Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, September 3, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

10:15 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing amid Pres. Trump’s threats to defund NYC.

COVID-19 daily numbers



88,000 tests

889 positive – 0.99%

7 deaths

430 hospitalizations

117 in ICU

61 intubated

Sept 9 – Casinos can open if they have enhanced air filtration system in place before they open (25% capacity max occupancy)

Ongoing caution in Western NY – 1.9% yesterday (Wed)6,400 rapid tests this week in area – 4% positivity overall

NYC malls can reopen at 50% capacity beginning Sept. 9

Casinos in NYC



Physical barriers between players

Gaming Commission would have to approve them

No dining in casinos in NYC, as no indoor dining in NYC

Restaurants in NYC:



I understand the tension on the issue

Corey Johnson said he thinks restaurants in NYC should open

That’s not a decision that will be made by NYC – state will make that decision

He agrees with Corey Johnson – he’d like to see them open, BUT – our rules and guidance on reopening are only as good as the compliance and enforcement

“We have major problems in NYC with the compliance on the bars”

I had beseeched NYC to do a better job… we put a task force together to do the enforcement in NYC and Long Island

We now open restaurants, that’s going to complicate, buy the hundreds if not thousands, the # of establishments that have to be monitored

State is contacting Speaker Johnson today saying “if this many of NYC NYPD can be put on task force to monitor the compliance, that’s something we can discuss”

COVID-19 Vaccine



Before any New Yorkers take a vaccine, we will have NYS Dept of Health review it, Cuomo said.

Response to Trump



Cuomo: I believe the President is fundamentally a bully- It doesn’t wok in New York – you can’t bully New Yorkers, we don’t respond well to it. President says a lot of things, but facts still matter

When it comes to protests in NYC and public safety – public safety is not a federal responsibility… fed responsibly with public safety is national security, and that has been a great failure by this president

Cuomo says protests aren’t like WWII for this country, the COVID pandemic is…the president has been an abysmal failure in the war against COVID

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Trump’s threat to defund NYC



“You failed us and now you want to punish us.”

Labor Day weekend



If you are traveling (coming to NYC or traveling to another state in the tri-state travel advisory), I’d urge you not to go to one of these states.

If you must, then you must respect the quarantine when you return.

No West Indian Day Parade, J’Ouvert (can be celebrated virtually)

NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo: This weekend will look different.

One thing that won’t be different: Our officers will be there.

No large gatherings

Mask and social distancing enforced, extra police presence including Sheriff’s Office

Revel Scooters shut off 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Friday, Sept. 4

J’Ouvert



Celebrate at home

Recent increase in shooting — area where J’Ouvert is celebrated is not immune as more gun violence also reported there.

Open Restaurants in NYC



Over 10,000 restaurants are participating

Labor Day will be treated as a weekend day

Apply for additional days of street closure

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 84 (4.6% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 252

Percentage tested positive: 0.80%

Q&A



This is just a political thing. He can’t do it. “This is another one of his blusters that will go nowhere, but if he tries it, we will go to court.” School ventilation. They were supposed to be finalized this week. Has it been completed? There’s just a few being finished today. Overwhelmingly, the majority are ready for students.

People leaving the city and getting kids a good education: This has happened before, the city has regained its strength and grew. This is our home, we’re not going anywhere. To those who leave: They’re making a mistake.

Indoor dining in NYC. People want answers I understand. The health leadership of our city is very concerned about indoor dining. Restaurants are different from bars and nightclubs, which we will discuss separately.



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 437,107 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,343 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

