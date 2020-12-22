Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing. Listen in video below.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 5.8% NY positivity rate without clusters: 5.5% Micro-cluster zones alone: 6.8%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,661

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 139

COVID-19 hospitals



Hospitals must give 21-day notice if capacity reaches 85%

Expect numbers to go up as holidays continue

“Celebrate smart, stop shutdowns”

UK COVID-19 variant



Delta, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways agreed to have people tested before leaving the UK

We want to test to see if the variant is here. If it’s here, we want to know, test and isolate it.

COVID-19 Vaccine



As of Tuesday, about 50,000 vaccines have been administered

No politics in vaccine distribution.

Q&A



Hospital discharges are down. Does that debunk your hopes for another NY shutdown? The length of stay is down, the rate of death and intubation is down. “I believe the discharge rate is down as an anomaly” more administratively than anything else.

“COVID conga lines” – Queens event without masks They are not smart. Whatever your political persuasion defies logical explanation

Details about tests hospitals are doing for the UK variant. What will protocols be if you find it? Cuomo: it is a complex test. The higher lab capacity hospitals in the state can perform it (ex: Northwell) Any hospital with capacity to take the test, we will provide them with the ability and testing reagents. If we find the variant, we want to know where it is immediately and we’ll take it from there. There’s no evidence that it’s in the state, but we know it’s moving globally and it’s likely here.

Convo with federal gov’t regarding UK testing. Are they talking to you? Flight from UK can go into another state and infect another state or they can travel to another state before going to NY. One state cannot protect itself. Cuomo has been talking to people in the federal gov’t and those he has spoken to are aware of it. This comes down to simple testing and the requirement that we want people tested. Not doing it is “gross negligence.”

Test for the variant: does that mean every test that comes through other labs will get tested for covid and the variant? Will that slow getting results back? This will be in and above everything else we’re doing. Depends on the testing capacity of that lab. Other hospitals are testing for it (about 4,000 random sample tests conducted, nothing found so far)



10 a.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio updates

The mayor held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Moderna vaccine arriving in NYC



These vaccines are going to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

You’re already seeing what New York City can do.

We’re vaccinating people at twice the national average.

We need to show that these vaccines work for everyone, that they’re safe, free and easy.

New citywide campaign to promote getting vaccinated



Social media campaign launches this week.

Digital campaign and subway live boards will start next week.

TV, radio and additional campaigns will begin in January.

The PSAs will feature everyday New Yorkers who already have been vaccinated.

Blood donations



There have been 10,934 blood donations since Nov. 27.

The city’s blood supply has gone from three days to over six days, but the New York Blood Center needs more donations.

Sign up at nybc.org/givebloodnyc

Vision Zero initiatives



Calling on the NY State Legislature to allow New York City to operate speed cameras 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Speed cameras get people to slow down and save lives, de blasio said.

“If you’re not speeding, you’re not getting a ticket,” he said.

The NYPD is cracking down on drunken driving, especially during the holiday season.

Special election in the Bronx Tuesday



Get out to vote in City Council District 12.

Neighborhoods eligible to vote: Baychester, Co-op City, Edenwald, Eastchester, Wakefield, and Williamsbridge

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily indicators



2,889 new cases

5.88% positivity rate over a seven day average

QnA

Message to people planning to travel for Christmas?



If you have travel plans right now, cancel them. Some people might have an emergency they need to travel for, but if you have a choice, you should cancel your plans. If you have to travel, be prepared to quarantine when you return to New York. We’re not doing this for the fun of it, we’re doing it to save lives.

Have you talked to federal leaders about travel and the new strain in the UK?

My concern level is high because we’re looking at a new strain that is more infectious and simply makes the job harder. I believe in a temporary travel ban. At minimum, I believe in a testing program when people get off the plane.

Dr. Varma: The more that we can do to limit the amount of travel, the better we can slow the virus. Regarding the new strain: the evidence from the UK is strong that this virus spreads more easily and we are seeing other strains emerging in other parts of the world like South Africa. All of this means we should be doubling down on all the things we do to prevent new infections.

Response to NYPD commissioner’s comments on DOI report on summer racial injustice protests

I agree with the report. I agree with what the DOI did. I agree with their analysis and their recommendations. I think it’s clear we all need to do better. I also said there were some things that needed more acknowledgment. It’s a fair report. It’s a tough, clear view of what happened. Read more.

What do you plan to do when you get the vaccine?

I think we should all continue to be careful. The basic health rules we’ve been following make sense. We should all keep wearing masks, social distance, wash hands, etc. until health officials say it’s safe to do so. Widespread vaccination isn’t expected to happen until late June.

I am ready, willing and able to get the vaccine and will do so as soon as the doctors tell me it’s my turn in line.

When will middle and high school students return to classrooms?

I would like for them to be back in school as quickly as possible. We’re looking at middle school and then high school. Right now, we’re looking at January as the earliest possible for middle school. But I can’t get you a date yet. Right now, we’re focused on fighting back the second wave and ramping up vaccination distribution.

Moderna vaccine

It’s on the playing field right now, and that’s huge.

Dr. Chokshi: In terms of timeline, we got about 25,000 Moderna doses on Monday. Those doses, along with Pfizer doses, will continue to be distributed based on New York State guidelines, which prioritizes health care workers and nursing home staff and residents.

Happening today:

Three airlines have agreed to test passengers coming from the UK to NY amid concerns of a new variant of COVID-19. Read more and watch video above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 866,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 28,846 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide percent of positive test results was 5.75%.

