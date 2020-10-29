Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, October 29, 2020

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest indicators for the state.



168,353 test results reported

Positive testing rate in all cluster-zone areas: 3.24%

Positivity rate outside cluster zones: 1.25%

Statewide positivity rate: 1.48%

19 new deaths reported

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch below.

Daily indicators



Daily number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19: 81 patients, confirmed positivity level of 26.6%

Reported COVID-19 cases over 7-day average: 532

Percent of NYC residents who tested positive for COVID-19: 2.70% Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, 7-day average: 1.92% “The growth of that number is what worries me,” Mayor de Blasio said. As weather gets colder and holidays happen, it’s critical for people to not have unsafe small or large gatherings.



COVID-19 testing in NYC schools



Since NYC started the school surveys, almost 1,100 NYC schools have gone through first round of testing

55,000+ tests taken and only 64 positive cases Cases are both students and staff



Early voting updates



“The turnout has been outstanding and will unquestionably make Tuesday better,” the mayor said on early voting resulting in less crowding on election day.

De Balsio said New Yorkers should still stick to early voting if they planned to, as lines are still expected on election day.

NYPD updates



Commissioner Dermot Shea announces Chief Juanita Holmes has been promoted to chief of patrol. Read more here. Holmes replaces Fausto Pichardo after his unexpected resignation. Goes into effect Friday, Oct. 30, Shea said Holmes is now the first woman ever to reach the highest levels of the uniformed ranks of the NYPD. Holmes also becomes the first Black woman to be named chief of patrol. “It’s overwhelming but truly humbling, and I’m very grateful to have this opportunity,” Holmes said of her promotion. “Hopefully moving forward, restoring trust and faith in our community with their police department,” Holmes said of her promotion. “It’s important our police leadership looks like New York City,” the mayor said. “Leadership that understands the whole reality of life as it’s lived in this city. Leaders who truly feel our neighborhoods and our people.” “Juanita is sitting here for one reason, and one reason only, because she’s the best qualified and she’s earned it, and she’s an incredible talent,” Shea said.

Olufunmilola Obe announced as new Chief of School Safety Division, a role Chief Holmes once held.

Edward Delatorre announced as new Chief of Labor Relations

Kim Royster announced as new Chief of Transportation

Kathleen O’Reilly announced as new Chief of Transit

Philip Rivera announced as new Chief of Patrol Borough of Manhattan North

8:15 a.m.

Head of the Test and Trace Corps. Dr. Ted Long spoke to PIX11 to discuss the NYC COVID-19 trend and said as long as testing continues and everyone works together, “we can avoid a second wave.” Watch interview below.

Head of Test and Trace Corps talks NYC COVID trends

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 503,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,792 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

