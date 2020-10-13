Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10:15 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.
NYC COVID-19 enforcement
- Over 100 summonses
- Over $150,000 in fines
NYC small businesses
- If you’re having challenges, small business services have help resources.
- Visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/nycbusiness/ or call 888-SBS-4NYC
Testing in schools
- Mandatory testing started Friday
- 1,751 tests conducted in 56 schools
- Only 1 positive test (0.06%)
- Families can complete consent forms at NYC School Account
Concerns at schools
- From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., city will answer questions live online #NYCOfficeHours
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 59 (24.5% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 520
- Percentage tested positive: 1.90%
- 7-day rolling average: 1.48%
Q&A
- This is a critical week in terms of red zones and restrictions. Do you think you’ll know by the end of the week if the two-week closure is possible?
- By the end of the week, we’ll have a clear sense to see if this is working. It’s a decision we’ll make with the state, but it’s definitely a possibility.
- Restrictions in areas etc.
- We’re seeing a leveling off of not consistent increases. We see some starting to come down a bit.
- Is there financial assistance to these small businesses?
- We’re in a tough situation with our city budget. What we need is federal stimulus. We likely won’t get one before the election.
- Are there other areas seeing an increase/will be there be updates in the map?
- We’re closely monitoring. Will reassess as time goes by.
- Polling stations
- We have to sort it out, but also need to make sure there isn’t a resurgence.
- People have more than one opportunity to vote this year (early voting and voting on election day)
- Aside from testing in public schools, parents say there’s lack of communication with DOE (state testing, schedules, etc.)
- The first thing we had to do was get the schools running. Now, more and more attention will go to those questions asked.
- We’re in unusual circumstances, but we hope to get it right
- Student to teacher ratio testing/response rate on consent forms
- We’ll get that info as it comes in.
- Cuomo on religious institution’s limited capacity.
- I understand the concerns communities have, but the state makes the ultimate decision when it comes to these circumstances.
- “It’s in everyone’s interest to address these problems as quickly as possible.”
- Zip codes and areas of concern — how are those areas doing?
- We’re looking at overall trends, but we’re going to work on state with decisions if there is an emergence. But decisions on based on the state.
- 550 threshold — the indicators are meant to give us a public measure of how we should respond.
- This indicator is going up the most because of more people getting tested. Other numbers have been stable. Positivity rate has shown concern, but have not seen a major increase in the last week or so.
- We want to see the three indicators in unison. If they all increased, we’d look deeper. The restrictions are applied, and we’re seeing leveling off on a city level.
- Earlier this month, AG James issued a report suggesting NYPD get out of traffic stops.
- Have not seen specifics, but mayor said he wants to caution that there’s a lot of fundamental issues when it comes to traffic stops and how they’re done.
5:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned of COVID hospitalizations rising across New York, possibly due to “micro-clusters.” Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 475,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,587 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
