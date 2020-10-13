Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

10:15 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

NYC COVID-19 enforcement



Over 100 summonses

Over $150,000 in fines

NYC small businesses



If you’re having challenges, small business services have help resources.

Visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/nycbusiness/ or call 888-SBS-4NYC

Testing in schools



Mandatory testing started Friday

1,751 tests conducted in 56 schools

Only 1 positive test (0.06%)

Families can complete consent forms at NYC School Account

Concerns at schools



From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., city will answer questions live online #NYCOfficeHours

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 59 (24.5% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 520

Percentage tested positive: 1.90%

7-day rolling average: 1.48%

Q&A



This is a critical week in terms of red zones and restrictions. Do you think you’ll know by the end of the week if the two-week closure is possible? By the end of the week, we’ll have a clear sense to see if this is working. It’s a decision we’ll make with the state, but it’s definitely a possibility.

Restrictions in areas etc. We’re seeing a leveling off of not consistent increases. We see some starting to come down a bit.

Is there financial assistance to these small businesses? We’re in a tough situation with our city budget. What we need is federal stimulus. We likely won’t get one before the election.

Are there other areas seeing an increase/will be there be updates in the map? We’re closely monitoring. Will reassess as time goes by.

Polling stations We have to sort it out, but also need to make sure there isn’t a resurgence. People have more than one opportunity to vote this year (early voting and voting on election day)

Aside from testing in public schools, parents say there’s lack of communication with DOE (state testing, schedules, etc.) The first thing we had to do was get the schools running. Now, more and more attention will go to those questions asked. We’re in unusual circumstances, but we hope to get it right

Student to teacher ratio testing/response rate on consent forms We’ll get that info as it comes in.

Cuomo on religious institution’s limited capacity. I understand the concerns communities have, but the state makes the ultimate decision when it comes to these circumstances. “It’s in everyone’s interest to address these problems as quickly as possible.”

Zip codes and areas of concern — how are those areas doing? We’re looking at overall trends, but we’re going to work on state with decisions if there is an emergence. But decisions on based on the state.

550 threshold — the indicators are meant to give us a public measure of how we should respond. This indicator is going up the most because of more people getting tested. Other numbers have been stable. Positivity rate has shown concern, but have not seen a major increase in the last week or so. We want to see the three indicators in unison. If they all increased, we’d look deeper. The restrictions are applied, and we’re seeing leveling off on a city level.

Earlier this month, AG James issued a report suggesting NYPD get out of traffic stops. Have not seen specifics, but mayor said he wants to caution that there’s a lot of fundamental issues when it comes to traffic stops and how they’re done.



5:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned of COVID hospitalizations rising across New York, possibly due to “micro-clusters.” Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 475,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,587 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

