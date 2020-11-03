Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s reopening. Watch in video below or click here.

Voting in NYC



Drop off in-person or at a post office (must bepostmarked by Nov. 3)

Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson: Most polls opened on time, several locations opened late “That is not acceptable.”

Board of Elections has been informed. City will look into BOE reforms after the election.

We have hundreds of Election Day observers to monitor intimidators.

Protests in NYC



If there will be protests, it must be peaceful

Those who may choose to protest: If you see anyone suggesting violence, move away from them, separate from them and report them.

Don’t let anyone hijack your demonstrators.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 83 (31% positivity rate) — number patients is in a similar range, but positivity level is higher than preferred

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 605 — “We are watching that very carefully.”

Percentage tested positive: 0.38% — “We’ve seen that from time to time.” It’ll change as more data comes in.

7-day rolling average: 1.59%

Q&A



COVID fatigue: Dr. Jay Varma: Do things that make you feel happy and keep yourselves busy

Police discipline:

Moving mayoral race to years there’s a presidential election: It’s not so much as saying we could only have one week every four years where we’re interested. We need to deepen efforts to engage people in voting and all other aspects in civil participation Early voting is making a big difference to allow more people to participate Dep. Mayor Thompson: There are other things we can do to make things easier (Same-day voter registration + voting at other stations)

Disparities in NYC/COVID-19 Dr. Varma: We made sure NYC had the testing level to control the virus. Once resources were allocated, we put priorities to areas that needed it most. We can’t correct decades and centuries of inequality, but we’ve intentionally put our resources to areas with more vulnerability. Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’ve both expanded as more stationary testing sites in the community, but made it so they’re accessible to New Yorkers wherever they live. We also have mobile testing sites.

Police stats: Murder and shootings up Statistics show the challenges we’re facing in this society. This is indicative of the fact that despite everything thrown at the NYPD, they’re rallying forces and working with communities. We’re going to keep making adjustments.

Policing and June protests: How are you going to avoid miscommunications? De Blasio: We made clear that there was a curfew. Sometimes, people continued to protest. There were obviously cases that didn’t go as well as that, but what we’ve seen in general is peaceful protests. Thompson: The frustration people are feeling now is no less than it was in 1967/68, but if you look at how people responded in NY and across the country, it was extraordinarily peaceful. Any violence and damage is too much, but we’ve come a long way. We’re going to work collaboratively with protesters.

Trump caravan protest: We didn’t hear arrests/crackdowns, but in the anti-Trump protest, there were arrests etc. Mayor: I know people across the ideological spectrum protesting. There’s clearly evidence that it happens across the spectrum. Not too sure about the caravan situation. I don’t see evidence of disproportionate approaches. It has to be fair treatment.

Schools, windows and cold temps. There are some schools that have air filtering systems that won’t need you to have windows open. If a school can’t keep windows open and at an acceptable temperature, we’ll install more purifiers and filters.

Open Storefront initiative: Is there a larger permanent plan for pedestrians? It’s something the mayor said he is willing to look at. There’s less activity in parts of the city. We’ll have to look at a host of things as we come back from the pandemic. Open streets and restaurants have been a revelation

Open Streets being a permanent part of the city: There is still some negative reaction for open streets We’ve been down this road many times because of vision zero. I don’t want to stereotype community boards, but many of them have been opposed to progress needed.

Voting: polling sites have experienced connectivity issues: We have to approach elections differently in the future. My hope is that the BOE becomes a city agency eventually. Hoping that this moment is going to be the change needed.

Poll workers: Voting in-person if you already sent an absentee ballot? In NYS: Absentee ballots don’t begin to be canvassed until polls close. If someone sends in their ballot and decides to vote in-person or election day, their absentee ballot will be put aside and the more recent action will be the thing that’s counted.



Happening today:



It’s Election Day: See all the key races, dates and more information you need to know.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 511,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,838 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here