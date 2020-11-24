Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't."

12:40 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing at New York Common Pantry in Manhattan, where he also distributed Thanksgiving turkeys. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Passing of Mayor David Dinkins



Cuomo remembered Dinkins, who died on Monday, as a pioneer as the city’s first Black mayor.

“We’re all going to miss him and he was really a New York champion,” Cuomo said. “He was a mentor to me.”

Thanksgiving



By the current rate of COVID-19 increase, we’re going to see a major spike, Cuomo said, and that doesn’t take into account increased social activity during the holiday season.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have increased 128% over the last three weeks, according to the governor.

In New York City daily hospitalizations have increased 92% over the last three weeks, from 484 to 931, the governor said.

Increased social activity will increase the spread of coronavirus, Cuomo said.

By the lowest model projections of a 20% increase in cases between Thanksgiving and Jan. 2, Cuomo said the statewide positivity rate would jump from 2.93% to 12.46%.

By the same model projection, New York City’s positivity rate would spike from 2.57% to 9.43% and hospitalizations would rise from 931 per day to 2,749 per day, Cuomo said.

Daily indicators



Average microcluster positivity rate: 4.13%

Statewide positivity rate without the microclusters: 2.62%

Statewide positivity rate with the microclusters: 2.96%

Number of tests on Monday: 164,761

Deaths on Monday: 47

Hospitalizations: 2,856

ICU patients: 559

Patients on ventilators: 263

Microclusters in New York City



Cuomo said the state is taking a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach.

You have different infection rates in different neighborhoods, he said.

Every neighborhood would have to have a positivity rate above 3% for the entire city to be designated an orange zone, with increased restrictions.

At this point, Cuomo said, what you see is more concentrated infection rates in parts of the city but not in the city as a whole. However, if social activity continues to increase, causing a spike in positivity rates, then it’s possible the entire city could hit the 3% threshold for an orange zone, he said.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing on Long Island, where a turkey distribution event was being held ahead of Thanksgiving. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Turkey giveaway



With everything else going on in the world, there’s a lot of families in need, Cuomo said.

The governor said they will be distributing thousands of turkeys Tuesday.

Thanksgiving



Why is everyone worried about Thanksgiving? Because we have to be on high alert amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the governor said.

By the current rate of COVID-19 increase, we’re going to see a major spike, Cuomo said, and that doesn’t take into account increased social activity during the holiday season.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have increased 128% over the last three weeks, according to the governor.

On Long Island, daily hospitalizations have increased 149%, from 141 to 351, over the last three weeks.

By the lowest model projections of a 20% increase in cases between Thanksgiving and Jan. 2, Cuomo said the statewide positivity rate would jump from 2.93% to 12.46%.

By the same model projection, Long Island’s positivity rate would spike from 3.24% to 18.13% and hospitalizations would rise from 351 per day to 1,456 per day, Cuomo said.

“This is not a normal Thanksgiving,” the governor said. “Nothing is normal, because it’s not normal.”

“I know it’s hard. It’s all been hard. Every day of COVID has been hard. And Thanksgiving is especially hard,”Cuomo said.

When asked about getting a COVID-19 test before the holiday, Cuomo said it’s always better to get a test but doing so is not a foolproof way to gather with people from outside their immediate household.



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Passing of former Mayor David Dinkins



Even when it was tough, he still saw the good, Mayor de Blasio said.

READ MORE.

Closing the digital divide



New agreement with Verizon Builds out broadband footprint to 500,000 additional households Prioritizing least-connected community districts Ensures connectivity for every NYCHA residential building



Thanksgiving and holiday travel



Dr. Dave Chokshi: It is not too late to cancel your travel plans.

Do not travel if it can be at all avoided.

Travel enforcement Enforce completion of Traveler Form at transit hubs Increased footprint of city personnel confirming travelers have filled out state traveler form Test and Trace teams on the ground to direct individuals to testing sites, education on quarantine Sheriff to conduct car and bus spot checks

Consequences Sheriff’s office follow-up: Emails, robocalls, texts, calls, in-person spot checks Violating DOH Commissioner’s order can see $1,000 – $2,000 fine.



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 113 (40.83% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1,476

Percentage tested positive: (Based on limited test results, TBD)

7-day rolling average: 3.17%

Q&A



If there’s one thing you can say you learned from Mayor Dinkins, what would it be? The power of love.

When we get into December, we’re going to start reopening schools. Does that mean we’re looking at the process? Or we’re going to begin reopening schools. Mayor: We’re going to be in an orange zone in December. It’s going to take a lot of work that we’ve never had to do on this level before, but we will keep reopening schools.

Can you discuss Dinkins’ legacy in regards to the Crown Heights riots? I think there was a historic story that wasn’t told that shows what people can do when they overcome their differences

How do you determine who you check on in person when it comes to monitoring those who will be in quarantine City will do types of investigation and make sure quarantine orders will be done. If you violate mandatory quarantine, charges will be done against you. Financial penalty for civil violation: $1,000 (each day you violate quarantine)

Williamsburg wedding: When did the city find out about this? Is the $15K fine enough? We did not know about this before or during. Not sure if people in the firehouse next door were aware. We’ll find out if more wrong was done — a cease and desist order has been issued. If more violations happen, that place will close.

Examples of large indoor gatherings that have led to an increase in cases. Dr. Chokshi: The focus is on prevention. There have not been large superspreader events in recent weeks, but that’s also because New Yorkers are heeding our warning and law enforcement is doing their job.

UFT president says mayoral control should not be a thing within schools Mayor: Without mayoral control, we wouldn’t have had pre-K for all or would not have gotten schools open in the first place. There will be a big debate on it, but people want our schools to be better and someone should be held accountable.

Phased opening: How soon can we see that happen? Right now, it’s under talks with the city and governor. We need to wait for the governor to designate NYC as an orange zone. We can start that clock as soon as the orange zone is declared. Once we have satisfied the state’s time requirements, we will open and we have to make sure more testing is done. From December on, each month should get better, especially with the vaccine.

Brooklyn shootings: (Sweet 16 shooting, drive-by) Shootings up, but arrests are down. This has been caused by the perfect storm of COVID-19. “We are now fighting back and we will overcome it.”

Staten Island hospital capacity — will the city provide assistance? Mayor: Concerned over what’s happening in Staten Island. We’ve got to be very careful this time. We’re working with the state to make sure Staten Islanders are safe and will help hospitals in any way they can.

With dangers in this coming weekend, what role will the NYPD play? We’re going to remind people traveling, there are rules to follow. We’re going to be careful about large public gatherings. If people are indoors by the hundreds or thousands, it’s just a breeding ground for COVID.

Trottenberg’s Vision Zero: Goals to get deaths down. Why are there still so many deaths? The basic concept works and will continue to work and deepen. I am certain this is the model to protect people in the future

Election of Joe Biden: NYPD and projected violence. The whole idea was to lessen the use of barricades.



7:35 a.m.

Staten Island Borough President James Oddo spoke to PIX11 about the growing cases in the borough. Watch interview here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 602,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,390 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

