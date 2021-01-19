Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1:20 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest daily indicators for COVID-19 in New York State.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 7.06%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 9,236 ICU: 1,614 Intubated: 1.049

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 167 Death toll: 33,224

Test results reported: 177,269 Total positive: 12,512



10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

NYC vaccines



Administered more than 220,000 vaccines last week

455,737 administered in total

More vaccines are needed

We have about 92,000 first doses left, we will hit 0 in supply by Friday

Without federal support, city will have to begin closing vaccine sites as of Thursday.

NYC vaccine principles



NYC needs more supply

If we build it, vaccines must come

Cut red tape to keep supply going

Meet the people where they are

Align eligible populations

NYPD discipline



Anyone who utilizes speech and has beliefs that exclude etc., they cannot be a police officer in NYC.

COVID-19 memorial



Tuesday night, we remember those lost to COVID-19

Church bells to ring across NYC

Buildings lit up to memorialize those lost

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 255 (69% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.05

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 5,009

7-day rolling average: 8.23%

Q&A



New variants: UK variant only identified, but there are others. What are you doing to understand it better? Mayor: Any variant more infectious creates that race against time. Dr. Jay Varma: The most important thing to do is prevent other infections (Vaccines, wash your hands, social distance, mask)

Schools and COVID-19 The achievement we’ve seen to ensure NYC public schools are the safest continues to be true. We test every week. That’ll continue no matter what. We’re always watching, but we haven’t seen anything of concern Dr. Dave Chokshi: With the variant, it makes it more important to interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Core public health precautions become even more important.

Vaccine supply and the new Biden administration. Who are you trying to send a message to? Everyone is the answer. Manufacturers, state and federal government. Biden made a public vow to get doses out in the first 100 days

Hundreds of schools in NYC are closed. What do you say to parents and educators who are facing the unpredictability. Vast majority of schools are open. I feel for parents and students who have to deal with closures. The majority are just 24 hours, the most at 10 days. We have to take these precautions to keep our schools the safest in the country. More and more educators are getting vaccinated. We’ll make progress in coming weeks

Do you expect Trump to spend time at Trump Tower. Is he welcome in NYC? I don’t expect him to come. I won’t welcome him here, but he has a right to be here if he wants. I think he knows the rejection and hatred many New Yorkers have toward him.

Take on MLK protester clash with NYPD It was a small protest and was in close proximity of City Hall, heightened precaution due to Capitol riot

Do you think any officers could face disciplinary action? The new matrix shows immediate action/consequence. Every officer has right to due process

Were any arrests etc. made in response to DOI, recent events etc. Proximity to location was of concern due to what happened in Washington

Vaccine shortage: Why not say people who have had COVID recently should not get the vaccine while under the shortage Mayor: We have been trying to build a fast, efficient mechanism. We will see how it’s distributed nationally. If we knew long term, we would reevaluate. Dr. Chokshi: If you recently were diagnosed with COVID-19, you should not get vaccinated while you’re in the 10-day isolation period. Beyond that point, it is OK to defer vaccination (an individual choice)



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,258,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,224 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

