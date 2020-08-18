Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Get Tested Tuesday day of action



Tuesday, Aug. 18

Free COVID tests

Find location: nyc.gov/covidtest or text COVID TEST to 855-48

Traveling outside of NYC



If you have a choice, New Yorkers advised not to visit states under travel advisory

“Don’t go where the problem area is.”

If you do go, take the law seriously and quarantine upon return.

Sheriff’s office has done a lot of work to address the law

Failure to comply with the quarantine is a Class-B Misdemeanor.

Strengthening Quarantine READ MORE. Mayor de Blasio signed new executive order that requires hotels, short-term rental companies with travelers from restricted states to fill out quarantine forms before giving room access Fines issued starting this week for refusal to comply



New COVID-19 Daily indicators



Removing H+H ICU capacity

COVID-suspected hospitalizations to include % confirmed positive

Adding 7-day rolling average of new reported cases

COVID-confirmed % positive to include 2 decimal points

Lowering threshold of positivity percentage from 15% to 5% (new lower milestone will allow city to monitor any concerns)

Present anti-body data by zip code

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 44 patients (13.3% actually positive for COVID-19)

New cases over 7-day average with 550 threshold: 328

Percentage tested positive (new threshold 5%): 1.56%

Q&A



Has Test and Trace connected a positive case of COVID to an out-of-town visitor? Mayor: Reality with checkpoints is obviously new. Further updates will be given. Dr. Varma: Over the past month, over 15% to 20% of cases in NYC came from someone who recently traveled from elsewhere.

Schools: Other states forced to shut down classes after reopening Many states have been unwise to ignore data and science. Don’t be surprised if you see a bad result.

Mayor promised PPE, supplies for schools, but parents and educators remain concerned. Parents have been clear they want in-person learning. We gave people the opportunity to opt for remote learning. Message to parents: I’m watching these preparations like a hawk. De Blasio said he’d send his kids to NYC public schools

Restaurants — Thousands are concerned they’ll close and lose business during the fall/colder weather. Are there any indoor dining plans? There’s been communication between city and state, but indoor dining remains an issue. Dr. Varma: “This is a really difficult choice.” When you look at the data, there is no doubt a common setting in which infections occur, which is indoor dining and drinking.

— Gyms reopening This is all about health and safety. Decision will be made on reality of NYC. Likely won’t start before Sept. 2. The priority will be on inspections of schools and child care centers.

Isaias caused tree trouble/browning trees. Will the Parks Dept. inspect trees to make sure it doesn’t happen again? Parks Dept. has been doing what they can. We’ve got to figure out how to prioritize, but health and safety first. Parks Dept. will look at what’s been learned.



The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 425,916 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,256 deaths in New York.

