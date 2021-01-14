Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't."

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily Indicators



Tests reported: 212,589, total positive: 13,661

NY positivity rate: 6.42%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 8,823 ICU: 1,536 Intubated: 956

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 202 (Death toll: 32,379)

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,183,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,379 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here