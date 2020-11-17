Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 data for the state.

Daily numbers



Positivity rate for cluster zones: 4.89%

Positivity rate outside cluster zones: 2.82%

Statewide positivity rate: 3.18%

29 COVID-related fatalities

In cluster zones: 27,713 tests reported Monday; 1,355 positive

Outside of cluster zones: 132,139 tests reported (3,733 positives)

Hospitalizations: 2,124

ICU: 408, Intubations: 176

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s COVID-19 battle. Watch in video below or click here.

Testing in NYC



More people are getting tested (over 300K done last week)

Schools will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday (Positivity rate remains below 3% threshold)

New mobile testing units in NYC Two locations: NYCHA Marcy Houses and NYCHA Cypress Hills

New rapid testing locations: Woodside and Staten Island

Flu shots in NYC



At least 1.5 million New Yorkers have received a flu shot to date. (up 33% from last year)

Need a flu shot? Call 311, text “FLU” to 877-77

Visit nyc.gov/flu

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 102 (45% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1117

Percentage tested positive: 3.20%

7-day rolling average: 2.74%

Q&A



Police Commissioner said there is a close to 100% increase in shootings this year compared to last. What’s your comment? This is something painful to our city. This was a horrible time, it was a perfect storm. Everything happened simultaneously. A lot of things we depend on to keep people safe and stable weren’t there.

Rockefeller Center tree is in place. What security measures will be in place? A plan will be announced shortly. We cannot have crowds.

Is the current rise in city metrics connected to the hot spot zones? Dr. Chokshi: We saw increases in cases and the infection rate in cluster zones earlier. What’s happening in the city is beyond the cluster zones. That’s why it’s important for everything we’re talking about to occur across the city.

Direction to NYPD on reporting crimes to local gov’t. We do have a reality where our court system has been slowed down. Real good progress was made in Sept. and Oct.. There’s a massive backlog.

Rapid testing and quality The situation is getting better. Dr. Ted Long: The two principles of contact tracing are building trust and speed.

Are there other ways to find contacts that aren’t families. Are you working with hospitals? As we expand rapid testing, we’ll expand contact tracing.

3% threshold: Is there another standard rather than expanding the testing capacity? Everything with the coronavirus has been the best choices available. They’re not the best choices. It’s not fair to say positivity is not our best guide. We want the largest number of people testing positive. As more people get tested the numbers get lower, that means things are going in a good direction. Positivity tells more than just the raw positive cases. Dr. Jay Varma: The number of new cases diagnosed every day is the number of new infections occurring.

Quality of remote education. There are thousands who have no working internet, etc. More parents and teachers are frustrated than happy about remote. The coronavirus changed everything. We don’t have the perfect model for any of these things. Everyone’s trying to figure out everything, but it’s not an easy equation.

3% threshold — what would a new threshold be? Discussions are taking place with the state and school system. We need to figure out the right approach

It’s not a conclusion that we’ll hit the 3% threshold, but do health officials forecast we’ll hit it on Wednesday or Thursday? People are quick to say there are some “X” factors. Everyday depends on the number of people getting tested.

Holiday travel: Have you considered/are you planning to ask New Yorkers to reconsider about going to offices? We’re considering a whole range of options and working with the state. We’re dealing with a challenge. We went through so much pain, but I’m proud of how far we’ve come.

Details about outstanding ⅘ of cases that haven’t been reported. People want firm, specific answers, but that’s not what COVID does. Dr. Long: We’re not seeing 10% of cases linked to superspreader events. We’re not seeing superspreader events. Contact tracing: Dr. Chokshi: Test and Trace Corps. Has helped prevent the spreading cases the same way other states are seeing.

High-risk settings: Indoor gatherings not wearing masks. (Any time you’re outside of a household.) Smaller social gatherings.



7:30 a.m.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer explains rising COVID cases in the region. Watch interview

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 568,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,189 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here