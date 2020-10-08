Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, October 8, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12:15 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest updates on COVID in NY. Listen below.

Breaking Updates:



145,000 COVID tests processed in NY on Wednesday, a new record for the state

Daily numbers:



Infection rate in “hot spots”: 5.8%

Entire state infection rate: 1.01%

The clusters are 6.8% of the entire state, Cuomo says

754 COVID hospitalizations Wednesday 172 in ICU 67 intubated

10 COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday in NY

COVID “cluster zones” updates



Cuomo believes there is such a backlash to new restrictions perhaps because those areas never enforced original shut-down rules fully.

The governor says this is not the first time NY has had a similar issue with the Orthodox community, bringing up the recent Measles outbreak in our area and those refusing to vaccinate.

Response to recent Trump claims



Cuomo says President Donald Trump’s claims that New York is shutting down are not accurate, citing that the “cluster zones” are just 6.8% of the state population and the restrictions are not a full shutdown.

Brooklyn protests



Cuomo says he called Jacob Kornbluh, the victim of an assault at Wednesday night’s protests in Borough Park, to apologize and wish him well.

The governor says Kornbluh, a journalist covering the events, was concerned because people spit on him and others were not wearing masks. He’s worried he might have been infected with COVID.

According to Cuomo, Kornbluh said the entire situation was very disturbing.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing as new restrictions on COVID-19 clusters go into effect. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 cluster restrictions



State of NY planned on color-coded zones (red, orange, yellow). READ MORE.

Take effect Thursday

Lasts at least 14 days

14 days How were these zones determined? By the data and facts.

How do you know what zone you’re in? Go to nyc.gov/COVIDzone READ MORE.

Schools in NYC



169 public school sites closed. READ MORE.

66 in Red Zone

87 in Orange Zone

16 in Yellow Zone (were closed Tuesday in conjunction with the State)

308 additional school sites in Yellow Zone with mandatory weekly testing

Get tested. Parents/guardians can complete consent form from their NYC School Account.

More testing



Over 250,000 tests conducted citywide 9/30-10/6 (highest number of tests in a week to date)

2-day turnaround Citywide & at urgent care

1-day turnaround at H+H and Health Dept.

Enforcement



About 2,000 inspections Wednesday

36 summonses issued

7,000 inspections total

104 violations

Q&A



Protests in Brooklyn, people attacked, no NYPD action Mayor: “It’s just unacceptable. There need to be consequences” It’s a difficult situation because we need to tell people in some communities we’re turning back on restrictions. We’re working with NYPD to make sure everything is controlled

NYC schools closing — Mayor: Schools in Red and Orange zones close for at least two weeks. We alerted any schools that haven’t closed that they must close. There are other schools that were closed based on zip codes — they’ll continue to stay closed because of extra precaution. “Where a school was previously told to close will keep closed,”

Nursing homes Dr. Jay Varma. Our nursing homes are a place we need to continue to take proper measures and strengthen testing. They don’t appear to be a contributing factor at all (as of right now)

Objections to new restrictions — Do you worry (citywide) whether there’s a level of fatigue that will make it hard to persuade anyone to continue with restrictions. Mayor: I’m convinced we’ll beat it back. The vast majority of New Yorkers follow the rules. Of course there will be fatigue, and it gets harder every month, but what’s different here than in other places is that we’ve had devotion to the data and the science.

Different levels of policing via demonstrations (Ex: In Washington Sq Park, there was a heavy police presence, but in Borough Park, there was less of a police presence) NYPD lets peaceful protests continue. Anytime where there has been violence toward property, police, there’s been more response. Here, there needs to be more consistency of response. We need to make sure people are treated equally. “We need to get very clear, we’re in a different situation now.” Where there are restrictions in place, it’s more important to make sure NYPD intervenes.

There was a lot of violence in previous days. Video shows a light police presence. What’s going to happen tonight, especially with rules in effect now. We need a very clear message to all communities affected. NYPD and law dept. And legal experts need to come together and come out with a clear standard to explain what’s going to happen beginning today.

Why have no arrests been made in violent attack, and many say it’s an anti-Semitic attack Mayor: We’re trying to save lives. This is only about the data and science and where the affected areas are.

What are contact tracers seeing in these hot spots? Is there a cause of the spread? Mayor: I don’t think there’s an immediate cause. This is something much bigger. It’s not just NYC, it’s throughout the metropolitan area. Dr. Ted Long: We’re seeing a lot of transmission among close contacts and household members. Test and Trace Corps. 80% would answer calls. When we’re able to get through to communities, they’re almost always responsive.

The NYPD is working out differences in policing during different protests, but what’s happened in the previous nights have been violence. Is it acceptable these things are happening in the view of police officers? There is something there that needs to be fixed right away. Violence is unacceptable regardless of who does it. There clearly needs to be consequences for people involved.

Protest gatherings — during the summer, you have exceptions to gatherings in protests, does that apply here? We have dealt with that in different periods of this crisis. We are now in a new situation. We now have state-mandated restrictions. If the resurgence doesn’t stop, it’ll take over the whole city and cause more restrictions.

Red zones: Houses of worship and capacity limits. How does it work where some houses of worship have hundreds of capacity but are only allowed 25% or 10 people. It’s the state’s decision when it comes to deciding capacity, but if it will save people’s lives, it must be done.

The 7-day avg of new cases is approaching the 550 threshold. What happens if it exceeds the 550 threshold? Mayor: You see three measures now. Obviously there are new measures we’re seeing. The case numbers have gone up, but that’s also due to more testing. Certain areas of the city need deep restrictions. If this wasn’t localized, it’d be a different discussion. But now, we know where we need to focus. Dr. Chokshi: We’re watching the indicator very closely. This is primarily due to what’s happening in cluster areas. (25-30% of the cases in the city are concentrated in those areas.) Each indicator tells us something a bit different — this indicator tells us the overall infection. Dr. Varma: The reason we settled on these milestone and thresholds was to use them as “warning lights.” Due to clusters, we took actions early on and determined they were happening in a specific geographic area.



Happening today:



New York City begins to enforce new state-mandated restrictions in COVID “cluster zones.” Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 468,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,545 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

