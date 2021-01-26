Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYS vaccine update:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 93% of first doses allocated to the state’s health care distribution sites have been administered, as of 11 a.m.



1,304,050 first doses received by NY

1,210,339 first doses administered to New Yorkers

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC and climate change



NYC is divesting $4 billion from City pension fund portfolios related to fossil fuel companies

Achieving a first in the national goal of divesting from fossil fuel reserve owners

Leading the largest fossil fuel divestment in the national

Ensuring a green new future for all

Vaccines in NYC



650,546 total doses administered

Only 7,710 doses on hand

72,409 second doses yet to be scheduled

Capacity to vaccinate 500,000 per week, NYC just needs the supplies

We need flexibility to get as many shots in arms Leaving no doses on the table and using second doses strategically Making sure NYC gets fair share of vaccine Ensuring neighborhood vaccination sites are able to vaccinate eligible



Weather in NYC



We’ve taken real precautions

NWS issued winter weather advisory

Expect slick conditions during the day, particularly the evening rush hour. Stay home or take mass transit if you can

Alternate Side Parking suspended

Outdoor dining will continue, but bundle up

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 230 (70% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.14

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,844

7-day rolling average: 8.4%

Q&A



Indoor dining: Governor said the city isn’t ready for it yet. What have your conversations been like? New Yorkers are ready to support businesses. I would love to see businesses come back, but right now, the central focus is health and safety. We still have too many cases in the city and new variants to watch out for. “Right now, the data and the science says to be careful,” de Blasio said.

Variants: Discussion about double masking. What are your health expert’s thoughts on this? Dr. Jay Varma: We’re monitoring the situation in NYC and globally. All viruses mutate, particularly if they’re in a host/human. Three strains of concern: UK, Brazil and South Africa — they appear to be more infectious. We are starting to see some evidence that some of the UK strains may be a little more dangerous. Always wear a mask — correctly and consistently. If you have the opportunity to wear two masks, it’ll be more helpful than harmful.

Second doses: The pool of second doses the city has, send them out — what do you say to the people who have appointments for the second dose? We’re committed to everyone getting their second dose, period. The question is timing in the context of the scarcity we’re experiencing. We’re not living in the perfect world where people can get the vaccine the first day they are eligible to. If there’s a small amount of lag, it’s still entirely effective.

Vaccine dose shortage There are only about 7700 first doses and about 200,000 second doses. Dr. Dave Chokshi: This week, we;re expecting about 107,000.

Second doses: Have you had to reschedule someone’s rescheduled appointments — Do you have info on the percentage of non-New Yorkers receiving the vaccine? Mayor: We’ll get more detailed information out shortly on the composition of who’s been vaccinated. A lot of the people who serve us and work in NYC (Hospital workers, NYPD, FDNY) live outside the boroughs. We want them vaccinated and we’re ready to. Dr. Chokshi: First-dose appointments had to be rescheduled from the end of last week to the end of this week. We’ve ensured the supply will fulfill scheduled appointments. Anyone who receives a first-dose appointment will or already has a second-dose appointment. We’ll ensure they’ll have a second-dose appointment.

When it was snowing, some restaurants in the city had some fun stayed open and people still went out — will you partake in outdoor dining tonight? I will see if I can, but at least do takeout.

Asking state for freedom to vaccinate — at the time, Cuomo said the moment he’d do it, the city would run out of vaccines. Do you regret the expansion? Mayor: No. Based on everything we understood at the time, we expected more supply. We were seeing a lot of the 1a categories, real hesitancy. People were passing on it, meanwhile there were seniors who felt that their lives were in danger.

Second doses: You sound confident that Johnson and Johnson and other companies will come out with a vaccine — do you have any concerns of factors that could prevent others getting their second shot? Mayor: You always have to have some concern. Nothing’s a sure thing in life, but you always have to have to be cautious.

Demography of distribution: There was a lot of talk of getting vaccine to those widely affected. Are those people being served? Mayor: We’re going to provide the data later this week. We have to focus on the communities hit hard by COVID-19. These are also communities where people have gotten less health care than needed.

When do you think the city will be able to get past the supply problem and really have a system running on all cylinders. Our ability to hit half a million vaccines a week will be February. Definitely February. The supply — I can’t give an exact date. If the federal government was able to speed supply, that could make a huge difference.

Indoor dining: there are regions with higher positivity rates that allow some sort of indoor dining. Why are you in favor of keeping those businesses closed? I want to see indoor dining reopen when it’s safe. We were the epicenter. When the numbers come down and we’re confident they’re staying down, that’s when we’ll move forward.

Wedding industry: Many postponed 2020 weddings to 2021, should they postpone again or will the city have some sort of plan to allow larger gatherings if there’s proof of vaccine, etc. If we can have tools that will help us to have people protected, we can, but we don’t see that right now. I don’t like the notion of big, indoor gatherings. I would not be planning a wedding for the spring.

Brooklyn: BQE — where do things stand during your last year in office? We’ll speak to this in the coming weeks. Having Polly Trottenberg at a top position will help. Repairs have been done to keep shoring up the situation and enforcement on oversized trucks. But we do need that long-term plan.

Homebound seniors: Lawmakers will unveil a plan. What is the city’s plan and do they plan to have talks with the community? Mayor: We’re always open. We’re in the middle of a crisis. We’re always open to good ideas. Homebound seniors is a particular challenge. Someone safe would have to go to their home to safely administer the vaccine. We’re open to ideas. Dr. Chokshi: It’s important to serve everyone. We’re looking at many ways, including ensuring sites are accessible as possible

What are you doing in terms of information campaigns to convince people to get the vaccine? Our vaccine command center has created a heavy grassroots approach to get the vaccine. We’re getting the maximum amount of community leadership. There’s still a lot of hesitancy. But we’re trying to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,350,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 34,407 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here