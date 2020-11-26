Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 26, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

10:20 a.m.

Mayor Bill de blasio tweeted the latest indicators in NYC:

Hospital admissions: 119

New cases: 1,454

Seven-day average infection rate: 3.19%

“Take these numbers seriously. Wear a mask. Keep your celebrations small and practice social distancing,” de Blasio stated in his Thanksgiving morning tweet.

10 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on NY’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 3.1%, down from 3.65 NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.6%, down from 3% Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.9%, down from 5%

Cuomo said the death rate is up COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 67

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 3,056 ICU: 628, up 32 Intubated: 286



Breaking Updates:



Cuomo said he’s been speaking with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on the coronavirus response.

NY “winter plan” for coronavirus



“We want to assess the consequence of Thanksgiving,” the governor said.

Winter plan will continue using the “micro cluster” approach.

NY will add hospitalization rates and availability of hospital beds and ICU beds to the factors determining zone types.

Another factor in the winter plan is keeping schools open, especially grades K through 8. “We need a sustainable testing rate in the schools,” Cuomo said

Winter plan will also include a fair, prioritized vaccine distribution plan.

Cuomo responds to Supreme Court ruling on NY religious gathering restrictions



Cuomo said the ruling is “more illustrative of the Supreme Court than anything else.” He called it “Irrelevant from any practical impact, because the zone they were talking about has already been moot. It expired last week.”

“This is really just an opportunity for the court to express its philosophy and politics,” the governor said.

“I’m a former alter boy… Catholic… So I fully respect religion. And if there’s a time in life we need it, the time is now. But we want to make sure we keep people safe at the same time, and that’s the balance we’re trying to hit, especially through this holiday season.”

“It goes to the appeals court now, so there will be no effect one way or another, “Cuomo said.

The Brooklyn zone the lawsuit was about doesn’t exist anymore, the governor said.

The general restrictions for houses of worship that are in place for current cluster zones are not in question after the Supreme Court ruling.

Breaking overnight:

The Supreme Court late Wednesday temporarily barred New York from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by the virus. Read more.

Happening today:

The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn’t canceled, but it will look very different amid the pandemic. See the changes and how to watch live.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 613,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,482 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

