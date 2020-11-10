Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

4 p.m.

The statewide percent of positive coronavirus cases rose to 3.09% on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Of the 28,036 tests reported on Monday, 3,965 were positive. There are 1,548 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 32 new fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 26,005.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Mental health awareness in NYC



Crisis calls: New 911 EMS Mental Health teams Each team consists of EMS health professionals and mental health crisis worker Pilot program to begin in two high-need communities Respond to range of behavioral health problems

New 911 EMS Mental Health teams Most individuals with psychiatric concerns are more victims and at risk of harming themselves.

Help is always there.

Call 888-NYC-WELL (Help is free.)

FDNY assistance in mental health Pilot program to launch Feb. 2021 Extensive training begins now NYC H+H to help train new Mental Health Teams and provide ongoing case conferencing

NYPD no longer default response to non-violent situations related to mental health

Schools in NYC



Blended learning opt-in sign up through Sunday, Nov. 15

Safety in schools: 0.16% positivity rate.

Click here to opt-in.

If a family prefers in-person/blended learning, we want every child to benefit from it and they should go to school on their selected days.

Starting at the end of November, city will reach out to families whose children are not attending in-person classes on their scheduled days.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 92 (29.4% positivity rate) Higher than previous weeks, but something hospitals can handle. This indicator tells us “be concerned.”

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 795 This is an area of concern.

Percentage tested positive: 2.88% “Very worrisome.”

7-day rolling average: 2.31% “Not some place we want to be.” There’s still time to turn back the second wave, “but this is a warning sign.”



Q&A



Second wave: NYers are hearing different languages on it. Do we have a different methodology in identifying microclusters? Mayor: This is a convo we’ve had with our healthcare officials. Our focus is our healthcare leadership. Everyone’s very worried that a second wave is near. Is there still a chance to fight it back? Where is New York City right now? Zip code approach: You’re seeing something different. In BK and Queens, you saw high numbers. What you’re seeing is a different challenge, but it’s more so what we’re seeing during the summer.

Test and trace warning signs, association with gatherings Dr. Jay Varma: We see our cases not just through congregate settings, but also travel.

Pilot program of mental health: What are the two neighborhoods being piloted? Chirlane McCray: Neighborhoods not selected yet, but focus will be on neighborhoods with the most 911 calls regarding mental health. City will work with FDNY, H+H, NYPD to select neighborhoods with high levels of mental health crisis calls.

COVID-19 Staten Island outreach: Testing sites, no one is really there. Is there any connection to political ideology + COVID in the borough? Mayor: When we first went to Soundview and Sunset Park, there was a ramp up where people need to know testing is available and nearby. It’s never surprising where some locations have few attendees in the beginning. Testing ideology: The virus doesn’t have boundaries. We need to make sure we can do what we can to prevent the virus.

Second wave and possible restrictions It is important to remember if we have restrictions, it’d only be for the period of time needed.

City was supposed to launch this pilot, but it was delayed. What about violence to those with mental health issues. How will the city address violence on that? Mayor: this is part of why it took a lot of patient work. These are the very questions that were asked. Kavanagh: Violence is possible, and that’s when the NYPD will step in and assist.

People getting tested before gathering — is this something you’re against? The greatest gift we can give each other is to end the COVID-19 era. A lot of people who spread the disease don’t even know they have it. I would urge tremendous caution. Dr. Chokshi: If you need to travel, follow NYS quarantine requirements

Mental health team: Would you have unarmed first responders arrive first and try to deescalate? Vast majority of people are unarmed. You have the opportunity to help and come to a good outcome. McCray: Someone who is suffering or is a victim of harm is in a very delicate position, and we want them treated with compassion and sensitivity.

Pfizer and vaccine: Have you further developed plans to distribute that? And are you concerned over Trump’s distribution plans? Mayor: I’m concerned, but I’m a lot less concerned than I was a week ago. Dr. Chokshi: Though preliminary, it was encouraging to see the efficacy of the vaccine. It continues to be tested and we have to follow the science.

Rockefeller Center tree selected: How can you deal with crowd control We want that to be a great experience. We’ll get an update on how it will be handled, but we will take proper precautions.

Possible NYC restrictions. With increasing numbers, do you plan to impose restaurant curfews rather than closing things fully? We can still fight back the second wave, but it’s getting tighter and tighter. Personal choices on mask wearing and being indoors — it will all add up. The 7-day rolling average is where we need to look. If that goes above 3%, our schools go remote for a period of time and there will be real concern on businesses operating, there will be concerns over businesses closing, more closures etc. “This is our last chance right now to stop a second wave.”

Closing Central Park West This was closed off due to anticipated protests. That was not the case, we will discuss with NYPD.



Happening today:

“Day of Action” planned in Staten Island to help fight a COVID-19 uptick. Read more here + watch more above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 532,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,973 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

