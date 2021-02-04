Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest numbers on COVID-19 in NY

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 4.38% (the lowest daily positivity rate since Nov. 28) Test results reported: 169,186 Total positive: 7,414

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,967 (Lowest since Jan. 2) ICU: 1,506 Intubated: 986

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 135 (Total: 35,767)

Lowest seven-day average positivity since Dec. 3 (27 consecutive days of decline)

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Bringing policing and community together



Joint Force to end gun violence: NYPD, CureViolence and our justice system

The David Dinkins Plan to strengthen the CCRB

Double Cure Violence workforce

Keep Streets Safe Give communities a voice in selecting precinct commanders Elevate community feedback in CompStat Expand the People’s Police Academy to include community-led training

NYPD and CCRB sign memorandum of understanding new disciplinary matrix

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea: It’s an ongoing journey to build community trust.

Vaccines in NYC



We need more supply

Calling for federal government to allow use of second doses

Yankee Stadium vaccination site opens Friday, Feb. 5. READ MORE. 15,000 appointments available in the first week Reserved for Bronx residents Appointment only Somosvaccinations.com or call 833-SOMOSNY

All appointments have been rescheduled.

859,803 doses administered

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 300 (67% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.74

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,627

7-day rolling average: 8.48%

Q&A



Policing: There has been a lot of efforts to change the relationship between civilians and police. Why are you confident this is the moment? For about 20 years, over two mayoral administrations, there wasn’t much done with the CCRB. Now, we’re doing something to its fullness. It really means that people can have faith that if something goes wrong, they can turn somewhere where there are clear consequences Commissioner Shea: Trust. It means a lot. The topic of trust between police — we’ve been dealing about this for a long time. This has been going on a long time, but let’s not lose sight of the positives. Built into this is a process to reevaluate on a regular basis. CCRB Chair Frederick Davie: this is a breakthrough step in terms of ensuring decisions that the CCRB makes are final.

Vaccines: Accelerating first doses, now we’re at the point where second doses are due. Are you confident we can still keep that momentum Yes. Our highpoint was about 220,000 doses a week. If we had the supply we can go up to 500,000 doses a week. CDC said second doses can be up to six weeks after the first dose. Once you get that second dose, it’s totally effective. It is morally crucial that everyone who needs the first dose get it.

Two commissioners on the call who have had COVID-19: How are they feeling. Any commentary as more restrictions lifted, but others are still fearful. Dr. Dave Chokshi: I am doing well. With my experience, it’s a fresh reminder that all of us are susceptible to the virus. It’s also a reminder that there’s worry and anxiety that comes with COVID-19 in terms of family members so precautions must be done. This is something that can affect people in many ways — emotionally and mentally. Commissioner Shea: I feel lucky and I feel blessed. I took it slow and heeded the advice of health officials. It reminds you about how fragile life is and we’re a crazy city that we all love, but it gets real small and how people rally around each other.

Policing: News reports say NYPD have been uncooperative with CCRB. Will there be changes in new administration? There are complex issues. (Employee/security issues) I want to see clear sharing of information between agencies when needed. We are clarifying the way CCRB can get camera footage etc. Making rules tighter and clearer. Rev. Davie: The CCRB will now get summaries of entire employment district of police officers. In the past, we could only use the officer’s past engagement with CCRB. now we’ll have engagement with CCRB and their entire involvement with the police department.

People being shoved to tracks by emotionally disturbed people — Subways in NYC have been made safer through the years. We now have the NYPD to go out and tackle neighborhood strategies. Any suggestion that the NYPD can’t stop what they need to do is untrue. We’re going to keep making adjustments when we need to. Shea: Transit crime is down. We’re committed to deployment side of freeing resources. We are on top of deployment. Pushing incidents: One is too many. We remain committed to working to keep transit system as safe as it has been.

What are you doing to try to deal with people who act out on the subway to make them feel afraid? We choose to tell people that the NYPD is out there everyday protecting their safety. We have more work to do. You address it with police presence at the right places. Clearly NYPD needs to get involved, but not always.

Dr. Chokshi: How do you think you contracted COVID-19? Dr. Chokshi: In my case, it was a family member who developed symptoms before I did, leading the whole family to get tested. I tested positive Tuesday evening and I had symptoms the next day — Household spread

Getting vaccines: Why did you decide not to get vaccinated — did you have second thoughts of not getting vaccinated? Dr. Chokshi: I will get vaccinated once I recover. Vaccines are safe, effective and life saving. For my own case, I had not felt quite right getting vaccinated when he had such short supply. I was doing shifts at health department vaccine hubs, and I planned on getting vaccinated once more New Yorkers did.

COVID-19 cases: They remain steady or declining — is there any data that this is correlated with vaccines? Dr. Chokshi: There is no evidence yet that decline is due to vaccinations. Individual level, people are getting protected with vaccines, but we do hope to achieve more vaccinations in coming weeks and months. In terms of what we’re seeing: It’s likely due to other factors, including decline to post-holiday spike. We cannot become complacent when it comes to looking at the decline of numbers. With variants, Chokshi expressed concerns of cases climbing in the coming months.

Vaccination website improvement: How is that going? We’re going to have an announcement on that shortly. Lead is Information technology commissioner. The Yankee Stadium site is a different way to apply since it’s run by SOMOS.

Data collection: Why has there not been as much info (whether people are getting vaccinated in neighborhoods, etc.) Data is crucial, but getting results to people is the priority. Overtime, hope to get it specified to zip codes or actual vaccine sites

Vaccination site in the Bronx — do you something like the census to get more people vaccinated Working to ensure a grassroots approach to get vaccinated. Dr. Mitchell Katz: People will get vaccinated after talking with people who have been vaccinated rather than large town halls explaining importance etc.

City council move: To remove the police commissioner having the final authority on police discipline Mayor: Council has offered several proposals and so have we. We want to go over each one. That process will yield substantial additional reforms, and I look forward to that. Commissioner Shea: We’ve developed the discipline matrix and MOU collaboratively. My expectation is we’ll follow that matrix. There’s a process.

Chokshi: Experience with contact tracing process/ Where are you quarantining, did you consider hotel program? Chokshi: Isolating at home with other family members who are isolating due to COVID-19. We’re going to get through it together and take care of one another. I’ve been contacted by Test and Trace Corps. They’ve reached out on a timely basis.



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,440,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,767 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

