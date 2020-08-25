Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza gave updates on schools reopening and more. Watch in video below.
Mayor announces School Ventilation Action Teams (Read more here)
- Every room in every school will be inspected
- Rooms that do not pass inspection will not be used
- Inspections start today (Tuesday) and will be complete by Sept. 1
- All results will be posted online by Sept. 4, Carranza said.
- Over 100 teams of professional engineers walking through every space of school buildings in city
- Their job is to examine all ventilation systems, windows and air flow and note issues found
- Each school will have team of at least two to four professional engineers
- Carranza said city is working with UFT to address concerns of teachers
NYC outdoor learning plan updates
- “This is something everyone is committed to and I’m convinced we can make it happen,” de Blasio said
- Carranza said when schools submitted their plans, many of them included using their outdoor space for classes and more.
- Carranza said 243 schools have submitted applications for outdoor learning since plan announced Monday.
November election updates
- Deadline to register to vote in NYC is Oct. 9
- All New Yorkers are eligible to vote by mail in this election, so request your absentee ballot now
- Board of Elections will start mailing out absentee ballots in late September
- Early voting is between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1
“New York City is dead” debate
- De Blasio said, “to all the real New Yorkers, of course we’re coming back.”
- Mayor thanked comedian Jerry Seinfeld for his reply piece refuting the idea that NYC is dead.
COVID-19 daily indicators
New COVID hospital admissions: 57
New reported cases (7 day average): 234
Percent of NYC residents who tested positive: 1.42%
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday afternoon, there were 430,145 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,295 deaths in New York.
