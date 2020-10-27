Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s fight against COVID-19. Watch in video below.

Holiday travels



Do not travel to a country or state with high COVID-19 cases.

These are tough choices, but the mayor’s recommendation is to avoid traveling this holiday season.

For those who travel, recognize you should get tested and you should quarantine for two weeks if you go to an area with high cases.

New Travel actions Travel warnings for all New Yorkers for the holidays Calling on Fed. gov’t to mandate negative tests for all international and domestic travelers before boarding planes. Pushing all arriving travelers to get tested immediately at JFK and LGA airports. Test and Trace testing site at LGA already operational Working with State and PANYNJ



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 60 (21.6 % positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 528

Percentage tested positive: 2.48%

7-day rolling average: 1.66%

Q&A



Daily indicators are up, percentage tested positive is a “concern”: What are you doing moving forward? The goal is to stop a second wave from happening. We sounded the alarm weeks ago when there were clusters in Queens and Brooklyn. It’s been doing well. We’re going to watch these numbers carefully.

Plan to possibly bring back 25% of city’s workforce by year’s end. When will specifics be announced? We’d like to get more of the city’s workforce back to offices, but health and safety is most important. We have to see what’s going on, watch indicators. We’ll look at it over the next few weeks.

School attendance: There’s concerns that there is limited time for parents to opt-in. How is the city going to handle any eventuality (low attendance, or influx on new attendance, adding new stress on teachers) There’s a blend between full-time remote, blended and hybrid learning. So you can adjust staffing with that as well. We really need to start settling things and making final decisions.

Number of new cases continues to rise. How secure is the hospital capacity in the city? Mayor: We feel good right now. The level of hospitalizations remains low. We learned the hard way, but we’ve remained vigilant about it. Dr. Jay Varma: We always remain incredibly cautious. What we’ve seen is an increase in cases, but increase in hospitalizations are not as dramatic. In terms of hospital capacity, we’re making sure that lessons learned are also brought to the now. Dr. Ted Long: We have indicators that show hospitalizations, so we’re being transparent.

Police and the budget: What makes it financially plausible to hire an additional 900 officers? We didn’t have an April and July class because of COVID-19. We did have an October class. Lots of retirements also occurred, so we’re also accounting for that. We need to keep the numbers stable.

Increasing threshold for closing city schools since they’ve been successful in limiting the disease? Not yet. Everything we’ve been doing… we need to be mindful of what’s working, but we’ll keep looking at the school situation.

Any NYPD officer that pushes political agendas will get disciplined. Why have no officers who have lobbied against criminal justice reform been penalized? I believe criminal justice reforms are necessary. When you’re talking about a serious substance of issue that relates to safety, it’s different. When you’re talking about other issues (ex: officer yelling pro-Trump messages) it’s different, and they were immediately disciplined.

Grading system being incorporated this year? Will no child be left back this year? Every child needs to complete their coursework on time, but they’re giving flexibility — extra time will be given if necessary.

Children still need devices, WiFi being installed at homeless shelters. What is the plan? The idea is to go to every shelter where there are kids, get WiFi in place and make sure kids have what’s needed.

Brooklyn’s red zones: What is your prediction at this point? Will restrictions be lifted? After this, we’ll go back to zip codes and differentiate by zip code. Looking at red zones, there’s progress, but others still need work. Hopefully by this week or next week, restrictions can be lifted. In areas of BK and Queens where there was problem:

Holiday traveling: Do you plan to travel? Will there be more enforcement in quarantining? We cherish traveling during the holidays, but with the reality we’re facing, I can’t see traveling to family in other places working for anybody. This may be the one year in our life where we change our patterns and know that next year will be better. Quarantine will be amplified and enforced. We can’t take that lightly and take it aggressively.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 496,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,742 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here