Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

10:30 a.m.

NYS daily indicators



196,671 tests conducted Monday

15,214 positive tests Monday

7.73% statewide pos

164 new COVID-19 deaths

218 new hospitalizations on Monday

8,926 total hospitalizations

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

COVID-19 VACCINE



Reached 26,000 people Monday

New Yorkers now eligible in Phase 1B: People who live and work in shelters Public-facing grocery store workers

Who else we want vaccinated Food delivery workers

We must make sure the people who kept NYC running get the vaccine

New 24/7 vaccine mega site:



Citi Field

New 24/7 vaccination site coming to serve all New Yorkers, serving 5,000 to 7,000 people a day

Launching week of January 25

Mega vaccination sites across the five boroughs

What do you do if you’re eligible for the vaccine? Visit NYC.gov/VaccineFinder



Protecting seniors over 75



Outreach efforts

60,000 calls per week

Door knocking, virtual townhalls, sending flyers

Focusing on NYCHA and hardest-hit neighborhoods

Dispelling information

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 196 (64% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.60

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 5,068

7-day rolling average: 8.15%

Q&A



Services getting to homebound elderly Focusing on reaching as many people as possible in central locations. If someone is homebound, that creates a real challenge we have to overcome. An announcement will be made very shortly. Will take a lot of precise work.

AP is reporting CDC is expected to recommend opening vaccine eligibility for people 65 and older and vulnerable populations. We haven’t gotten confirmation by CDC and confirmation on how much vaccine supply we’ll have. With the current structure, we could run out by the end of next week, mayor said. “I definitely want to see over time the expansion of categories,” but the supply needs to be there.

Initiative governor proposed: Spend about $60 million to extend High Line to Moynihan Train Hall, is it the right time? I think it’s a good proposal. We need to bring the city back into life.

Transportation and supporting seniors getting to sites. When you put a site into the neighborhood, that directly helps those in the neighborhoods. We want to make it easy for folks.

Restaurant and business owners that are closed: What are the guidelines for when they can reopen? We’ve been in this experience before with the reality of having indoor dining shut. I don’t think that day of reopening is too far in the future with the vaccine rollout.

Vaccination sites, appointments, transportation Dr. Ted Long regarding Bathgate location: This location has been a testing site for the community. This site was identified by the community as a place they would go to. This is our first 24/7 site in the Bronx, and more are coming.

Shortage of vaccines: Are you concerned the city will become a “vaccine mecca” and deplete the city’s supply, making it difficult for New York City residents from getting the vaccine? It’s a major concern. The way to sort it out is through the appointment process. There are people who live outside the five boroughs, but are also part of the city’s community through their jobs — they should get the vaccine. If they’re living and working outside NYC, they should get the vaccine in their community. When you sign up, you should provide detailed information to help the city determine if they should get vaccinated or not. There will also be tight follow up at the sites.

Federal guidance on vaccinating people age 65 and older — why didn’t you initially call for the threshold to get people 65 and older vaccinated rather than the 75 and older. Mayor says he initially fought for 75 and older when it wasn’t allowed yet in NYC. We’re concerned about all communities. The single determinant of vulnerability has been the age. Until we get an increased supply of the vaccine, we need to focus on the health care workers and those vulnerable

Possible unrest in NYC — are there any threats? No credible threats as of right now in NYC, but we are watching constantly and moving resources as quickly as possible. Major concerns at state capitals.

Vaccines: At what point do you think we can provide 5-day-a-week schooling? We want to make sure it’s the right time. I remain hopeful we can bring more kids back during this school year, but this will go in stages by definition. This includes how many vaccines we get, how many will take the vaccine. It will be a constant assessment. Public schools are among the safest places to be in the city.

SHSAT — Have you asked the gov. Or anyone in the administration to waiver the SHSAT? Why or why not? My views on that test are well known, de Blasio said. There needs to be an examination of specialized high schools. There needs to be a deep community process to determine a better way forward.

Possible at-home vaccination program: Will that be made available to those with health conditions? We’re trying to get the most people possible vaccinated. At-home vaccinations will take a lot of people power.

How do you guarantee a second dose in a timely manner with the vaccine shortages? There’s an honest dialogue about short supply and making the decision between first dose and second dose The first dose is going to be the predominant reality for now. So long as we have supply, we intend to keep both first and second doses going. If there isn’t enough supply, do you focus more on the first dose? Dr. Ted Long: We are scheduling appointments for the second dose before you even get the first dose. We’re going to continue doing that and keep scheduling appointments for second doses moving forward. Dr. Jay Varma: We’ve been considering the issues. The two-dose vaccine strategy is highly protective against getting COVID-19. The people who developed protection between both doses — first dose does protect. We need to stick to the strategy of people getting two doses. Vaccine supply constraints: Some people get their vaccine delayed by a few days or weeks. There doesn’t seem to be any harm to the delay in vaccine — it can still work. We want people to get two doses and on time. There may be situations where they’re delayed, but we want to make sure the delays are as short as possible.

Educators getting vaccines: The majority of them are remote-learning instructors – is the city/DOE tracking how many educators are getting vaccinated and is there a percentage that would allow reopening of middle and high schools. If we have a different health care situation, we’ll see, but we’re not there yet.



8:35 a.m.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gave an update on New York’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Watch interview here.

7:35 a.m.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran discussed vaccine distribution, COVID-19 cases and preparing for possible unrest ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Watch in video below.

Nassau County executive talks vaccine distribution

Happening today:



New York City will open it’s third 24/7 vaccination site at the Health Department in Lower Manhattan. Watch more above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,155,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,005 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

