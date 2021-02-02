Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

A couple wearing masks walks on the Brooklyn Bridge, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

12:15 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing to discuss the state’s snowstorm response and the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the news conference below or click here.



Cuomo thanked all of the state, local and essential workers who braved the storm on Monday.

Port Authority: Airlines canceled 45% of their schedules for Tuesday. All bridges and tunnels are open. Commuter bus lines are suspended until further notice. PATH has resumed limited service from some stations. Their target is to have full service by Wednesday morning.

MTA: Above-ground subway service resumed Tuesday morning. Long Island Rail Road is running weekend service Tuesday. Metro-North Railroad is running regular service Tuesday. Buses are operating with reduced service. All things considered, everything went well.

NYC Transit: Crews rose to the challenge. We began preparing for the storm over the weekend. Over 9,500 workers were deployed during the storm. Every subway station was sanded, salted and shoveled. Some bus routes still have minor detours. We’re closely watching the forecast for the next storm.

State Emergency Response: Although it’s not snowing in New York City, it continued to snow in other parts of the state Tuesday. Over the next 12 hours, another 10 to 12 inches could fall in northern New York. During the storm, state police handled over 300 vehicle crashes. There was a fatal snowmobile crash in Orange County. Check state Parks Department websites before heading out the door. Some parks are closed due to the storm. We’re expecting some snow again on Friday. Sunday could also be a larger weather event that the state is tracking.

Cuomo: These can be deadly events, if not handled properly. If you don’t get the roads cleaned properly, people get stranded and it can get dicey really quickly. “It gets very dangerous very quickly.”

COVID-19 updates: 5.47% statewide positivity rate on Monday 4.95% statewide positivity rate on a rolling seven-day average 146 new COVID-19 deaths 8,067 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide 63% of hospital workers received a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Jan. 18 There are 7.1 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine but the state gets 300,000 doses per week from the federal government. The state has an extensive distribution chain, but not enough supply. The White House met with governors Tuesday morning. The federal government will increase state supply at 5% — plus the initial 16% increase New York is receiving, for a total of 20% for three weeks. The increase is going to go from 16% to about 20% as a direct allocation. The state will then supply 20% additional vaccines to local governments. Knowing what we’re going to get three weeks in advance is very helpful, Cuomo said. Because the state is getting more vaccines, the 1B category can expand to include taxi drivers, restaurant workers and developmentally disabled facilities. If a local government wants to add these groups to their 1B category, they can do that if they think it works within their prioritization model. The choice will be up to local governments. You have some local governments that believe their taxi drivers are an issue and you have some that want to focus on the developmentally disabled and some who want to focus on restaurant workers. The issue was supply, but the good news is the state is getting more supply. So we’re leaving it up to local governments to determine what priority is best for them. I don’t know if New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will choose to do taxi drivers, restaurant workers or developmentally disabled facilities — that’s for him and the local Health Department to decide. The federal government is also starting a pharmacy program to supply private pharmacies with additional vaccines. Pharmacies will get an additional allocation from federal government at 10% of the state’s allocation — about 30,000 doses. The federal government continues to not allow state and local governments to use second doses as first doses. That may evolve over the coming weeks as the feds get a better handle on supply.



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Snow in NYC



Travel restriction is lifted, but stay off roads if you can

Some transit delays – All Port Authority bus service, some JFK/LGA flights canceled

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson: Stay safe, try not to shovel snow into bike lanes. Focus is on city streets

Garbage: We did not pick up garbage Tuesday morning and we are likely not going to pick up garbage Tuesday into Wednesday.

Alternate Side Parking suspending through Saturday — stay off road if you can.

In-person learning to resume Wednesday

Open Restaurants to reopen Tuesday at 3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines in NYC



Vaccine sites reopen Wednesday

823,670 total doses administered

100,000 doses at DOHMH hubs

Track vaccine data: ON.NYC.GOV/VaccineData

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 206 (64% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.09

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,585

7-day rolling average: 8.2%

Q&A



Vaccinations and second doses We can go so much further if we can produce the vaccine at a faster level. It makes total sense to free up second doses now.

10% dropoff in tax revenue. What is the risk of going too small in terms of granular impact we’ll see? If there’s not a strong, large stimulus package, there will not be a strong recovery.

Storm damage and what you’re going to do with it. We want to make sure outdoor dining structures are ok. If any damage occurs, we want to make sure they’re safe before anyone uses them. Commissioner Grayson: Sanitation did drills in pre-season. Crews did not see widespread structure damage.

Agencies and restaurant owners Want to hear if there’s a problem out there. If a restaurant owner has issues that they want inspected call 3-1-1.

Low-income and immigrant communities: What is the city doing and how many languages are being used to get the message out/ how are you tackling vaccine disparities. Mayor: Where you choose locations determines so much. If you choose megasites, you won’t get as many people of color or immigrants. If you want to reach the people, go to the people. It takes time and it comes down to supply. Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’re focused on access — 13 languages available plus more than 100 languages available at call center. Dr. Mitchell Katz: We’re reaching out. If they have co-morbid problem, we’re calling them at their languages to make sure they get an appointment if they want.

Should restaurant workers get added priority to vaccines? Yes, restaurant workers are going to be in closed places where people are eating and drinking. Now that the state has made the decision to reopen indoor dining, they should be added to the 1B category.

What can the city do to make sure state follows through? The state made the decision. Now they have to follow through and make sure restaurant workers can get added to vaccine priority.

Snow: NYCHA residents with no power/heat. Is there a task force that’s in charge? Over the last few years, there has been profound changes of getting heat and hot water to NYCHA. They’ve done a lot (more generators and more work between heat seasons) Whenever we get a report of an outage, we need to make sure they are handled asap.

Vaccinations: What is the procedure for rebooking people. It’s very frustrating – we need second doses freed up. Dr. Katz: We call them individually to reschedule. Want to make sure those who made an appointment will get a slot.

Vaccines: About 4,000 administered Monday, were there any lost? Dr. Katz: We had no problems. We don’t open the vial unless we know there is a correct number of people.

Variants — UK getting picked up with South African variant. What is the city doing to check testing and analyze samples? Mayor: We should all be deeply concerned with these variants. They are tremendously dangerous. We don’t know enough to say how they’re going to respond. Dr. Jay Varma: We are closely monitoring the situation. Some of these variants are worrisome because they’re more infectious and likely to reinfect people who previously had COVID-19. Reduce the number of people infected in order to stop the spread of variants. Dr. ChokshI: Doing hundreds of sequencing analyses in NYC residents getting tested. Identified 13 cases (UK variant)

Microcluster zones in BK and Queens: Seeing some of those neighborhoods increasing cases again. What does it tell you when you see those areas creep back up? I see the problem and it’s frustrating that even though doctors are giving clear instruction, people are resisting. But that’s also not the majority.

13 cases of UK variant – any word on other new variants in NYC? Dr. Chokshi: We should assume the other variants are in NYC. but given the degree of spread, we have to assume there is some degree of spread in NYC as well. Dr. Varma: Even if we identified those strains, we’re in a race against the virus to get people vaccinated.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,427,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,466 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

