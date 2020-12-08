Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below.

Testing in NYC



Get tested Tuesday.

“Final phase” on war against COVID-19

We need to get through the winter months, Mayor de Blasio said.

This week’s focus is Washington Heights, East Harlem, Harlem, Chinatown and Lower East Side

90% of all cases reached — 80% interviews completed

Record 95,000 tests conducted in a single day

10 new rapid testing sites opened in last month

*New* antigen testing avaiableat Test and Trace sites (Co-Op City in the Bronx and Bay Ridge Fifth Ave in Brooklyn)

Visit nyc.gov/COVIDtest

Blood donations in NYC



4,288 donations since 11/27 (36% higher than average during pandemic)

953 new donors since 11/27

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 161 (47% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 2.30 (threshold under 2.0)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,624

7-day rolling average: 4.94%

Q&A



Vaccine fears: What do you tell people who are afraid of it, worry it’s not safe enough? Dr. Jay Varma: This is a critical issue to make sure people have trust in the safety of it. Look at the data, and it reassures the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. Dr. Ted Long: I wouldn’t recommend anything to my patients I wouldn’t do to myself.

John Lennon death anniversary: Mayor: John Lennon, for a lot of us, was one of the most important cultural figures of our time. He was a voice of truth, someone who was willing to take risks for what he thought was right.

In July, the governor set standards that closed schools for any region that reached 9% positivity. Will the city close schools if it reaches 9% positivity? The governor laid out his winter plan. Goal: is to never get to that number and make sure we fight back the virus.

Lawsuit filed on behalf of special education students — many are missing out on services they’re entitled to by law. There’s no general mechanism to which they can receive. The pandemic has really thrown off the way we provide services like we normally do. D75 schools are reopening Thursday, which can help families of kids with special needs. For kids not in one of those kinds of schools, we need to seek additional solutions.

City data: Staten Island has the highest number within boroughs. Is there a chance we will NOT see a full city shutdown of indoor dining. The problem goes far beyond Staten Island. We can expect in a matter of days, new restrictions. This health situation has to be addressed. Restrictions have to be on the table and we need to do what we can to be sensitive about people’s jobs etc.

Cross checking numbers (false positives/negatives) How is that info broken down? Dr. Long: We’ve done exhausted validation study compared to traditional PCR tests. If we have positive result in one of our antigen tests, we treat them as a positive and to contact tracing etc.

“Matter of days” before new restrictions. Jumaane Williams says restrictions should be instilled now. We’re constantly talking to the state about this. We’ve got to stop the increase we’re seeing, and we’ve got to link up to the vaccine. There is urgency.

Orthodox Jewish community coming together to grieve or celebrate — several Trump supporters compared to NYC/NYS restrictions, they compared it with 1930s repression/violence they faced. We should be mindful of when we bring history into this. It’s not like people haven’t been negative to people’s health policies before. This is something different.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 713,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,232 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

