Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 31, 2020

10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.
Breaking updates:
- Mayor announces that March 14, 2021 will be a citywide “day of remembrance.”
- The date aligns with the anniversary of the city’s first COVID-19 fatality in March 2020
NYC daily indicators
- COVID-19 hospital admissions: 199
- Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 3,259
- Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, rolling 7-day average: 8.87%
COVID-19 vaccination updates:
- Mayor de Blasio vows to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in New York City by the end of January.
- 88,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated so far, as of Thursday.
- City planning to launch new COVID vaccine-focused hubs
- Set up in school gymnasiums and other sites
- First sites will open in coming weeks and will administer 45,000 doses per week
- Vaccines will be offered at some Test & Trace site in addition to testing
- Scale up the capacity of local organizations that can help administer vaccines
- “This will be like our flu campaign in overdrive,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.
- Chokshi said NYC needs a clear, accurate plan from the federal government for how many vaccine doses we can expect and when
- Who gets the vaccine matters, de Blasio said
- Vaccines will not go to wealthy first
- Current priority is still high-risk health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staff
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 974,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,040 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
