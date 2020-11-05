Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 5, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 and more. Watch below.
Staten Island concerning COVID upticks
- Two Staten Island zip codes with positivity rate above 3%:
- 10305, 10314
- No restrictions at the moment
- No single common event or exposure currently that explains these upticks
- City deploying hyper-local response: Similar to Soundview and Sunset Park areas
- 70+ Test & Trace Corps and CBO staff on the ground in these areas
- 10 new testing sites (includes mobile units, pop-ups, community partners)
- New rapid testing site at St. George Ferry Terminal – Opens Nov. 12
- New partnership with Empire Outlets to serve as PPE distribution site
- Large-scale canvassing encouraging people to get tested
COVID and NYC schools update
- Blended learning op-in period final day Nov. 15, Mayor de Blasio reminds New York parents.
NYC election protests
- “The vast, vast majority of people simply want to see the election results counted fairly,” Mayor de Blasio said.
- “I do not see, at this moment, a problem,” de Blasio said.
- The mayor assured that anyone who is violent or destructive will face “real” consequences
Daily Indicators
- NYC resident positivity rate Wednesday: 1.43%
- 7-day rolling average: 1.81%
- NYC reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 633
- NYC COVID hospital admissions: 95
The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 515,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,868 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
