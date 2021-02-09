Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

12 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Listen here or in video below.

Vaccine updates



2.5 million vaccine doses given to date, or about 10% of all New Yorkers have received one dose. Read more.

NY has used about 92% of its vaccine allocations thus far

Cuomo said the federal government is increasing vaccine allocations another 5%

Daily indicators



Statewide positivity 7-day average was 4.3% Monday, the lowest it has been since Dec. 1, according to the governor Monday’s positivity rate: 5.12%

Total COVID tests reported Monday: 153,648 Of which, 7,866 were positive

COVID fatalities in NY on Monday: 138

COVID hospitalizations Monday: 7,875 ICU patients: 1,412 (-42) Intubations: 971 (+10)



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC Vaccine update



1,032,158 total doses administered

NYC housing



City finances nearly 30,000 affordable homes in 2020

More info: nyc.gov/housing

Big picture Financed almost 178,000 affordable homes, serving 445,000 New Yorkers Leveraged $7.4 billion in city capital subsidy Created more than 150,000 jobs

“In 2021, you’re going to see amazing things from our housing team,” Mayor de Blasio said.

Environmental justice plan



This is the kind of change we want to make, Mayor de Blasio said.

Going to grassroots: 90-day public comment period Virtual town halls beginning Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Nyc.gov/EJStudy



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 251 (72% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.18

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,587

7-day rolling average: 8.09%

Q&A



Testing capacity: Is the city developing rapid testing? Would that help in opening venues and business Mayor: There’s definitely a place for rapid testing, but we have to make sure we have everything in place Dr. Jay Varma: we are committed to getting tested frequently available. We have rapid testing available at most outpatient locations. You’re going to see the expansion already and see it expand even more. Dr. Dave Chokshi: Rapid testing already occurs at a high capacity. We expect in coming weeks and months to have more options available.

Steinway Tower: It’s under construction. There have been incidents of falling debris. Are these high rises a danger to the public and businesses around them? This particular site is an area of concern. An update will come on inspections.

Non-profit homeless shelter investigation: What will be done moving forward? We have a certain number of shelter providers where the city will look at the practices. We’ll have more details in the coming days. Any allegations require independent investigations.

Mayoral forum: Property tax reform — is that something you no longer plan to tackle in your last year in office? A lot of it got derailed due to the focus on the pandemic. We’ll be looking for anything else that can be done this year.

Vaccinations: Cuomo said in order to accommodate NYers with comorbidities, he’ll reallocate vaccines at hospitals, including some at H+H. Do you accept that and can you quantify how many doses are at city hospitals that can go to that group? Mayor: I think there is truth in the fact that the 1A category has been the longest that allowed them to get vaccinated. There needs to be balance. I want as many vaccinated through community sites, but also want hospitals to get people vaccinated at hospitals

How did we go from running out of supply every week to not warning NYers about vaccine shortages The sites right now are helping us get more people vaccinated. They’re focused on certain groups and vaccines have been allocated to that. We do need to keep making moves that encourage equity.

Citi Field opening vaccination site: When do you expect more vaccine doses to that site? It will happen in the days ahead. It has to become a 24/7 site. It’s not yet, but the goal in the next few weeks is to get it to 24/7. Goal is to target efforts where they’re in need.

Indoor fitness classes: Why can’t similar rules apply for indoor workout classes similar to that of indoor dining and gyms? There’s a particular sensitivity around those sites, but it’s also a state decision. I want to see life continue to improve in the city. Job 1 is the health and safety of all New Yorkers Dr. Chokshi: Our focus on health and safety, particularly on highest risk setting. It’s difficult to remain wearing a mask/face covering. It’s more likely it’ll become wet or moist, becoming less effective.

Wedding receptions returning at 50% capacity or 150 max. Local municipalities have guidelines etc. Mayor: We’re working on that now. We know a lot of people are waiting to get married. But we also know those kinds of settings have been a concern in the past. Dr. Chokshi: We’re working with state health departments for actual guidelines. We have to be vigilant and watch for variant cases on a day-by-day basis.

Subway crimes and attacks: Why should people feel confident about getting into subways If you look at efforts made in previous years, they’re much safer. There’s a lot more work to be done, but they are a place people can depend on. We’ll keep making adjustments

Teachers say system is not ready to reopen middle schools. Testing is delayed and testing and tracing hasn’t improved. What will the city do to fix these issues We’re going to continue to build out all of our efforts. Test and trace has been very effective in our schools. We kept the schools safe and everyone in them.

Transit crime: Typically mentally ill or homeless people. What is the city doing to assist them? We need to get them in. These outreach workers go out and work to get these people a safe place to stay in.

Vaccinations and verification of those with underlying conditions We need the freedom to vaccinate and we need more supply. We could do that if we get the supply we need. Dr. Chokshi: Appointments start Feb. 15. We are going to make sure they have vaccine appointments

Will Empire Outlets open soon? We would be open already if we had supplies.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,487,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,481 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

