Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

4 p.m.
The statewide percent of positive coronavirus cases rose to 3.09% on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Of the 28,036 tests reported on Monday, 3,965 were positive. There are 1,548 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 32 new fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 26,005.
10 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.
Mental health awareness in NYC
- Crisis calls: New 911 EMS Mental Health teams
- Each team consists of EMS health professionals and mental health crisis worker
- Pilot program to begin in two high-need communities
- Respond to range of behavioral health problems
- Most individuals with psychiatric concerns are more victims and at risk of harming themselves.
- Help is always there.
- Call 888-NYC-WELL (Help is free.)
- FDNY assistance in mental health
- Pilot program to launch Feb. 2021
- Extensive training begins now
- NYC H+H to help train new Mental Health Teams and provide ongoing case conferencing
- NYPD no longer default response to non-violent situations related to mental health
Schools in NYC
- Blended learning opt-in sign up through Sunday, Nov. 15
- Safety in schools: 0.16% positivity rate.
- Click here to opt-in.
- If a family prefers in-person/blended learning, we want every child to benefit from it and they should go to school on their selected days.
- Starting at the end of November, city will reach out to families whose children are not attending in-person classes on their scheduled days.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 92 (29.4% positivity rate)
- Higher than previous weeks, but something hospitals can handle.
- This indicator tells us “be concerned.”
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 795
- This is an area of concern.
- Percentage tested positive: 2.88%
- “Very worrisome.”
- 7-day rolling average: 2.31%
- “Not some place we want to be.” There’s still time to turn back the second wave, “but this is a warning sign.”
Q&A
- Second wave: NYers are hearing different languages on it. Do we have a different methodology in identifying microclusters?
- Mayor: This is a convo we’ve had with our healthcare officials. Our focus is our healthcare leadership. Everyone’s very worried that a second wave is near. Is there still a chance to fight it back?
- Where is New York City right now?
- Zip code approach: You’re seeing something different. In BK and Queens, you saw high numbers. What you’re seeing is a different challenge, but it’s more so what we’re seeing during the summer.
- Test and trace warning signs, association with gatherings
- Dr. Jay Varma: We see our cases not just through congregate settings, but also travel.
- Pilot program of mental health: What are the two neighborhoods being piloted?
- Chirlane McCray: Neighborhoods not selected yet, but focus will be on neighborhoods with the most 911 calls regarding mental health.
- City will work with FDNY, H+H, NYPD to select neighborhoods with high levels of mental health crisis calls.
- COVID-19 Staten Island outreach: Testing sites, no one is really there. Is there any connection to political ideology + COVID in the borough?
- Mayor: When we first went to Soundview and Sunset Park, there was a ramp up where people need to know testing is available and nearby. It’s never surprising where some locations have few attendees in the beginning.
- Testing ideology: The virus doesn’t have boundaries. We need to make sure we can do what we can to prevent the virus.
- Second wave and possible restrictions
- It is important to remember if we have restrictions, it’d only be for the period of time needed.
- City was supposed to launch this pilot, but it was delayed. What about violence to those with mental health issues. How will the city address violence on that?
- Mayor: this is part of why it took a lot of patient work. These are the very questions that were asked.
- Kavanagh: Violence is possible, and that’s when the NYPD will step in and assist.
- People getting tested before gathering — is this something you’re against?
- The greatest gift we can give each other is to end the COVID-19 era. A lot of people who spread the disease don’t even know they have it.
- I would urge tremendous caution.
- Dr. Chokshi: If you need to travel, follow NYS quarantine requirements
- Mental health team: Would you have unarmed first responders arrive first and try to deescalate?
- Vast majority of people are unarmed. You have the opportunity to help and come to a good outcome.
- McCray: Someone who is suffering or is a victim of harm is in a very delicate position, and we want them treated with compassion and sensitivity.
- Pfizer and vaccine: Have you further developed plans to distribute that? And are you concerned over Trump’s distribution plans?
- Mayor: I’m concerned, but I’m a lot less concerned than I was a week ago.
- Dr. Chokshi: Though preliminary, it was encouraging to see the efficacy of the vaccine. It continues to be tested and we have to follow the science.
- Rockefeller Center tree selected: How can you deal with crowd control
- We want that to be a great experience. We’ll get an update on how it will be handled, but we will take proper precautions.
- Possible NYC restrictions. With increasing numbers, do you plan to impose restaurant curfews rather than closing things fully?
- We can still fight back the second wave, but it’s getting tighter and tighter.
- Personal choices on mask wearing and being indoors — it will all add up.
- The 7-day rolling average is where we need to look. If that goes above 3%, our schools go remote for a period of time and there will be real concern on businesses operating, there will be concerns over businesses closing, more closures etc.
- “This is our last chance right now to stop a second wave.”
- Closing Central Park West
- This was closed off due to anticipated protests. That was not the case, we will discuss with NYPD.
Happening today:
“Day of Action” planned in Staten Island to help fight a COVID-19 uptick. Read more here + watch more above.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 532,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,973 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
