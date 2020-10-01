Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, October 1, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on NY’s reopening. Listen below.

New contact tracing app



Cuomo said there is a new technology-based contact-tracing app

You can download the “COVID Alert NY” app for free from Apple App Store(Apple devices) or the Google Play Store (Android devices)

The app uses your cellphone data to tell users if they were within six feet of a person who tested positive for COVID and is on the app

The app does not give any names or privacy information; completely confidential and no data collected

Uses Bluetooth technology to detect proximity to others with the same app, not GPS/location tracking

ADA compliant and for ages 18 and above

Available in top six language spoken in the state

App is for users in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and soon Connecticut

Cuomo said they believe this is the first app to use data this way in the nation

Hotspot zip codes



20 New York zip codes of concern now have average positivity rate of 6.5%, Cuomo says Full percentage point increase from prior day Biggest jumps seen in Rockland County and Brooklyn

If you take out those areas, NY is better than where it’s supposed to be.

Daily indicators

11 new fatalities in NY on Wednesday

612 hospitalized, 141 in ICU, 63 intubated

SLA task force



Lack of compliance in NYC and LI would’ve caused increase

99% compliance

We’re doing enforcement, You can get ticketed and lose your license

2 violations in Bronx, 1 in Manhattan, 4 in Suffolk.

Education dashboard



It’s up and will provide information to anxious parents

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Back to school



1,600 schools reopened (3K-12)

Up to 500,000 students returned in person this week

1,050 community-based early childhood programs

Testing in schools



Monthly randomized testing begins next week

Family letter, consent forms sent out — please fill it out

Tests are free, quick and easy.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 75 (22% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 394

Percentage tested positive: 1.52%

Daily rolling average of residents who test positive: 1.59%

Neighborhoods of concern (Over 27% of citywide infection rate, only 7.5% of city population)



If you haven’t been tested, get tested

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (11691)

Midwood (11230)

Gravesend/Homecrest (11223)

Borough Park (11219)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (11229)

Flatlands/Midwood (11210)

Kew Gardens (11415)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (11367)

Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest (11366)

New areas of concern: East Williamsburg/Williamsburg (11211/11249) Bedford Stuyvesant/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene (11205) Kensington/Windsor Terrace (11218) Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (11235) Crown Heights (11213) Rego Park (11374) Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills (11432)



Testing Block Parties



Open now: Lefferts Blvd & Austin St., Kew Gardens (Kew Gardens LIRR stop)

72nd Dr. & Vleigh Place, Kew Gardens/Pomonok (Haym Solomon Square)

Opening Friday 10/2 Avenue U & W 13 Street, Gravesend/Homecrest (Near Spumoni Gardens) Kings Hwy & E 15 Street, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest (Near Kings Highway subway station)



CENSUS 2020



60.9% NYC self-response rate

Over 4 million calls and 7 million texts

Q&A



UFT considering taking the city to court/will you close schools in areas of concern? Mayor: We are constantly monitoring what’s happening in each school. What’s happening in each school determines what’ll happen decision-wise. We are constantly testing at those schools in those zip codes. Bigger question: What happens in the communities in the coming days: We’re going to monitor what needs to be done.

What’s the point of students going to classrooms to be taught by teachers who are virtual? The situation where a child is looking at a screen in the school building is not as common. If it’s done, there is an adult there to assist them. Chancellor: Fully remote means fully remote. What is happening in minimal circumstances, as we continue to build a teacher pool, there are circumstances where students have a virtual experience in classrooms. Mayor: What we’ve been able to do is rebound, get more staff into play and get schools up and running. We’re going to make adjustments in coming weeks.

Why are you using sheriffs for enforcement, not NYPD? NYPD has other tasks, but when given special assignments, they are done.

What’s the penalty for NYPD who don’t wear masks? These are the folks who enforce the law, they have to also abide by the law. There should be a penalty and you should see results.

Some New Yorkers who have tested positive sometimes feel bombarded by test and trace corps. Is the influx necessary? If someone tests positive, the goal is to make sure someone’s safe. Sometimes, if we’re not reaching someone, a home visit is necessary. Keeping the quarantine is a crucial part of the situation. If people feel it’s too much, we have to make sure it’s necessary. If they don’t respond, then extra outreach is done.

People will be eating and sleeping outside their homes for the jewish holiday — will be extra police protection Historically, the NYPD in those precincts are aware of what happens, but we will make sure there will be extra protection.

Is there some degree of an uptick being seen citywide (outside of the neighborhoods of concern)? City is seeing uptick only in the areas of concern. Overwhelmingly, other zip codes are not seeing upticks, but should remain alert.

How many students return to in-person, but will be taught by a remote teacher. We don’t have the actual number, but this is being monitored. We’re constantly working with schools.

School attendance We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Getting info on attendance is slower due to circumstances. More figures to report in coming days.

Monitoring closely that cases are linked to schools. Any connection between schools? Data will be shared. Bottom line is we’ve seen great leadership in NYC’s situation room — typically we’re finding a low number of cases. We’ve seen some cases where areas have to be quarantined. Only situation were two cases not related (District 75 school in Queens (PS721Q, John F. Kennedy Jr. School) has been shut down for two weeks.



8:15 a.m.

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer dicusses the city’s financial struggles, school reopening and his mayoral run. Watch interview here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 458,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,479 confirmed fatalities in NY, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here