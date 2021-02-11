Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data on COVID-19 in NY.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate: 3.54%(lowest since Nov. 25)
- 285,499 tests reported (10,099 positive)
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,342
- ICU: 1,402
- Ventilators: 941
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 122
- NYC 7-Day Average Positivity 4.95%(lowest since Dec. 27)
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,504,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,739 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
