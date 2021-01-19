Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:20 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest daily indicators for COVID-19 in New York State.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate: 7.06%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 9,236
- ICU: 1,614
- Intubated: 1.049
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 167
- Death toll: 33,224
- Test results reported: 177,269
- Total positive: 12,512
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.
NYC vaccines
- Administered more than 220,000 vaccines last week
- 455,737 administered in total
- More vaccines are needed
- We have about 92,000 first doses left, we will hit 0 in supply by Friday
- Without federal support, city will have to begin closing vaccine sites as of Thursday.
NYC vaccine principles
- NYC needs more supply
- If we build it, vaccines must come
- Cut red tape to keep supply going
- Meet the people where they are
- Align eligible populations
NYPD discipline
- Anyone who utilizes speech and has beliefs that exclude etc., they cannot be a police officer in NYC.
COVID-19 memorial
- Tuesday night, we remember those lost to COVID-19
- Church bells to ring across NYC
- Buildings lit up to memorialize those lost
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 255 (69% positivity rate)
- Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.05
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 5,009
- 7-day rolling average: 8.23%
Q&A
- New variants: UK variant only identified, but there are others. What are you doing to understand it better?
- Mayor: Any variant more infectious creates that race against time.
- Dr. Jay Varma: The most important thing to do is prevent other infections (Vaccines, wash your hands, social distance, mask)
- Schools and COVID-19
- The achievement we’ve seen to ensure NYC public schools are the safest continues to be true. We test every week. That’ll continue no matter what.
- We’re always watching, but we haven’t seen anything of concern
- Dr. Dave Chokshi: With the variant, it makes it more important to interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Core public health precautions become even more important.
- Vaccine supply and the new Biden administration. Who are you trying to send a message to?
- Everyone is the answer. Manufacturers, state and federal government. Biden made a public vow to get doses out in the first 100 days
- Hundreds of schools in NYC are closed. What do you say to parents and educators who are facing the unpredictability.
- Vast majority of schools are open. I feel for parents and students who have to deal with closures.
- The majority are just 24 hours, the most at 10 days. We have to take these precautions to keep our schools the safest in the country.
- More and more educators are getting vaccinated.
- We’ll make progress in coming weeks
- Do you expect Trump to spend time at Trump Tower. Is he welcome in NYC?
- I don’t expect him to come. I won’t welcome him here, but he has a right to be here if he wants.
- I think he knows the rejection and hatred many New Yorkers have toward him.
- Take on MLK protester clash with NYPD
- It was a small protest and was in close proximity of City Hall, heightened precaution due to Capitol riot
- Do you think any officers could face disciplinary action?
- The new matrix shows immediate action/consequence.
- Every officer has right to due process
- Were any arrests etc. made in response to DOI, recent events etc.
- Proximity to location was of concern due to what happened in Washington
- Vaccine shortage: Why not say people who have had COVID recently should not get the vaccine while under the shortage
- Mayor: We have been trying to build a fast, efficient mechanism. We will see how it’s distributed nationally.
- If we knew long term, we would reevaluate.
- Dr. Chokshi: If you recently were diagnosed with COVID-19, you should not get vaccinated while you’re in the 10-day isolation period.
- Beyond that point, it is OK to defer vaccination (an individual choice)
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 1,258,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,224 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
