say NYC’s public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards in any school system in the country.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 52 (15% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 227

Percentage tested positive: 1.33%

Q&A



COVID testing in schools: Are you requiring teachers, students, staff to get tested? Monthly assessment done on a mandatory basis.

Mayor initially said “mandatory” wasn’t his approach, what changed his mind? Each union will have its own way of doing it. Every single school will have testing and will be done monthly. We’ll look at challenges we need to address. We found a way that makes sense and is attainable for this large school district.

Cleaning and PPE Chancellor Carranza: We do not do policy by Twitter. We will provide schools everyday with a 30-day supply of all the PPE they need. We’ve also gotten requests from schools that want to purchase things on their own (Masks with school logos)

Election Day We have to make sure everyone is safe. Carranza: We continue to engage with the Board of Elections and find alternatives for locations. We all agree we should be limiting the amount of people entering school buildings

Testing: How will that be conducted? We’re going to go over details and will release further detail in coming days. Every school will do this testing monthly. It is random (mix of members of school community) Every union will have their own approach. Mayor reminded there are free testing sites around NYC. Find locations.

Bussing: City hasn’t signed contracts with yellow school buses. Concerns from teachers/parents in addition to staggered schedules We’re dealing with unprecedented situations. Buses would have to be different internally too. All students must be paid attention to, including those with special needs. There’s a lot of preparations. First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan: They’re going through inspections now and finalizing terms and conditions.

Schools with individual problems: There’s no longer a disagreement about what schools need to have. If there’s a school that has a problem, we’ll address it, Mulgrew said.

There’s no longer a disagreement about what schools need to have. If there’s a school that has a problem, we’ll address it, Mulgrew said. What do you say to parents who planned their lives around Sept. 10? I understand. For kids going remote, this doesn’t change anything. For those signed up for blended learning, it’ll be more days making accommodations. Priority is educators have to prepare and be ready for the academic year.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 434,756 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,328 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

