Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

11 a.m.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo shares the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with cluster with microcluster over sample: 4.96% NY positivity rate without clusters: 4.4% Microcluster zones alone: 6.2% Statewide 3.9 on a seven-day average: 3.9%

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 66 (on Nov. 30) NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 3,774 (up 242) ICU: 718 (up 37) Intubated: 348 (up 23)

Western New York continues to have state’s highest infection rate: 7.2% Fingerlakes 6.2% Central NY 5% Midhudston 4.7% Mohawk Valley 4.4% Long Island 3.9% Capital Region 3.4% NYC 3.1% North Country 2.8% Southern Tier 2.6%



COVID-19 vaccination plan issues



Three concerns Gov. Cuomo is focused on addressing with the federal government Expensive undertaking: Cuomo said the federal government has not provided enough funding for implementing the program. The states are not in a position to fund the vaccination program, he said. Possible discrimination: Cuomo said the program will be especially difficult to administer to Black, brown, Asian and low-income communities, “just like we went through with the COVID tests.” The governor pointed out these communities are often underserved by health-care system, while their rate of skepticism could be higher. There will need to be extensive outreach to these communities, but “there is no such provision in the federal program,” Cuomo said. “I believe that is discrimination – either by intent or by effect – and I believe it’s illegal,” the governor said. Cuomo is notifying the Congressional Black Caucus, the NAACP and other groups to inform the federal government that if they don’t have an outreach program, they are furthering the discriminatory and unequal effect of COVID-19. Data-sharing agreement states must sign: There is concern that patient information can and will be shared with federal agencies, including ICE, which would dissuade undocumented immigrants from getting the vaccine. Cuomo issued a letter to Department of Health and Human Services, as well as President-elect Joe Biden and other agencies, signed by 54 New York organizations that work with immigrants in the state, urging the federal government to protect undocumented immigrants. New York has proposed a modified system which would protect residents’ personal information and help ensure confidence in the vaccine and its distribution program.



World AIDS Day



New York releasing 2019 data, which shows that HIV “incidents” and diagnoses have fallen to record lows in the state. Estimated number of new infections or “HIV incidents” that occurred statewide fell to an all-time low of 1,700 cases.



Q&A

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

Protecting the most vulnerable



Dr. Dave Chokshi: There is an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

There is an increase in cases and hospitalizations. Commissioner’s notice: Urging at-risk New Yorkers to stop non-essential activities and avoid social activities outside the household. Applies to individuals above 65 years old and with underlying health conditions.

Urging at-risk New Yorkers to stop non-essential activities and avoid social activities outside the household. Though non-essential activities are requested to be stopped, routine care and other health-related activities are important.

Giving blood in NYC



We need about 2,000 a day.

Those giving blood can enter to win prizes. For more information, click here.

Daily indicators *based on a lower sample size



COVID Hospitalizations: 132 (58% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1685

Percentage tested positive: 5.72%

7-day rolling average: 4.14%

Q&A



Who is the focus on the commissioner’s notice. Will there be further restrictions? Specifically for adults above the age of 65. Also includes people who have other underlying conditions

Testing with younger kids rationale We know the risk of transmission among younger kids is lower. It’s still possible for a younger child to get infected.

Directive for seniors to stay inside: Are you going to provide assistance (getting food, going to medical appointments) Any senior who needs food can get assistance for free. Just call 311. Medical appts: Getting needed health care is an exception to this directive. We’ll do what we can to assist seniors.

More possible orange and red zones in NYC. Any prognosis about what to expect following Thanksgiving numbers State is focused on micro-cluster approaches. The state will likely look at different things. I know New Yorkers want to avoid more restrictions.

Students who are in middle and high schools with special education programs (outside D75 schools) Everyone agrees D75 schools will open across all grade levels. We’re looking at how quickly we can reach special needs children in the middle and high school levels.

Uber passenger injured in high-speed crash — driver was cited and allowed to go home. There’s not enough consequences when someone harms another New Yorker. There needs to be real penalties for that (in a bigger point) We need stronger laws, harsher penalties.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 647,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,744 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

