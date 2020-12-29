Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest numbers on COVID-19 in NY.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with clusters: 7.14%

160,164 tests reported — 11,438 positive

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,814

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 124

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 in NYC



Travel over the holidays?

Quarantine and get tested

COVID-19 NYC vaccine



Highest single day: 12,515

Grand total: 67,116

Open Storefronts program



Mayor de Blasio signs executive order to extend program through Sept. 30

Will allow retail stores and restaurants to use sidewalk to sell pre-packed food

Expand number of restaurants that can use sidewalks for take-out

Part of NYC’s Economic Recovery Plan

Kwanzaa



Third day: Ujamaa

Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson: We can use our ancestors as an example of Ujamaa.

Daily indicators (affected by unusual testing patterns)



COVID Hospitalizations: 182 (60% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.93

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3390

7-day rolling average: 7.45%

Q&A



Plan and timing to get COVID-19 vaccine to NYPD Mayor: We want to continue building vaccination effort timely. RIght now, focus is on front-line health care workers and nursing homes. I want us to get to first responders asap. Dr. Dave Chokshi: As soon as additional state guidance is elaborated, we can move forward.

Once NYPD can get vaccinated, do you think there are enough doses available? Not everyone wants it. It’s voluntary. More and more people will want it as time goes by. Unquestionably, if given green light, we can move forward.

Vaccine priority for different neighborhoods — there are neighborhoods in the city with higher incidents of COVID-19 — has your focus on those neighborhoods made it difficult for other neighborhoods that don’t fall into that demographic, but still have high covid numbers? We’re trying to reach everyone. We did a lot of on-the-groundwork and communicated with community leaders. This is about going to see where the need is and going to everyone. Priorities are the ones starting with state and federal standard (Front-line workers, nursing homes) The vaccine will not be distributed based on wealth and privilege, but rather areas that bore the brunt of the virus. We need to make sure that places that bore the brunt have the chance to get their fair share.

Vaccines – What do you say to the prioritized person, but they’re anxious about the next steps What’s most important is those who are at the greatest risk and those on the front lines are focused on first. Then elderly New Yorkers who are waiting for their turn. Dr. Chokshi: I understand the concern, anxiety and anticipation. We want to get them to our seniors are quickly as possible. We are rolling out a vaccination at nursing homes already.

Holiday COVID numbers and school closings We have to watch for holiday numbers. We’ll be working with state and monitoring what’s happening in every step. Mayor remains confident that schools are extraordinarily safe. Positivity rate of students, staff, school workers is 0.68% positivity.

Vaccine priority groups: High-risk and vulnerable —what factors? Dr. Chokshi: What are the underlying health conditions to put someone at greater risk? Chronic health conditions (cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, heart conditions, etc.) Similar with what CDC takes into account in terms of prioritization. CDC did issue recommendations on prioritization, including adults 75 and older. They’re just recommendations. We’re still awaiting state guidelines.

City on track to see deadliest year with traffic fatalities. Given bike lane announcement, what goals do you have for the coming months and year. This has been a tough year. We know there’s been way too much speeding. When more life starts to get back to normalcy, we can do that more. Vision Zero needs to expand rapidly. Specifics forthcoming, but it’s a high priority. Commissioner: We will continue with protected bike lanes and speeding. Hope to have a better Vision Zero program

Number of New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19 surpassed 25,000, any comment? It’s incredibly painful. So many lives were lost to a disease that, about a year ago, we weren’t really aware of. Resolve to protect every single New Yorker with this vaccine. We want them to know it’s safe and effective.

Any comment on Albany’s extended eviction moratorium to New Yorkers If people can’t pay the rent, they can’t be put out on the streets. We still need a real stimulus from Washington. We need some sort of payment plan. For those who have income, pay the rent.

FDNY first vaccine — Union did a survey and found about 55% of people didn’t want the vaccine. What’s the outreach and education to get more FDNY vaccinated? We need to recognize in past weeks that there have been favorable incomes and word of mouth that says it’s safe and effective. Public opinion shows more people are saying they want the vaccine. Opinions will change week by week.

Pace of vaccine distribution: About 67,000 have been done. How do you avoid having hundreds of thousands of doses “sitting on shelves” if they’re not being distributed fast enough. There are some specific federal rules that will help us speed up the process. We just need to be able to reach out to more and more people. Convos with the state to determine when people can get it. As we get authorized to do more populations of people, we can get it done quickly.

Will any allowances on restrictions be made for anyone who has received the vaccine etc. The important thing is to think about it the first six months of the new year. Over the next six months, we intend to see a wide swath of NYC vaccinated. That six-month window is what makes sense, during that time people will see how the threat of the disease is real. We want to keep people protected until we’re fully clear on this disease — continue to wear masks and social distance. Dr. Jay Varma: We’ve been using a lot of precautions. Now we have the vaccine, but we don’t know what level of the vaccination, mask wearing, etc. will help society. Recommend that even if vaccinated, continue to wear masks and social distance.

Vaccine priority We’re focused on need and communities that were hit hard by COVID-19. The goal is to get every single person vaccinated.



Happening today:



New York City’s FDNY will begin giving firefighters the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning at the FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn. Watch more above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 943,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,749 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

