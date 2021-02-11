Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data on COVID-19 in NY.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 3.54%(lowest since Nov. 25)

285,499 tests reported (10,099 positive)

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,342 ICU: 1,402 Ventilators: 941

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 122

NYC 7-Day Average Positivity 4.95%(lowest since Dec. 27)

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,504,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,739 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here