Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Heat in NYC



Heat advisory in effect

Cooling centers available

Keep an eye on neighbors

Economic crisis in NYC



NYC launches first-ever tenant protection portal. READ MORE.

We need federal and state assistance

Commercial Lease Plan NYC to renew program: $1.5M funding restored Provides free legal services to businesses 900 cases resolved to date

New York Jobs CEO Council 30 of the largest employers in the NY ara came together Aiming to hire 100K NYers by 2030, 25,000 CUNY students



Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 61

H+H ICU admissions: 297

Percentage tested positive: 2%

Q&A



Schools — Discrepancy in number of kids expected to return: Parents are offered the opportunity to opt out, that’s a conscious choice. Everything we’re seeing tracks with the fact that parents want to bring their kids back to school.

Parents are offered the opportunity to opt out, that’s a conscious choice. Everything we’re seeing tracks with the fact that parents want to bring their kids back to school. There’s still a month before school begins. If adjustments need to be made, they will be done.

700,000+ students registered: Do you think numbers will fall by the start of school? You’ll see a similar number of the health situation continues to be how it is now. But if numbers get worse, we’ll continue to monitor.

NYPD standoff with BLM protester. Did you feel it was a waste of resources? No one should assault an officer. Consequences will be made, but we are making sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. Mayor commended commissioner Shea for calling off officers. “This city is never going to interfere with people’s rights to protest.”



The latest numbers:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 421,336 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,204 deaths in New York.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here