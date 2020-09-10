Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, September 10, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a teleconference.

COVID-19 in NY



0.98% positivity rate

482 hospitalized

7 deaths in NY

NY has conducted the most tests (over 9 million)

Fewer tests means you’ll find less cases

Washington on COVID-19



If Washington does nothing, it will be a hole in a financial dam — it will be impossible for us to fill.

What will we try to do to fill it? Cuts, taxes, early retirement.

Trump has made it clear is not a friend to metropolitan areas

MTA and COVID-19



Wearing a mask is mandatory.

Compliance of over 90% on buses, subways, Metro-North, LIRR

$50 fine for lack of compliance effective immediately upon filing with Sec. of State on Monday.

60-day public comment in which the board will look over.

We have masks at booths and buses, NYPD and MTA officers also have them.

“This is a very last resort” for people who do not want to comply.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

2020 census



Less than three weeks to fill out census

NYC self-response rate: 58.9%

National self-response rate: 65.5%

Visit https://my2020census.gov/ to fill out census

Indoor dining in NYC — READ MORE



It will come back with rigorous restrictions

Returns Sept. 30

Face coverings in NYC



Surgical masks — can wear 5 days unless dirty, wet. Then discard

Reusable cloth face coverings — Wash with hot water and detergent or soak in bleach solution after each full day or 8 hours of use.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 78 (10% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 213

Percentage tested positive: 1.09%

Q&A



Homeless removed from hotels— Social Services commissioner opposed the move, is it accurate? No. We’ve been talking about this for a while. The only disruption we’ve had was the worst of the pandemic.

2% infection trigger rate on indoor dining Mayor: I’m concerned over New Yorkers’ health and safety. The city took a very conservative approach on this matter. If we get to 2%, we pause because that means something’s going in the wrong direction.

Proper indoor dining measures Distance between tables, wearing masks unless eating.

Schools reopening: How many should we expect during the first few weeks of school? How many is “ok,” how many is problematic? We don’t have a perfect way to expect. Depends on individuals.

Timeline on moving people from hotels into shelters Mayor: Turning the tide policy is what’s operative here. The coronavirus created a condition we had to address. Situation is changing and improving.

When did state contact city to open indoor dining Shortly after Wed. press conference, city was contacted by state saying they would move forward with indoor dining.

Bars and indoor dining — What will happen after Oct. 31 when outdoor dining is over? We have major concerns over dining Bars can open as long as they serve food/have outdoor dining, but they are looked at differently Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’re monitoring bars and nightclubs across the world. We want to make sure we bring a cautious approach.

What will happen after Oct. 31 when outdoor dining is over? Economy and financial situation/property taxes Public service employment has worked for this city, but if we need to find the resources, property tax increase would be horrible for the city. So many people have been hurt by COVID-19, we are not raising property taxes.

Schools with at least one confirmed case — how will you disclose info? Start of school hasn’t begun. Once it does, there will be a regular process that updates how schools are doing.

Jumaane Williams feels uncomfortable riding bikes in NYC There are so many people in the city who use bikes and understand a lot has been done in an attempt to make it safer. The reality of this city is that it’s a crowded place. We have Vision Zero. We have to keep adding improvements.



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 441,911 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,377 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here