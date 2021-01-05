Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on COVID-19 in NY. Watch here or in video below.

Daily Indicators



Stateside positivity overall: 8.31% Without micro-clusters: 8:12% Micro-clusters alone: 8.8%

Statewide deaths Monday: 149

Statewide hospitalizations: 8,590 (+339) Discharges: 440 (537 day prior) Admissions: 898 (925 day prior) Statewide ICU: 1,392 (+35) Statewide intubations: 851 (+8)



UK strain of virus



Capitol region: Anyone who was possibly exposed please alert local or state health officials

Cuomo says U.S. must enforce COVID testing of all international travelers before entry into country The governor vows that NY state will act if the federal government does not



Vaccine Updates



New York has been getting about 300,000 vaccine doses per week, which is about 1.2 million per month

NY state needs 20 million (40 million in total, due to two per person)

Federal supply must increase, Cuomo says More Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Approve Johnson & Johnson vaccine

We would like to see all nursing home residents get at least first vaccine dose within two weeks

All health care workers are now eligible to be vaccinated So far, 900,000 vaccines distributed, for 2.1 million health care workers

If a hospital reaches capacity with their staff, contact the state and they will take excess doses to essential workers After health care workers, essential workers and 75+ year-old residents are in line to be vaccinated Roughly 2.5 million people in NY

Retail network for vaccine distribution (pharmacies, health centers, county health departments, urgent care clinics, private doctor networks) NY has enrolled 3,762 vaccination provider sites statewide so far (will keep adding more) Medical practice: 1,285 Pharmacy – chain: 802 Long-term care facility/congregate living: 510 Federally qualified health center: 325 Hospital/hospital sites 250 Urgent care: 238 Other: 176 Community center/public health center: 176 Of those enrolled, 636 sites have been activated for vaccinations already Federally qualified health center: 244 Hospital/hospital sites: 213 Urgent care: 133 Local health departments: 46 Total vaccine sites activated now, by region NYC: 207 Long Island: 105 Mid-Hudson: 104 Finger Lakes: 47 Western NY: 40 Capital region: 37 Central NY: 29 Southern Tier: 23 Mohawk Valley: 19

Special efforts for vaccine distribution State asking police and fire departments/transit agencies to operationalize their medical teams/providers to handle vaccine, if possible Javits Center, SUNY and CUNY schools and other large sites to become drive-thru vaccination sites Churches, community centers and pharmacies will also give vaccines



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Vaccinations in NYC



Mayor: We are going to move with every conceivable speed, capacity, etc. to get vaccine distributed.

We need state and federal government help.

Dr. Mitch Katz (CEO of H+H): By the end of the week, all Health + Hospital staff who want to be vaccinated will get it done (State approval)

We have the ability to vaccinate at hospitals and health centers, we just need approval by state to vaccinate more people, Katz said.

We need more flexibility, the mayor said. If qualified people don’t want the vaccine, we need to move on to the next group.

Message to feds: New York City needs



Increased speed of vaccine manufacturing

Fair share of the vaccine

Advance notice of allocation

Flexibility with distribution populations

Faster vaccination of nursing home residents, staff

Equal reimbursement for vaccination, testing

FDA approval to pre-fill syringes with vaccines

NYC Mass Vaccination Sites



Open: Five sites in coming weeks, goal of two this weekend

24/7 operation

Goal: 100,000 doses/week combined

First Three: Bathgate Industrial Park (BX), Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex Building, (La Marqueta (Manhattan), Queens and Staten Island to come

With state approval, we can move forward.

More info to come when available

UK travel ban



Mayor calling on government to issue a full travel ban from the UK to NYC

Buy us time to get vaccinations to people.

Act now while we can, the mayor said.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 210 (73% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.07

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,064

7-day rolling average: 9.03%

Q&A



Flexibility from the state: Is the sole reason city hospitals haven’t used its vaccine allocation because of the lack of flexibility? We want to always be better. That’s why we’re ramping things up. I take full responsibility, but within each category, we need to do as much as possible. There are a number of folks, even in the health care world who choose not to be vaccinated. We can’t force people to take the vaccine. Dr. Katz: we’ve had amazing takeup from physician staff, but nursing and other health care staff have concerns, and we understand. We have vaccinated all clinical people who wish to be vaccinated. This week, we’ve expanded the category within hospitals. Mayor: I want everyone who works in the hospital to have the right to be vaccinated.

Why are other hospitals (ex: NYP) using a larger amount of its vaccine allocation? H+H has been taking the vaccine for lots of different folks, but hasn’t been able to give it to everyone they want. We want to make sure every dose is used, but we need more flexibility.

Mass vaccination site plan: Washington D.C. sent out a portal asking people who want to get vaccinated to get a form filled out. Does NYC plan to start doing something like this to determine who wants it and who can get it? You want folks who do qualify to attest that they do so when they’re at the test center, they’ll already be pre-certified. Dr. Katz: We’ve built a module that lets people know their risk factors and sign up for appointments, etc.

Getting state approval for supplies, etc. How will staffing be conducted? Staffing is efficient. We’re training more people. Vaccine distribution is quick, can be done in a matter of minutes. If structure is set up right, people can get vaccinated one after the other. Some people assisting don’t even need to be health care workers (Checking in for vaccine appointment)

Masking and social distancing post-vaccine Mayor: Think about this first half of the year as a time where we vaccine those who wanted to get vaccinated. During this time, we want to keep the sense of caution — We still face the threat of the new variant. Dr. Chokshi: People still need to mask up and social distance. Lessening of restrictions depends on the people and community.

Division between clinical and non-clinical workers: There are non-clinical workers who are at high-risk areas within hospitals/etc. Mayor: We need to reach everyone who works at our hospitals. We need to make sure people at hospitals who want to be vaccinated, get vaccinated.

Reports of widespread hesitancy over hospital staffers getting the vaccine. It’s a real issue, and we’ve got to look at it in the eye. We’ve got to win trust for the vaccine. The more people get vaccinated in any category, the more people will eventually ease into getting the vaccine. Dr. Katz: Over time, people will be compelled to get it.

Rising case numbers making NYC residents nervous Hospitals learned so much between the spring and the fall, and are saving more lives compared to how many people are being hospitalized. New Yorkers are still doing the right thing in following coronavirus rules. Add in the vaccination effort and there is hope.

What about concerns of gatherings compared to slow vaccine rollout? What is crucial is to remember the tangible efforts to keep schools safe, to keep hospitals succesful in treating patients, the test and trace corps. and more. Dr. Varma: None of us can predict what’s going to happen. The importance needs to remain on masking and social distancing. We now have a combination of a vaccine with estimates of NYC residents previously infected. What we think has happened is about 25% of population has had COVID-19 infection at some point. So when you combine the previously infected people, plus the vaccines and other measures such as contact tracing, masking and social distancing, we feel more confident that we can keep a massive outbreak at bay.

We’re 10 months into the pandemic. For the struggling tourism industry, what is the plan? We know intensive (federal) stimulus works. That is central to bringing New York City back. We see a whole host of industries that are still going strong during this crisis, including the tech industry. I think we can become the public health capital of the world. In terms of the hospitality industry: We’ve proven we can do something different with restaurants. We’re working on ways to improve the rest of the industry but it’s going to take longer. But there are other parts of the economy that are strong or stronger.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,041,028 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,802 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

