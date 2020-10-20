Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a coronavirus briefing on April 1, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing. Click here to watch or see video below.

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 942

ICU: 194

Deaths: 12 on Tuesday

Red-zone infection rate: 2.9% (this is down)

Statewide infection rate without red zones: 1.2%

Statewide infection rate with red zones: 1.3%

Local numbers: Cortland County seeing 7% infection rate likely due to microcluster related to SUNY school

COVID is now the third leading cause of death in America, Cuomo said.

New York vs. other states



“Our microclusters have the higher infection rate in our state, but the rate of infection in our microcluster, our red zone, is lower than most states’ statewide number,” Cuomo said.

What we consider a high infection rate, other states don’t consider high, according to Cuomo.

NY COVID “red zones” updates

On Monday, Cuomo said the Queens “red zone” numbers are doing better than the Brooklyn numbers, but both were down. Cuomo added that the the zone shapes and sizes can be adjusted if needed ( whether bigger or smaller), and that on Wednesday he planned to announce changes to the zones, “and I do anticipate changes,” he said.

On Wednesday, Cuomo confirmed red-zone updates were still expected Wednesday. “We hope to announce progress tomorrow.”

“The only way to stop an ember from becoming a flame is by affirmative intervention,” Cuomo said of microclusters.

Local leaders have opinions about what should be done in their local red zones, but “it’s solely a decision by the state of New York.”

NY quarantine list

43 states are on New York’s travel advisory quarantine list, which is updated every Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the list on the state’s website had not been updated.

New Jersey meets the criteria for its own travel advisory, surpassing the threshold of ten cases per 100,000 residents. Read more.

Despite this, Cuomo said there was no practical way to quarantine the neighboring state. Read more.

“It would be highly problematic and devastating to the economy,” to quarantine New Jersey, Cuomo said.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing with the latest COVID updates. Watch in video below.

Daily indicators



New COVID patients admitted to NYC hospitals: 62

New reported cases, 7-days average: 496 (with 500 threshold)

Percentage of NYC residents who tested positive for COVID: 2.52% 7-day rolling average: 1.85%

“In general, the city continues to do well,” mayor says. “Overall, we do see a leveling off across the city.”



Daily average of COVID deaths in NYC is hovering in the single digits, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi says.

COVID in NYC schools update



De Blasio says 16,348 COVID tests conducted between 10/9 and 10/16 in NYC schools Only 28 students and staff have tested positive – 0.17% positivity rate 99% of tests returned within 48 hours, mayor says 377 schools included in this testing



Election updates



Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24. Click here for more local elections deadlines.

New partnership with CitiBike to help New Yorkers get to the polls Voters can get 50% off Election Day rides, up to $10 Open the CitiBike app to use code: 2020Vote Valid between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020)



2020 Census update



61.8% final NYC self-response rate

Homeless shelter transfers



The process of going back to congregate shelters will be a long one and won’t happen for awhile, mayor says.

However, de Blasio believes moving the homeless from hotels back to the proper shelter system makes sense in most cases.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 485,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,659 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

