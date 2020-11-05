Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus outbreak new york

Commuters wearing masks pass through Penn Station, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 and more. Watch below.

Staten Island concerning COVID upticks

  • Two Staten Island zip codes with positivity rate above 3%:
    • 10305, 10314
  • No restrictions at the moment
  • No single common event or exposure currently that explains these upticks
  • City deploying hyper-local response: Similar to Soundview and Sunset Park areas
    • 70+ Test & Trace Corps and CBO staff on the ground in these areas
    • 10 new testing sites (includes mobile units, pop-ups, community partners)
    • New rapid testing site at St. George Ferry Terminal – Opens Nov. 12
    • New partnership with Empire Outlets to serve as PPE distribution site
    • Large-scale canvassing encouraging people to get tested

COVID and NYC schools update

  • Blended learning op-in period final day Nov. 15, Mayor de Blasio reminds New York parents.

NYC election protests

  • “The vast, vast majority of people simply want to see the election results counted fairly,” Mayor de Blasio said.
  • “I do not see, at this moment, a problem,” de Blasio said.
  • The mayor assured that anyone who is violent or destructive will face “real” consequences

Daily Indicators

  • NYC resident positivity rate Wednesday: 1.43%
    • 7-day rolling average: 1.81%
  • NYC reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 633
  • NYC COVID hospital admissions: 95

The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 515,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,868 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

