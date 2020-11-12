Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 12, 2020

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 report in NY.

Daily numbers



162,627 tests reported yesterday (4,797 were positive)

Total hospitalizations are at 1,677.

29 COVID fatalities

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86%.

The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53%.

11 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Daily indicators



NYC hospital admissions for suspected COVID: 100 36.19% confirmed positivity in those patients

New reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 870

Percent of people in NYC testing positive for COVID Wednesday : 2.3% 7-day rolling average: 2.6%



NYC schools



De Blasio says he will still shut down all NYC schools if NYC’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate reaches 3%

Core four + testing strategy reminder



Stay home

Stay apart

Wear a face covering

Keep your hands clean

Get tested

NYC “Take Care” effort – Dr. Amanda Johnson, guest speaker



53% of households with one COVID infection saw a second household member infected In 75% of those households, the second infections happened within first five days of exposure

Take Care package has an at-home COVID testing kit with pre-paid mailing envelope Will be sent to households where someone tests positive for COVID-19. A negative test from the kit does not mean you can leave quarantine early.

has an at-home COVID testing kit with pre-paid mailing envelope Test & Trace hotline: 212-COVID19 Can have medication and food delivered to your house or where you’re staying



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 545,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,055 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

