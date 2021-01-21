Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, January 21, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate: 6.18%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 9,055
- ICU: 1,560
- Intubated: 1,011
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 174 (Death toll: 33,594)
- Tests reported: 224,569; Total positive: 13,886
10 a.m.
Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.
Vaccines in NYC
- Thousands of appointments rescheduled due to lack of vaccine supply
- City-run sites currently not scheduling additional first-dose appointments until resupply
- Not enough vaccine to meet demand
- NYC will vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, but supplies are needed
Science and research in NYC
- $38 million investment in new biotech centers
- James Patchett: President and CEO of Economic Development Corporation
- New network of facilities will accelerate companies to further develop research and development in the city
- Columbia University: Therapeutic Validation Center
- Accelerate early-stage research into new start-ups
- Create next generational medicines
- Einstein-Montefiore Biotechnology Accelerated Research Center
- Establish a manufacturing operation focused on cell, gene and antibody therapy production
- Provide scientific facilities to early stage and established companies
- New York Stem Cell Foundation’s Research Institute
- Provide stem cells as tools for developing new medicines and treatments
- Increase NYSCF’s cell production capacity
- Bring innovative cell-based treatments to patients in need
- Rockefeller University’s Tri-Institutional Translational Center for Therapeutics.
- Serve as incubator for commercial life sciences
- Bridge the innovation of neighboring institution:
- Weill Cornell and MSK Cancer Center to create more local high-growth companies
Recovery of NYC
- NYC Acquisition Fund:
- Now exclusively serves minority and women-owned businesses and nonprofits
Policing and the NYC Community
- We have fundamentally focused on strengthening the CCRB (Civilian Complaint Review Board)
- For over the last two years, effort has been done to provide clear, public, transparent discipline for officers who don’t follow the rules.
- Working with the CCRB, City Council, the NYPD and the agency’s Blue Ribbon Panel:
- The NYPD Discipline Matrix
- New CCRB-NYPD agreement: Discipline guidelines are the rules of the road
- NYC.Gov/DisciplineMatrix
- Chair of CCRB: Rev. Fred Davie —
- The matrix is unprecedented.
- We are pleased with the progress we made.
- Harsher penalties will apply in ways that we haven’t applied them to infractions by police officers.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 257 (63% positivity rate)
- Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.16
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,541
- 7-day rolling average: 8.83%
Q&A
- Biden’s Defense Production Act: How soon do you hope the vaccine supply will be given to NYC?
- First question is: What short-term moves can be made?
- I think it’ll take some time, but it’ll be powerful.
- What do you say to people whose appointments have been canceled?
- Mayor: I am disappointed for them and with them.
- There were so many chances along the way for the previous president to use the Defense Protection Act. I don’t know why he didn’t use it the right way.
- Biden is focused and will get us every dose they can get us.
- I ask people to have faith.
- NYPD Disciplinary Matrix: Does the Police Commissioner still have control of some aspects? What will be released, what won’t be released?
- Mayor: This is a change. The matrix says these are the offenses and here are the penalties.
- There’s due process always, but if you’re guilty of the charge, it’s clear what the penalty is.
- Does the matrix change the fact that the police commissioner, at his discretion, could change the path?
- It’s the matrix and memorandum of understanding.
- The commissioner having a matrix as clear and transparent as this will stick to the matrix. Could there be mitigating factors that could take you out of the matrix? It’s possible.
- I don’t see those exceptional cases happening. It gives you a template to govern discipline.
- Vaccine data: Will city release demographics, ethnicity/age of those who are getting it etc.
- Mayor: I believe that transparency is crucial. There are definitely people from outside of NYC who have gotten the vaccine in NYC, but they serve our city.
- Dr. Dave Chokshi: The data is really the lifeblood of our response. It’s also very important to share data for transparency and accountability. In coming days, we hope to share more data
- The pandemic has been devastating to younger students/people who were young during 9/11 and are not eligible for vaccines yet.
- Folks were put in harm’s way. I’d separate those who are older vs. those who are younger. Anyone who is older should be prioritized for sure. Those who experienced the effects of 9/11 should be one of them. Kids who are experiencing effects from 9/11 should also be included.
- Second-dose vaccines: Is the city working that if someone received the first dose, a second dose is reserved for them or just vaccinating as many people and hoping the second dose will be available.
- What we’re trying to get flexibility on is first doses. It makes sense for people to get people their first doses then get flexibility on supply.
- Dr. Chokshi: If you have a second dose appointment scheduled in the coming days, it will be honored. There is enough vaccine for people to get their second doses.
- We want New Yorkers to get both the first and second dose. We have a way to do it to accelerate vaccination.
- Biden and vaccine supply
- Dr. Jay Varma: We are optimistic with the new administration, but we also have to recognize that everything takes time.
- Video went viral where a group of bicyclists attacked an SUV. What is the city doing to address this?
- We’ll get you the latest on the arrests and prosecutions. That was unacceptable behavior. It’s not fair for anyone suggest that represents the city.
- Is there anything in the matrix that is legally binding? Can you explain the commissioner’s role in this.
- State law indicates the possibility of a truly exceptional situation. Based on the previous seven years, none of this would have fit with an exceptional situation.
- Disciplinary matrix: Why is there no one from the NYPD here. How can New Yorkers look at this and have trust if there is no one available to talk about it?
- In a democracy, civilian leadership sets the rules. The matrix was published by the NYPD.
- Biden plans to inoculate 100 million people in 100 days. Given everything with shortages, do you think will this happen?
- I do believe it will happen. It can be done with enforcing, and we need a large vaccine supply.
- Vaccination sites reopening: It really depends on when we get the vaccine.
- Dr. Chokshi: We have 7 clinics continuing operation.
- There are 15 community vaccination hubs are temporarily not vaccinating, but we’re ready to get them up and running when we get more supply.
- When will the Trump Tower security apparatus end since he no longer lives here?
- NYPD announced publicly security was being greatly reduced and will work with the secret service. Space will be opened up eventually.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,285,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,594 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
