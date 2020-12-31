Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates:

  • Mayor announces that March 14, 2021 will be a citywide “day of remembrance.”

NYC daily indicators

  • COVID-19 hospital admissions: 199
  • Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 3,259
  • Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, rolling 7-day average: 8.87%

COVID-19 vaccination updates:

  • Mayor de Blasio vows to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in New York City by the end of January.
    • 88,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated so far, as of Thursday.
    • City planning to launch new COVID vaccine-focused hubs
      • Set up in school gymnasiums and other sites
      • First sites will open in coming weeks and will administer 45,000 doses per week
    • Vaccines will be offered at some Test & Trace site in addition to testing
    • Scale up the capacity of local organizations that can help administer vaccines
      • “This will be like our flu campaign in overdrive,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.
      • Chokshi said NYC needs a clear, accurate plan from the federal government for how many vaccine doses we can expect and when
  • Who gets the vaccine matters, de Blasio said
    • Vaccines will not go to wealthy first
    • Current priority is still high-risk health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staff

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 974,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,040 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'

NYC must install wi-fi for students in all family homeless shelters by August: Settlement