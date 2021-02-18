Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, February 18, 2021

A couple wearing masks walks on the Brooklyn Bridge, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update on NYC’s snow preparations and COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Winter weather in NYC



Alternate Side Parking suspended through Saturday

Vaccine, testing sites open

Roadway dining and open streets suspending, sidewalk dining open

Vaccine delivery: Vaccine first-dose supply likely not coming until Sunday due to storm. Queens Martin Van Buren H.S. vaccine site delayed to Sunday the earliest. Empire Outlets site to open Friday.



Vaccines in NYC



1,399,055 vaccines administered

vaccines administered 77% of vaccine centers are in neighborhoods hardest hit

Canvassing efforts: 250 canvassers on the ground daily Focused on areas around NYCHA, mass vaccination sites, task force neighborhoods. Answer questions, help schedule appointments Build trust and confidence

Test and Trace Corps Chief Equity Officer Annabel Palma: We need to build trust. Working with people in communities to spread the work and promote vaccines, assist with making appointments, etc.

Keeping New Yorkers safe



Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi: Masks are now a part of our daily lives.

Health department is updating guidance on face coverings. (Importance is consistently wearing a face coverings) Tight makes right (make sure masks fit snuggly) Avoid masks with an exhalation valve Two is better than one (double masking can further improve prevention) Consider using higher grade masks (ex: KN95) Wear face coverings at home if someone has tested positive or been exposed

Continue to take public health precautions

When it’s your turn, get the vaccine.

Q&A



Any progress on universal site? Some progress in getting some sites in same system, but more progress needs to be done.

Assemblyman Ron Kim on Cuomo threats I believe Ron Kim and the authenticity of his claims.

Vaccine locations and hardest-hit neighborhoods. We know where more people died/got COVID-19 within the city due to historic disparities. Those facts were put into the 33 neighborhoods, bringing outreach and making sure people are educated about the vaccine and gain trust. Dr. Chokshi: ¾ of all city vaccine sites are in those 33 neighborhoods, trying to ensure they have access to vaccine. Outreach: Having conversations.

Nursing homes: Is it coming from one side? It’s across the spectrum. We’re hearing from families who lost loved ones.

Ron Kim vs. Cuomo — Seems more personal, any comment based on your experience with Cuomo? Someone being bullied is not acceptable. Ron Kim is trying to raise concerns on behalf of families. He wasn’t given respect.

Experience with Cuomo — why does he tend to treat people these ways within people in the government? It’s not just people in the government. It’s also people in the media, etc.

Opinion on Andrew Yang’s status as a frontrunner. I’ve met with working people and the future of NYC. — no comment on race, it’s still early.

KN95 availability Dr. Chokshi: If you’re higher risk, consider wearing a higher-grade mask. Local pharmacies tend to have these masks available.

Restaurants and recovery We’ll have assistance for restaurants to bring back the restaurant industry. By summer, we’ll see more traction as more people get vaccinated.



9:40 a.m.

Gov. Andrew CUomo share the latest numbers of COVID-19 in NYS.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 3.15%

Tests reported: 215,731 (6,794 positive)

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,434 ICU: 1,258 Intubated: 863

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 114

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,555,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,554 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

