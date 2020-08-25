Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza gave updates on schools reopening and more. Watch in video below.

Mayor announces School Ventilation Action Teams (Read more here)



Every room in every school will be inspected

Rooms that do not pass inspection will not be used

Inspections start today (Tuesday) and will be complete by Sept. 1

All results will be posted online by Sept. 4, Carranza said.

Over 100 teams of professional engineers walking through every space of school buildings in city Their job is to examine all ventilation systems, windows and air flow and note issues found Each school will have team of at least two to four professional engineers

Carranza said city is working with UFT to address concerns of teachers

NYC outdoor learning plan updates



“This is something everyone is committed to and I’m convinced we can make it happen,” de Blasio said

Carranza said when schools submitted their plans, many of them included using their outdoor space for classes and more.

Carranza said 243 schools have submitted applications for outdoor learning since plan announced Monday.

November election updates



Deadline to register to vote in NYC is Oct. 9

All New Yorkers are eligible to vote by mail in this election, so request your absentee ballot now

Board of Elections will start mailing out absentee ballots in late September

Early voting is between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1

“New York City is dead” debate



De Blasio said, “to all the real New Yorkers, of course we’re coming back.”

Mayor thanked comedian Jerry Seinfeld for his reply piece refuting the idea that NYC is dead.

COVID-19 daily indicators

New COVID hospital admissions: 57

New reported cases (7 day average): 234

Percent of NYC residents who tested positive: 1.42%

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 430,145 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,295 deaths in New York.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here