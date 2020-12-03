Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 3, 2020

A shopper walks by a holiday window display, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Watch an update from Gov. Andrew below:

Latest numbers:

Of the 203,440 tests reported Wednesday, 9,855 were positive. Total hospitalizations were at 4,063 on Thursday. There were 61 COVID fatalities Wednesday.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under New York’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.91 percent. The statewide positivity rate, excluding these focus areas, is 4.49 percent.

Cuomo said 35,000 of the state’s 53,000 hospital beds were occupied.

Vaccine:

Cuomo said New York will aggressively distribute the vaccine once it’s available. The state is expected to receive the first bath of does in mid-December.

“This is the weapon that is going to win the war,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo showed a box from Pfizer at his Thursday briefing and pulled an empty vial from it.

A vial contains enough vaccine for five dosages. One tray can hold up to 195 vials.

The vaccine needs to be kept cold. When a vial is removed to be used, it needs to sit out to warm up a bit before it can be given to someone.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

Pandemic Response Institute



Initially housed at Alexandria Center for Life Science

Dedicated space to focus on: Research on outbreak detection, investigation, management Developing best practices and training programs for pandemic response Piloting new community-based partnership models

Establish long-term partner by mid-2021 and begin operations by end of 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine



Pfizer expected to arrive as early as Dec. 15, Moderna the next week

Initial NYC vaccine allocation

December: 465,525 total doses

Priority to high-risk health care workers and nursing home workers, residents

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi: The process of turning a vaccine into a vaccination will be a challenging one.

The process of turning a vaccine into a vaccination will be a challenging one. Working closely with partners and community organizers

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 174 (49.7% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1962

Percentage tested positive: 3.90%

7-day rolling average: 5.19%

What we’re not seeing is unfortunately three indicators are moving in the wrong direction. It’s quite clear at this point, the second wave is right upon New Yorkers, Mayor de Blasio said.

It’s still a different reality of what we saw in the spring, but there is still concern as we protect hospitals and people’s lives.

Q&A



Police conduct during the Floyd protests — where is the report? Dept. of Investigations said it will likely come this month. Not sure if it’s the full report

Open Restaurants We will sacrifice some parking to ensure more space is utilized.

Vaccine distribution: Numbers of health care workers and nursing home residents surpass number of vaccines immediately available. Highest priority group: High-risk health care workers then long-term care facility residents

Concerns on what’s being portrayed with restrictions etc. Motivate people. If people are hopeless, then there will be no action Every person successfully vaccinated increases chances of getting the city better

Second wave: Protests of people in Staten Island. What does this say for the future of the city? That’s notable and a challenge. We need local voices in communities to step up and help us. The vast majority of communities in NYC are honoring the rules.

Has Pfizer established how many and where the vaccines would be distributed and what would be done with excess vaccines — is there a contingency plan? Dr. Chokshi: The city will monitor how the vaccines are distributed. We can shift demand

When will public school teachers and educators receive the vaccine? Priority is high-risk health workers and vulnerable population, then look at other public servants.



8:40 a.m.

Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at six new drive-thru testings sites across New York City and Long Island. Read more here.

7:35 a.m.

Head of Test & Trace Corps. Dr. Ted Long urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant, get tested, wear masks and answer calls if contact tracers reach out. Watch interview.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 664,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,889 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

