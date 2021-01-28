Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, January 29, 2021

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Nursing homes in NY

New York nursing home deaths undercounted by as much as 50%, report finds. READ MORE.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

State of the City Address



Focus on recovery for all, including schools, police reforms, etc

“The way to a safer city runs through the hearts and the souls of the people in the city.”

Changes in NYPD



Beginning this year, communities will have a direct role in selecting NYPD precinct commanders. READ MORE. Hold interviews of NYPD’s proposed candidates for precinct commanders Provide NYPD with feedback and recommendations Perform annual evaluations of commanding officers’ performances Idea proposed by Brooklyn Borough Eric Adams.

Jennifer Jones Austin: Leading an effort to bring the voices of the community forward and find out what the community wants to see in the NYPD moving forward. The community will now have a voice and role in selecting NYPD precinct commanders. It can help build trust and bring accountability.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea: I asked them to take a chance and trust us a couple of months ago. I think we’ve been able to see some progress in reform. “People want to feel a connection to the NYPD” Builds trust both ways — “it lends to an environment where it’s a team process”

Mayor de Blasio the process ”fundamentally changes the reality for the better”

Vaccines in NYC



With proper supply, we’ll be able to vaccinate half a million people a week.

We need to see more progress

18,000 have now been freed up – working to make sure they are given to places hardest hit by COVID-19

699,524 total doses administered

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 232 (63% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.15

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,561

7-day rolling average: 8.09%

Q&A



Getting NYC vaccinations and what we’re receiving — how do you get to 500,000 based on our allocation and supply? Goals are goals. Our country isn’t providing us with the vaccines needed. I am convinced you’ll see an increase in supply in coming weeks.

Separate and apart are doses received plus nursing homes. How many doses are being discarded? Mayor: There’s been clear contingency to make sure every single dose is used. I’m sure sometimes things don’t go as planned. Dr. Mitchell Katz: We’ve maintained an appointment system so we know many people are coming in and how many doses will be used. At the end of the day, we also get people who are eligible to get vaccinated. Dr. Dave Chokshi: The goal is to use every single possible dose. Each shot brings us closer to beating back the pandemic. Any extra doses in vials: rare circumstances where someone doesn’t show up for their appointment and doses remaining from vials – that what we use with wait lists, etc.

Report: Discrimination on families receiving housing. What’s your comment Discrimination point is real and it’s unacceptable. Any landlord or broker that discriminates against them is illegal.

Voting against Gifted and Talented program Parents have the chance to apply this year. Updates will be provided soon.

Mayor’s race – Do you plan on endorsing anyone? It’s early. No plan to get involved at this moment, but I’ll watch carefully.

Weighing in on report from AG James where state underreported nursing home deaths by as much as 50% These are loved ones we lost. We have to make sure it never happens again.

24/7 vaccination sites — city won’t open sites because of lack of vaccine supply. Will those sites ever open? As New Yorkers, we’re not patient people. New York was able to ramp up vaccinations, but that was also around the time vaccine supply started dwindling.

Precinct commander — what is the commissioner’s role, how is it picked. Commissioner sends between 3 and 5 names to precinct council Council meets with names and provides input back to commissioner, who makes final decision. Council will constantly monitor and report back to commissioner etc. Candidates will explain what they know about the precinct — who has answers and ideas and who gets what the community is saying.

Indoor dining in NYC The bottom line is — the state has to make decisions. What I believe in is focusing on data and science. Of course I want our restaurants to come back strong. Want to keep eye on indicators day by day.

Indoor dining – Would you eat indoors right now given variant news? I would. If indoor dining is brought back, the state would do it with careful restrictions.

Community-based sites and vaccines If a site is community-based in a hard-hit community, it needs to reach out to the community. Clinics, H+H clinics, pop-up sites at public housing, that’s where we have to go to make it work.



NYC indoor dining

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he intends to release plans on indoor dining in NYC restaurants by the end of the week. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,374,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 34,742 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

