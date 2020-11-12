Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, November 12, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 report in NY.
Daily numbers
- 162,627 tests reported yesterday (4,797 were positive)
- Total hospitalizations are at 1,677.
- 29 COVID fatalities
- The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86%.
- The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53%.
11 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.
Daily indicators
- NYC hospital admissions for suspected COVID: 100
- 36.19% confirmed positivity in those patients
- New reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 870
- Percent of people in NYC testing positive for COVID Wednesday : 2.3%
- 7-day rolling average: 2.6%
NYC schools
- De Blasio says he will still shut down all NYC schools if NYC’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate reaches 3%
Core four + testing strategy reminder
- Stay home
- Stay apart
- Wear a face covering
- Keep your hands clean
- Get tested
NYC “Take Care” effort – Dr. Amanda Johnson, guest speaker
- 53% of households with one COVID infection saw a second household member infected
- In 75% of those households, the second infections happened within first five days of exposure
- Take Care package has an at-home COVID testing kit with pre-paid mailing envelope
- Will be sent to households where someone tests positive for COVID-19.
- A negative test from the kit does not mean you can leave quarantine early.
- Test & Trace hotline: 212-COVID19
- Can have medication and food delivered to your house or where you’re staying
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 545,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,055 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
