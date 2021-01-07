Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, January 7, 2021

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Cuomo remains very worried about the new COVID variant and says it is very difficult to test for.

He adds that it is a rush to get hospital workers vaccinated because hospitals are running a staff shortage.

Gov. Cuomo says that there will be a re-allocation of vaccines if the outlets that have gotten them haven’t used their allocation yet.

Pharmacies, doctor’s offices, FQHCs, community groups making special efforts will be part of phase “1B” of vaccine distribution.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest COVID-19 indicators in NY.

Daily Indicators



Of the 238,550 tests reported, 17,636 were positive

NY positivity rate: 7.39%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 8,548

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 197

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

Capitol chaos



The president urged people to do violence. He shouldn’t be president anymore, the mayor said.

He shouldn’t be in office anymore.

He literally attacked the government of the United States of America.

De Blasio also criticized Sen. Josh Hawley, arguing his actions also caused this.

Questioning why there was no defensive perimeter around the Capitol “This is 101 defense security.”

Where were the security forces? They did not send enough security to the office when they knew people inside the building were in danger.

Vaccinations in NYC



We need the freedom to vaccinate: Vaccine the vulnerable and the life-savers.

We were ready to vaccinate the NYPD and correction officer, but the state said no.

Mayor: I want to get everyone from category 1B to get vaccinated (people over 75)

Who can get vaccinated? Health care workers residents/staff in group-living facilities Medical examiner/coroner Funeral workers Front line and high-risk public health workers

Where do you make an appointment? Visit NYC.Gov/vaccinelocations

My Turn NYC Launching site that will keep you updated as to when you can get vaccinated.



Rebuilding the economy



We need help.

Jonnel Doris: Three new mentorship programs for small businesses Small business Mentors NYC For existing storefront business owners in underrepresented communities seeking to grow their business BE NYC Mentors For Black entrepreneurs with pre-startup and newly formed businesses M/WBE Mentors Program For NYC’s certified M/WBEs to expand their access mentors, networking opportunities and contracting opportunities.

Visit: NYC.Gov/BusinessMentors

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 273(67% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.28

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,870

7-day rolling average: 9.21%

Q&A



Governor response on vaccine categories We need the right to vaccinate. Give us the freedom to vaccinate. We need to vaccinate people right now. For weeks, we appealed to the state to give us more flexibility and freedom.

Republicans and what they’d do. This is a moral moment. I think in the future, folks who are just undignified and disgusting will pay the price. Others who showed the constitution will be praised.

Democrats are the minority. Mayor and Gov. both have a big “want list.” Are you ready to reign everything in since they can’t do everything with the budget? We will absolutely have to take budget losses. Chuck Schumer – a Brooklynite- knows what he’s doing and will make great things happen for NYC. The magnitude of the problem is beyond reach of any person. We’ve made a lot of cuts — Mayor’s off cut about 12% and took furloughs. There will be more cuts. We’re asking agencies to take cuts in the budget announced next week.

Top priorities for federal aid? I want Schumer and Pelosi to create a real stimulus to bring out economy back. I’m convinced he’ll include substantial state and local aid. I want the state and city of New York to remain whole. Want to see FEMA reimbursement go 100% — it’s an international pandemic. We need a stimulus that makes us whole.

Vaccine groups Dr. Katz: We want everyone to get vaccinated if they can. Everyone in H+H who wants to get vaccinated has the opportunity. There are thousands of slots available and we want to get more people (the vulnerable) vaccinated.

If it’s a matter of life and death, there are thousands of vaccines available, and lots of patients 80 and older in those hospitals, why not get them vaccinated and fight it in court while saving lives? The state said no. We’re trying to respect state law, but putting forward a broad definition– we’re trying to be as open as we can.

When did the city start coping out places to get vaccine sites? The problem is not having people wanting to take the vaccine. This is about humanity. We have 125 locations, we need more vaccinated.

NYPD: They have not said anything regarding the Capitol incident. Have you spoken about any threats to NYC on pro-Trump supporters and Police response to instances like that. There would’ve been a defensive perimeter put up if it were in NYC. Mayor has been briefed by NYPD about things in place. We’re going to be particularly aware to make sure anyone who plans to replicate this.

COVID vaccine correction officers – will it move forward? We don’t have permission to vaccinate them. They need to though. We can do it right away when we’re allowed to. We’ve been told explicitly by the state that we’re not allowed to.

Gov. Calls on unions to prepare for vaccines We’d like vaccination efforts to be done in schools like with what we do with testing. We have health personnel and testing apparatuses going on in every school. We just want to be able to get them vaccinated.

Vaccine prep: As we announce more sites, we need more staffing. This is going to be a big and growing endeavor. We can’t have the fuel if we can’t have the people to vaccinate.

MTA is not running between the early mornings — if we’re running a 24/7 vaccine service, how can people get to and from vaccine sites? Huge issue in the stimulus is more support for the MTA. We want to see transit workers vaccinated and the MTA is kept on its feet. I have confidence that Schumer will have a true relief package that helps the MTA.



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,075,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,162 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

