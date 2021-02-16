Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYS vaccination update:

92% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.



2,192,675 first doses received

2,024,225 first doses administered

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC



317,227 in one week (55,339 in one day – Thursday)

Total administered: 1,336,382 Over 10% of NYC adults have received at least one shot

New vaccine site: Teachers Prep High School Opening Wednesday, Feb. 17 Priority to home health aids, Brownsville and East NY community Open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Empire Outlets vaccine site For Staten Island residents only Opening Thursday, Feb. 18 Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Outreach efforts and disparities



Overcompensated by putting 77% of city vaccination sites in 33 of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Vaccination rates by zip code Dr. Torian Easterling: Figures show scale of challenge in front of us. Staten Island and Manhattan had highest vaccination rate, while South Bronx, parts of central Queens and central Brooklyn have lower rates.



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 213 (62% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.73

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,668

7-day rolling average: 7.07%

Q&A



Quick look at data: Indicates that strategy in putting vaccine centers in hard-hit neighborhoods is not working as well as you want? Mayor: When it comes to vaccination, the challenge is the people who have been doing well in our society also have a high level of confidence in the vaccine. We have been trying to address that with a lot of education and grassroots support. We just have to be aggressive and consistent. Dr. Easterling: Having out sites in the disportionately impacted neighborhoods has been powerful. Important part is not just earning trust, but also making sure communities know we’re here to serve them.

Variants: What variants have been detected in NYC. Has testing for them been ramped up? We’re constantly watching for variants and figuring out what that means. Dr. Jay Varma: This is a virus that mutates, like all viruses do. The variant that originated in the UK has been most of concern. We have increased capacity in testing across state and city. Dr. Easterling: What cannot change are our precautions. We’re concerned about the variants and all New Yorkers need to continue practicing the “core four.”

Figures: With your goal of 5 million vaccinated in June, at this rate, likely enough people won’t get vaccinated until the fall. It’s not about the rate, it’s about the supply. We have the centers and staffing, we just need the supplies.

Vaccine appointments: There will be a lot of people not lucky to get vaccines for months. This is why we need the supply and much more flexibility.

Putting police on subways. MTA asked for 1,000 more cops dedicated to transit. We have kept numbers strong. We cannot let things like that happen. But overall, in the previous years, we’ve seen subway crime decline.

Mental health calls and handling them, freeing officers Having an approach where mental health calls will be addressed by EMS, etc. will expand rapidly. That will also free up police officers to focus on other issues.

Gov. allocating $100 million in cannabis legalization, ensuring racial and economic justice We put a plan on this years ago: Bring economic fairness to neighborhoods who were most impacted rather than taking it to large businesses. Legalization of cannabis has to be done better than it has been done before.

Any power as city to have input on how it’ll help city We have to make sure cities and neighborhoods get their fair share.

In data: Example, East New York adults – only 3% were vaccinated. Do you think there were any failures on your part? I think it’s important to see what’s happening. People with more privilege have more confidence in the vaccine and make the effort to get vaccinated. We have to overcome it, and it’s going to be a lot of work. Dr. Easterling: They’re getting out there, but when you hear questions and concerns, it’s more than an access issue.

Public servants, vaccine zip codes Mayor: Public servants, police/teachers etc. live in certain areas, which account for more vaccination

Vaccine zip code data released: How was it compiled? Dr. Easterling: This builds on years of immunization registry, including employers who work in NYC, but don’t live there.

Hotels and restaurants: Hotels that area already slammed are getting deeper and deeper in debt, which could impact the tourist industry. Are you ready to eliminate the 18% interest and just charge them with taxes etc We have to look into this, We need to make sure we get the revenue we need. Going to look at this issue. I believe fundamentally they’ll reach the goal soon.

Data disparity between NYS and NYC — how do we give credibility to these numbers when there’s such a difference. We have faith in our numbers. We take a data and science-driven approach. We want to have the conversation out in the open. Dr. Easterling: What we need to see is the trends are still going in the same direction. Dr. Varma: Everything we do is driven on the data.



9 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest daily indicators for New York.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 4.95%

7-day average positivity rate: 3.71% (lowest since Nov. 28)

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,620 ICU: 1,271 Intubated: 878

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 107 (death toll: 37,328)

Tests results reported: 136,392 Total positive: 6,753



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,542,886 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,328 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

