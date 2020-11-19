Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 19, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shares the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Watch in video below.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 2.7%
- NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.3%
- Micro-cluster zones alone: 4%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 2,276
- ICU: 1,400
- Intubated: 200
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 31
- NYC at 2.5% positivity
Micro-cluster zones in NY
- Rockland County expands zones
- Orange County adding yellow zone to certain areas
- Westchester County adding yellow zone to Yonkers, Tarrytown, Peekskill, New Rochelle
Utility companies
- PSC did an investigation, DFS (Dept. of Financial Services) to join
- Closed investigation. Three utilities have been penalized $137 million
- Companies have the right to contest.
Q&A
- School closure vs. indoor dining and getting nails done
- Schools are safer than the surrounding community, and the trigger for the schools in NYC is lower than the trigger for indoor dining.
- Orange zone is triggered at 3% in a microcluster. A school closes at 3%, but a school can “test out” at an orange zone.
- There is no provision for business to test out.
- What are the discussions for decision-making on thresholds and COVID hot zones?
- These are more localized decisions. When you’re looking at a locality, you’re looking at other factors.
- State looks at where in the area cases are coming from, etc.
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 updates as schools go all remote. Watch in video below or click here.
Schools closing in NYC
- We are going to work to reopen schools safely.
- We need test consent forms filled out.
- Learning Bridges will be open
- Free meals will be available at NYC school buildings. More info.
NYC entering an orange zone
- We are approaching an orange zone.
- “It’s just a matter of time.” NYC will enter an orange zone, likely in the next week or two.
Equitable Ownership Plan
- New requirements will ensure a certified M/WBE or nonprofit has an ownership stake at any affordable housing developed on public sites.
- Benefits:
- Reduce industry barriers for M/WBE and non profits
- Provide growth opportunities through greater ownership and financial stake in development projects on public land.
- Expand and diversify the city’s real estate sector
- Allow affordable housing spending to serve a greater diversity of New Yorkers.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 115 (34.45% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1255
- Percentage tested positive: 2.36%
- 7-day rolling average: 3.01%
Q&A
- New standards for getting schools reopening etc. What other standards aside from disinfecting and additional testing.
- We’re looking at anything and everything that can make it safer for students as positivity levels continue growing. Testing is crucial.
- Could this shutdown be longer than anticipated?
- I am certain people are making those adjustments. The restrictions of us entering an orange zone will help change behavior.
- We believe we can compensate for the tougher dynamic. But as other restrictions come, it could help.
- Will there be any exceptions for special needs children who can’t do remote learning?
- Special needs families needs school to reopen. We’re in talks with stakeholders and state officials.
- Have you been in contact with Cuomo, did you tell him schools were closing?
- Mayor: I let him know the number reached 3% and it would activate the closure. We talked about what would happen next as well as the orange zone.
- It was a given that NYC would enter an orange zone.
- As he was entering his presser, that’s when we received the info to let schools know they had to prepare for the shutdown.
- 3% threshold: Was there an agreement with the UFT about school closures, etc.?
- We heard from a huge number of educators about being in person with students. Before school reopenings this fall, we had talks with officials and set tough standards. It was not a discussion with union, more with health officials.
- Message to restaurants and gyms about anticipated closures.
- The notion that they’ll be shut down for another period of time is hurtful. The facts, the science, the data are just screaming at us that we have a huge challenge.
8:35 a.m.
MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye discussed the agency’s “doomsday” budget amid the pandemic. Watch interview in video below.
8:05 a.m.
Public advocate Jumaane Williams criticized the mayor’s “lack of leadership” over school closures. Watch interview here.
7:45 a.m.
NYC Councilmember and education chair Mark Treyger spoke to PIX11 about the mayor’s decision to close schools. Watch interview here.
7:15 a.m.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza spoke about the city’s decision to close schools and how they’re helping students without devices. Watch interview here.
Schools in NY
- Berner Middle School in Massapequa moved to “full distance learning” Thursday after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
Happening today:
New York City public schools are closed to in-person learning starting today after the city’s seven-day positivity rate hit 3%, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 579,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,255 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here