Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, January 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily Indicators

  • Tests reported: 212,589, total positive: 13,661
  • NY positivity rate: 6.42%
  • NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 8,823
    • ICU: 1,536
    • Intubated: 956
  • COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 202 (Death toll: 32,379)

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,183,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,379 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

