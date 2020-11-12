Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 12, 2020

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 report in NY.

Daily numbers

  • 162,627 tests reported yesterday (4,797 were positive)
  • Total hospitalizations are at 1,677.
  • 29 COVID fatalities
  • The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86%.
  • The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53%.

11 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Daily indicators

  • NYC hospital admissions for suspected COVID: 100
    • 36.19% confirmed positivity in those patients
  • New reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 870
  • Percent of people in NYC testing positive for COVID Wednesday : 2.3%
    • 7-day rolling average: 2.6%

NYC schools

  • De Blasio says he will still shut down all NYC schools if NYC’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate reaches 3%

Core four + testing strategy reminder

  • Stay home
  • Stay apart
  • Wear a face covering
  • Keep your hands clean
  • Get tested

NYC “Take Care” effort – Dr. Amanda Johnson, guest speaker

  • 53% of households with one COVID infection saw a second household member infected
    • In 75% of those households, the second infections happened within first five days of exposure
  • Take Care package has an at-home COVID testing kit with pre-paid mailing envelope
    • Will be sent to households where someone tests positive for COVID-19.
    • A negative test from the kit does not mean you can leave quarantine early.
  • Test & Trace hotline: 212-COVID19
    • Can have medication and food delivered to your house or where you’re staying

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 545,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,055 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

