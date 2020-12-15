Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Commuters wearing masks pass through Penn Station, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in the city. Watch here or in video below.

Daily indicators:

Suspected COVID-19 hospital admissions Monday: 160

Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 2.89

New COVID-19 cases, 7-day average (confirmed and probable): 2,813

Percent of NYC residents testing positive, 7-day average: 5.51%

Impending snow storm and school building closures



Still too early to make a prediction now, mayor said

Wednesday school day should be fine, but the question would be Thursday

OEM Commissioner Deanne Criswell said her team is watching the weather and communicating with National Weather Service Majority of the storm will happen Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday, she said. “We’re watching this closely and communicating with all our city agencies,” Criswell said.



Vaccine updates:



Mayor de Blasio said the city’s focus now is making sure as many New Yorkers get vaccinated as soon as possible. De Blasio said the start of vaccinations is a “shot of hope” for New York City. 73 health care workers received their first dose already Today, 40,950 vaccine doses expected to be available at 42 city hospitals Front-line health care worker and nursing homes remain the top priority, the mayor said.

Mayor de Blasio said the goal is to get more information out widely to assure New Yorkers of the safety of the vaccine.

Possible schedule of vaccinations in coming weeks Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the focus for this week and next week is the high-risk health care workers, particularly high-risk hospital workers who are relied on as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. Starting next week we will get to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, both staff and residents Then expand to other health care workers and other front-line workers “soon after that.” This initial phase will take “at least a few weeks” to get through As far as when the vaccine will get to the general pulbic, it depends on the supply of vaccine that will be available We should have a better sense of this by late December or early January We’re hoping by mid-2021 we’ll be able to vaccinate everyone in New York City that wants it, Chokshi said. Mayor said the goal is to get everyone vaccinated who wants it by the end of Spring.

Will city workers like the NYPD be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Mayor de Blasio said the discussions are ongoing, but for now the focus is on education and getting people to buy into the vaccine voluntarily

What are some areas/gaps the city needs to address to get more New Yorkers on board with vaccine? Mayor said most people need to see proof that the vaccine is safe and has limited side-effects. We as the government have to get that fact sheet out that answers the core questions people have.

Will the Moderna vaccine be able to be used on children under 16 and pregnant women if it’s given FDA approval? What’s the same: It appears that the safety and efficacy of the Moderna is very comparable to the Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Chockshi said What’s different: Moderna does not require storage in ultra-cold temperatures, which can help expand shelf-life and where the vaccine can travel. Moderna vaccine is only authorized for ages 18 and over



Possible full shutdown in future



State will make the final decision on this, de Blasio said.

“Clearly these numbers are going in the wrong direction,” the mayor said. “We’ve got to beat it back.”

“We’re going to need to do some kind of shutdown in the weeks ahead – Something that resembles the Pause we saw in the spring,” de Blasio said. The mayor said his recommendation would be to start this right after Christmas.

Dr. Varma said schools are not increasing the rate of transmission in NYC. He feels sure that the city could keep school community safe amid the pandemic. Mayor de Blasio said he’d like to keep schools open if possible, but it is up to the state in the end.



Outdoor dining and impending snow storm:



We’ve been very clear to the restaurant community, de Blasio said Secure everything that should be and can be, and if you have the ability to bring sidewalk structures in, do it. However, if you can’t, then try to secure it as best possible until further guidance says otherwise Sanitation has been directed to try to work around it, the mayor said.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 784,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,870 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here