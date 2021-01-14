Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, January 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily Indicators
- Tests reported: 212,589, total positive: 13,661
- NY positivity rate: 6.42%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 8,823
- ICU: 1,536
- Intubated: 956
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 202 (Death toll: 32,379)
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,183,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,379 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
