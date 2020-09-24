Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, September 24, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 and NY’s reopening. Watch in video below.

Daily indicators



Of the 92,953 COVID tests reported in NY Wednesday, 955 were positive, or 1.02% of the total

500 total COVID hospitalizations Wednesday

2 COVID-related deaths in NY Wednesday

Reopening updates



Gov. Cuomo says we are seeing alarming spikes in COVID-19 infections in other states and countries.

New challenges as we enter fall: Schools resume, flu virus, possible vaccines etc.

NY schools:



We must monitor schools carefully, Cuomo says.

Schools COVID report card website: Positive cases by date of students and staff by school and district Number of students and staff on-site Number of on-site students and staff who test positive Daily reporting by schools, updated every 24 hours



COVID-1`9 vaccine



Cuomo says unfortunately the discussion around a vaccine has become politicized

The federal government can not be trusted when it comes to a vaccine, the governor says.

NY will create an independent Clinical Advisory Task Force of leading scientists, doctors and health experts who will review every vaccine authorized by the federal government for distribution, and will advise state on their safety and effectiveness.

Vaccine plan will include prioritization based on clinical guidance Distribution network Qualified administration Data and IT infrastructure Public education Procurement



Breonna Taylor case



“Breonna Taylor’s death was a murder,” Cuomo says. “It never should have happened:”

Something similar should never happen in New York, the governor says.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on the city’s reopening. Watch in video below.

NYC coronavirus testing lab



Safe reopening through innovation and testing will create a healthier and stronger NYC

Dr. Jay Varma: We’ve seen how much suffering has been here in New York City. But we’ve also seen how we can fight back.

Climate change is emerging more infectious diseases

Mayor: New York City didn’t ask to be the epicenter of the pandemic, but it has made us stronger “To be the place that creates solutions.”

Vision of recovery



“Public health is economic health. There is no economic health without public health.”

Four core pillars in recovery. READ MORE. Continue momentum and progress in battle Invest in innovation Create new high-quality jobs that improve health of people Focus on historically underserved communities

We must expand COVID testing

Beginning Thursday, city is kicking off a rapid testing design competition. “Rapid testing will be one of the keys” that fight the virus.

We will revolutionize our public health force

Global warming in NYC



In NYC on Governor’s Island — we can overcome global warming

We have so many innovators that want to see a healthy city and fight the larger threats we face.

We will fight for New Yorkers and train them to fight against those health challenges

“What we do here can be the model.”

Mayor: We understand everything is interrelated. You can’t be healthy if you’re living in poor conditions. You can’t pay for medications if you have no job.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 56 (9.72% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 320

Percentage tested positive: 1.20%

Q&A



Citywide average on testing (Private labs vs public testing) We’ve seen a real skew on private vs public testing. We still don’t have a coherent testing system. Advise everyone to take advantage of public testing. With this lab, we’re looking to get 24 hour return time. Majority of tests are coming back within 48 hours citywide now (¾ of all tests coming within four days, urgent cares are coming within four days too)

How will this help with more schools opening? Anything that improves testing, improves the willingness that people get tested.

1054

Discrepancy between city and state with health screenings Dr. Chokshi— transmission is higher, we can look into specific issue.

Any specific case across NYC or the country who had significant antibodies but was reinfected? Dr. Chokshi — Short answer: yes. We’re talking about a small number of cases. (single digits reported thus far)

NYC recovery — what is the funding that will be involved. As city recovers, going to prioritize investments that spark activity in health innovation and public health. James Patchett, Pres. NYC Economic Development Corp., using funding to increase testing.

Crime — where does public safety fall into this? We can only do that while working with communities

Testing competition Patchett: This is at least national and open to global response. We’re open to any response. The goal is a test to cost $5-10 and results within 20 min. The bridge to get a vaccine is rapid testing.



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 451,892 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,437 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

