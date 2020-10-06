Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3:10 p.m.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update. Watch in video below.

Cluster Action Initiative

Gov. Cuomo announced the Cluster Action Initiative. He said step one involves taking the most dramatic action within the cluster itself. New York will also take additional action in the communities surrounding the cluster and, as a precautionary measure, take action in communities that outline that area.

He said a cluster would not be identified by the zip code; it would be by the number of cases in the region.

Where are the clusters?

There’s a large cluster in Brooklyn and two smaller clusters in Queens.

There’s also a cluster in Binghampton, in Orange County and in Rockland County. Orange and Rockland Counties have “intense” clusters, Cuomo said.

Red, Orange and Yellow Zones

Gov. Cumo broke down new rules for the zones. Red zones are the worst areas. Orange zones surround the red zones and yellow zones surround the orange zones. The yellow zones are precautionary.

In a red zone, there will only be up to 25 percent capacity allowed in houses of worship or 10 people maximum. Mass gatherings are prohibited. Indoor dining will be closed again and only takeout will be allowed. Only essential businesses will be allowed to stay open. Schools will also be closed.

In orange zones, there will only be up to 33 percent capacity allowed in houses of worship or 25 people maximum. High risk, non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care shops, will be closed. Indoor dining will not be allowed. Up to four people per table will be allowed for outdoor dining. Schools will also be closed.

In the yellow zones, businesses can stay open. Houses of worship can have up to 50 percent capacity. Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed, but a maximum of four people will be allowed per table.

“There is no one who can say they didn’t see this coming,” Cuomo said.

The rules will be in effect for at least 14 days.

The start date is not clear – it could be as early as Wednesday and as late as Friday, Cuomo said.

It’s up to local governments to notify houses of worship, businesses and restaurants in the respective zones about the new restrictions.

Where’s the uptick coming from?

“This is about mass gatherings and one of the prime places of mass gatherings are houses of worship,” Cuomo said.

Houses of worship were not supposed to allow more than 50 people inside at a time, but there were “hundreds and hundreds” of people in houses of worship in recent weeks, Cuomo said.

Local governments did not enforce coronavirus restrictions, the governor said.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 areas of concern



9 zip codes are about 3% positivity for seven consecutive days

COVID-19 “watch list” that haven’t reached 3% positivity for seven consecutive days: 13 zip codes (new is 11206 – Williamsburg)

Schools in affected zip codes



They are closed out of an abundance of caution

There seems to be no impact within schools

Testing: From Sept. 25 to Oct. 5: Over 35 schools in 9 zip codes of highest concern were tested Two positives out of 1,351 tests.

Beginning random testing in schools this week. We need parents to give consent to get their kids tested Visit their NYC School account: mystudent.nyc



COVID-19 restrictions



City in talks with state, waiting for them to sign off to implement further restrictions on “hot spot” zip codes.

Testing Tuesday



Get tested!

Visit nyc.gov/COVIDTest for locations

Digital divide in NYC



950,000 remote learning devices available to students, including 350,000 iPads since March

Additional 100,000 iPads will be available in November

Visit schools.nyc.gov/devices to apply for one

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 70 (21% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 501 (550 threshold)

Percentage tested positive: 1.90%

Daily rolling average: 1.65%

Q&A



Governor: Says schools are a place of transmission for the virus spread. We’re going by the facts, we’re reviewing the data. We have the situation room. We’re seeing a low level of coronavirus activity in schools Dr. Jay Varma: We need to remember we have many lines of defenses to keep schools safe. Our kids can get an education, and educators can be safe.

Virus transmission and testing Dr. Chokshi: Zip codes are the best geographic way to determine the clusters, and we need to move swiftly The plans we proposed show the urgency of the situation.

Have hospitals been preparing for a potential surge in patients? We’re seeing that the number of hospitalizations has not moved much, but we have to be ready for a higher level of hospitalizations. Dr. Mitchell Katz: Of the 11 hospitals, there are only two people in ventilators for COVID-19

In refined strategies, has any thought been to apply restrictions to different groups (like age) rather than zip codes Mayor: When you parse too much, you run the risk of too many avenues being left open for the spread of the disease. Dr. Chokshi: Restrictive social measures are only reserved for when individual and test and trace measures cannot keep up.

Borough Park — reports of 500 people inside, no summonses issued for violating COVID-19 orders. Mayor: Waiting to get full details. The most important fact is that there should not have been a large gathering like that. The FDNY got there to address the situation and disperse people. Summonses: obviously this situation shouldn’t have happened. There will obviously be consequences

Schools: Only a few of the cases are connected to schools. Why close schools then? Across the city, schools are doing a tremendous job. In reality, to restrict movement and activity in those zip codes, schools and non-essential businesses are needed.

Geographic differences in COVID-19 clusters I look out for NYC and I want to make sure everyone is safe. The plans are there, If the state wants to alter the model, it must be done quickly

Enforcement: Should more fines for non-mask compliance be done? This is a situation that needs more approaches. We previously tried more community outreach, testing etc. Now — we’re at the point where we need restrictions (cases were not decreasing)

Lack of secular education/lack of compliance — is there a correlation? Mayor: I can’t speculate. What we have to do throughout all these zip codes is reach out to everyone. There’s plenty of good messaging. Everyone is working together to try and solve this problem.

Schools and non-essential businesses may be closed for a few weeks. What’s the criteria to reopen? Mayor: What we tend to see with COVID-19, is a clear pattern. It tends to go up, it starts to turn in the right direction. Two-week scenario is the ideal, but it may go longer. The other scenario is four weeks. If by the last day, you’re below 3%, that shows that enough trouble has passed. Goal is “weeks” then get the restrictions off.

Has anyone in the nine zip codes been given a summons for not wearing masks? There’s been a large range of enforcement and summons activity. The goal is the change behavior. We don’t want to penalize anyone.

Some areas seem to be defiant (only wear masks when cameras come out) there isn’t much enforcement. Enforcement isn’t working. We need restrictions now.

Any particular zip code that the city has to work harder on? More messages, the more impact it makes, but we are fighting against the situation. It’s hard to keep your guard up for so long.

Closing non-essential businesses without state approval? We will be ready for sign off, but we won’t move forward if the state doesn’t say otherwise. By putting out the plan on Sunday, people already know they should prepare and know what to expect.



8:15 a.m.

Head of Test + Trace Corps. Dr. Ted Long discussed the restrictions in certain coronavirus clusters in Brooklyn and Queens. Watch interview here.

7:35 a.m.

NYC Councilman Donovan Richards discussed the COVID-19 clusters in Queens. Watch interview here.

Happening today:

Public and private schools will be closed starting Tuesday in nine New York City “hot spot” zip codes seeing spikes in coronavirus cases. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 465,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,527 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here