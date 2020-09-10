Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, September 10, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a teleconference.
COVID-19 in NY
- 0.98% positivity rate
- 482 hospitalized
- 7 deaths in NY
- NY has conducted the most tests (over 9 million)
- Fewer tests means you’ll find less cases
Washington on COVID-19
- If Washington does nothing, it will be a hole in a financial dam — it will be impossible for us to fill.
- What will we try to do to fill it? Cuts, taxes, early retirement.
- Trump has made it clear is not a friend to metropolitan areas
MTA and COVID-19
- Wearing a mask is mandatory.
- Compliance of over 90% on buses, subways, Metro-North, LIRR
- $50 fine for lack of compliance effective immediately upon filing with Sec. of State on Monday.
- 60-day public comment in which the board will look over.
- We have masks at booths and buses, NYPD and MTA officers also have them.
- “This is a very last resort” for people who do not want to comply.
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
2020 census
- Less than three weeks to fill out census
- NYC self-response rate: 58.9%
- National self-response rate: 65.5%
- Visit https://my2020census.gov/ to fill out census
Indoor dining in NYC — READ MORE
- It will come back with rigorous restrictions
- Returns Sept. 30
Face coverings in NYC
- Surgical masks — can wear 5 days unless dirty, wet. Then discard
- Reusable cloth face coverings — Wash with hot water and detergent or soak in bleach solution after each full day or 8 hours of use.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 78 (10% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 213
- Percentage tested positive: 1.09%
Q&A
- Homeless removed from hotels— Social Services commissioner opposed the move, is it accurate?
- No. We’ve been talking about this for a while. The only disruption we’ve had was the worst of the pandemic.
- 2% infection trigger rate on indoor dining
- Mayor: I’m concerned over New Yorkers’ health and safety. The city took a very conservative approach on this matter. If we get to 2%, we pause because that means something’s going in the wrong direction.
- Proper indoor dining measures
- Distance between tables, wearing masks unless eating.
- Schools reopening: How many should we expect during the first few weeks of school? How many is “ok,” how many is problematic?
- We don’t have a perfect way to expect. Depends on individuals.
- Timeline on moving people from hotels into shelters
- Mayor: Turning the tide policy is what’s operative here. The coronavirus created a condition we had to address.
- Situation is changing and improving.
- When did state contact city to open indoor dining
- Shortly after Wed. press conference, city was contacted by state saying they would move forward with indoor dining.
- Bars and indoor dining — What will happen after Oct. 31 when outdoor dining is over?
- We have major concerns over dining
- Bars can open as long as they serve food/have outdoor dining, but they are looked at differently
- Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’re monitoring bars and nightclubs across the world. We want to make sure we bring a cautious approach.
- Economy and financial situation/property taxes
- Public service employment has worked for this city, but if we need to find the resources, property tax increase would be horrible for the city.
- So many people have been hurt by COVID-19, we are not raising property taxes.
- Schools with at least one confirmed case — how will you disclose info?
- Start of school hasn’t begun. Once it does, there will be a regular process that updates how schools are doing.
- Jumaane Williams feels uncomfortable riding bikes in NYC
- There are so many people in the city who use bikes and understand a lot has been done in an attempt to make it safer.
- The reality of this city is that it’s a crowded place. We have Vision Zero. We have to keep adding improvements.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 441,911 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,377 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.
