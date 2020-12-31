Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates:



Mayor announces that March 14, 2021 will be a citywide “day of remembrance.” The date aligns with the anniversary of the city’s first COVID-19 fatality in March 2020



NYC daily indicators



COVID-19 hospital admissions: 199

Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 3,259

Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, rolling 7-day average: 8.87%

COVID-19 vaccination updates:



Mayor de Blasio vows to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in New York City by the end of January. 88,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated so far, as of Thursday. City planning to launch new COVID vaccine-focused hubs Set up in school gymnasiums and other sites First sites will open in coming weeks and will administer 45,000 doses per week Vaccines will be offered at some Test & Trace site in addition to testing Scale up the capacity of local organizations that can help administer vaccines “This will be like our flu campaign in overdrive,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. Chokshi said NYC needs a clear, accurate plan from the federal government for how many vaccine doses we can expect and when

Who gets the vaccine matters, de Blasio said Vaccines will not go to wealthy first Current priority is still high-risk health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staff



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 974,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,040 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here