Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, October 22, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Listen in video below.

Daily indicators



About 135,000 COVID tests done Wednesday in NY

Positivty rate in micro clusters: 3.2% – That is very low, comparitively

NY positivity rate without micro clusters oversample: 0.96% With the microclusters oversample: 1.2%



986 COVID hospitalizations Wednesday in NY 209 in ICU and 106 intubated



COVID vaccine updates



Governors have sent 35 questions to the president and have received no answers, Cuomo says.

Response to Trump admin on “anarchist jurisdictions”



Cuomo reminds that policing power falls under the states, not the federal government

Cluster zone updates



What happens if a polling location is in a red zone? Polling locations would remain open, but follow state-mandated safety protocols. Early voting is a good way to decrease density on election day.



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Trump-NYC funding cuts



A complaint will be filed Thursday that pushes back on the Trump administration’s attempt to cut federal funding to New York City based on its designation as an “anarchist city,” de Blasio said, calling the move unconstitutional.

The lawsuit will be filed in Seattle later Thursday in conjunction with other municipalities that have been designated as an “anarchist city,” NYC Corporation Counsel James Johnson said.

The Trump administration has taken concrete steps to include these anarchist designations in applications for federal grants, according to Johnson.

“Congress controls the power of the purse, not the Trump administration,” Johnson said.

“They’re moving in a way that is arbitrary and capricious. There is no basis in law, there is no basis in fact for this anarchist determination, and yet they’re going to use it to determine who does and who does not get federal funding,” Johnson said.

“Third, it violates federalism because … they’re trying to step into a space that is uniquely for the cities to decide — how we decide to police our streets, how we decide to spend our funds,” Johnson said.

For New York, the amount that could be at risk could exceed $12 billion, according to Johnson.

NYC expands mental health services for children



The city is increasing mental health services for children impacted by the pandemic.

Group therapy sessions will be provided for students suffering trauma.

Children who have lost a parent to COVID-19 or are facing eviction will be provided counseling.

The expansion will focus on neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19.

350 schools will receive a trained health professional to provide trauma-informed group work for students.

Mental health specialists will each cover up to five schools.

26 schools are able to give direct referrals of students with mental health needs to Health and Hospitals Mental Health Clinics.

9 a.m.

Businesses owners in parts of Queens and Brooklyn who were forced to shut down earlier this month due to a spike in coronavirus cases are reopening once again Thursday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 488,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,679 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

